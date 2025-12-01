AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Expected Date: Check Release Schedule, Official Link, Last Year Trend

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX answer key 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the council is expected to release the provisional answer key within a week of exam, whereas the final answer key will be released after a few days after, carrying the revisions from objections raised against the provisional answer key. The answer key will be released on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 20 was held on November 30, 2025.

AIBE 20 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to AIBE XX exam: