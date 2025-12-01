SSC JE Exam Centre List 2025 – Check All City & Region-Wise Centres Here

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Releasing Today
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 1, 2025, 16:23 IST

SSC JE exam is scheduled to be held from December 3 to 6 for filling 1731 vacancies. Aspirants buckling up for the exam must know their designated SSC Junior Engineer exam centres and the essential items to carry on exam day. Check the list of SSC JE Exam Centres for Paper 1 here.

SSC JE Exam Centre List: The Staff Selection Commission is set to conduct the SSC JE exam at various designated centres across the country. The examination will be held from December 3 to 6 for the recruitment of 1731 Junior Engineer vacancies. It will be conducted in three shifts: Shift 1 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Shift 2 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and Shift 3 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

The commission has released the state-wise SSC JE exam centre list for candidates appearing for the Junior Engineer exam on its official portal ssc.gov.in. These exam centres are allotted based on the preferences selected by candidates while submitting their SSC JE application form. The allocation is done on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to seat availability and administrative requirements.

SSC JE Exam Centre 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to conduct the SSC JE exam from December 3 to 6 to fill 1731 posts for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering disciplines. The exam will be held in three shifts on each day. The exam centre details are already mentioned on SSC JE admit card, which can be downloaded at ssc.gov.in. 

SSC allocates SSC JE exam centres based on the preferences provided by candidates in their application forms. Once the application is submitted and the admit card is issued, the Commission does not entertain any requests to change the exam centre.

Also, check:

SSC JE Exam Centre List 2025

Candidates gearing up to appear for SSC JE 2025 exam can check out the list of state-wise Junior Engineer Exam Centres in the table below.

SSC Region

States/UTs Under the Region

Exam Centres (Cities)

Regional Office Address

Central Region (CR)

Bihar & Uttar Pradesh

Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi

Regional Director (CR), Staff Selection Commission, 34-A, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Civil Lines, Kendriya Sadan, Prayagraj – 211001

Eastern Region (ER)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim & West Bengal

Port Blair, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh, Ranchi, Balasore, Behrampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Gangtok, Asansol, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri, Durgapur, Burdwan

Regional Director (ER), Staff Selection Commission, 1st MSO Building (8th Floor), 234/4, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Road, Kolkata, West Bengal-700020

Karnataka-Kerala Region (KKR)

Lakshadweep, Karnataka & Kerala

Belagavi, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

Regional Director (KKR), Staff Selection Commission, 1st Floor, “E” Wing, Kendriya Sadan, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka-560034

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)

Chhattisgarh & Madhya Pradesh

Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Ujjain

Dy. Director (MPR), Staff Selection Commission, J-5, Anupam Nagar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh-492007

North Eastern Region (NER)

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland & Tripura

Itanagar, Dibrugarh, Guwahati (Dispur), Jorhat, Silchar, Tejpur, Imphal, Shillong, Aizwal, Kohima, Agartala

Regional Director (NER), Staff Selection Commission, Housefed Complex, Last Gate, Beltola Basistha Road, P.O. Assam Sachivalaya, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam-781006

Northern Region (NR)

Delhi, Rajasthan & Uttarakhand

Delhi NCR, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur, Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

Regional Director (NR), Staff Selection Commission, Block No. 12, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)

Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir & Punjab

Chandigarh, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Leh, Samba, Srinagar (J&K), Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala

Dy. Director (NWR), Staff Selection Commission, Block No. 3, Ground Floor, Kendriya Sadan, Sector-9, Chandigarh-160009

Southern Region (SR)

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu & Telangana

Chirala, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Puducherry, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal

Regional Director (SR), Staff Selection Commission, 2nd Floor, EVK Sampath Building, DPI Campus, College Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu-600006

Western Region (WR)

Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat & Maharashtra

Panaji, Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Pune

Regional Director (WR), Staff Selection Commission, 1st Floor, South Wing, Pratishtha Bhawan, 101, Maharshi Karve Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400020

Things to Carry to the SSC Junior Engineer Exam Centre 2025

Here, we have listed the essential items and documents that candidates must carry to the SSC JE exam centre. Failure to produce these documents may result in denial of entry.

  • Print out of admit card

  • Identity proof

  • 2 Passport-size photographs

