AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Expected Date: Check Release Schedule, Official Link, Last Year Trend

Key Points
- The Bar Council of India will soon release the provisional AIBE 20 answer key 2025.
- The provisional answer key is expected within a week of the November 30, 2025 exam.
- The final answer key will be released after considering objections and incorporating revisions.
AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX answer key 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the council is expected to release the provisional answer key within a week of exam, whereas the final answer key will be released after a few days after, carrying the revisions from objections raised against the provisional answer key. The answer key will be released on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 20 was held on November 30, 2025.
AIBE 20 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to AIBE XX exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 release date
|Exam name
|All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
|Board name
|Bar Council of India (BCI)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|allindiabarexamination.com
|Stream
|Law
|Exam date
|November 30, 2025
|Passing criteria
|General/OBC: 45%SC/ST: 40%
|Answer key expected date
|December 3, 2025
How to Download AIBE 2025 Final Answer Key?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the AIBE 2025 final answer key when the council releases it:
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- On the homepage, click on the AIBE XX Answer Key link
- AIBE 20 final answer key PDF will appear
- Check detailed and download the AIBE 20 answer key 2025 for future reference
How to Raise Objections Against the AIBE 2025 Provisional Answer Key?
In case a candidate wants to raise objections against the provisional AIBE 2025 answer key, they must follow the mentioned steps to raise it:
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on the AIBE 20 answer key objection link
- Enter your roll number and password
- Select the paper code and question number
- The AIBE 20 answer key objection window will appear
- Select the questions and attach proof of your objection
- Submit the AIBE XX (20) objection form
- Download the confirmation page
