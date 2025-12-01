SSC JE Exam Centre List 2025 – Check All City & Region-Wise Centres Here

SSC JE Exam Centre List: The Staff Selection Commission is set to conduct the SSC JE exam at various designated centres across the country. The examination will be held from December 3 to 6 for the recruitment of 1731 Junior Engineer vacancies. It will be conducted in three shifts: Shift 1 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Shift 2 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and Shift 3 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The commission has released the state-wise SSC JE exam centre list for candidates appearing for the Junior Engineer exam on its official portal ssc.gov.in. These exam centres are allotted based on the preferences selected by candidates while submitting their SSC JE application form. The allocation is done on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to seat availability and administrative requirements. SSC JE Exam Centre 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to conduct the SSC JE exam from December 3 to 6 to fill 1731 posts for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering disciplines. The exam will be held in three shifts on each day. The exam centre details are already mentioned on SSC JE admit card, which can be downloaded at ssc.gov.in. SSC allocates SSC JE exam centres based on the preferences provided by candidates in their application forms. Once the application is submitted and the admit card is issued, the Commission does not entertain any requests to change the exam centre. Also, check: SSC JE Syllabus

SSC Region States/UTs Under the Region Exam Centres (Cities) Regional Office Address Central Region (CR) Bihar & Uttar Pradesh Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi Regional Director (CR), Staff Selection Commission, 34-A, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Civil Lines, Kendriya Sadan, Prayagraj – 211001 Eastern Region (ER) Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim & West Bengal Port Blair, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh, Ranchi, Balasore, Behrampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Gangtok, Asansol, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri, Durgapur, Burdwan Regional Director (ER), Staff Selection Commission, 1st MSO Building (8th Floor), 234/4, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Road, Kolkata, West Bengal-700020 Karnataka-Kerala Region (KKR) Lakshadweep, Karnataka & Kerala Belagavi, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur Regional Director (KKR), Staff Selection Commission, 1st Floor, “E” Wing, Kendriya Sadan, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka-560034 Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR) Chhattisgarh & Madhya Pradesh Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Ujjain Dy. Director (MPR), Staff Selection Commission, J-5, Anupam Nagar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh-492007 North Eastern Region (NER) Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland & Tripura Itanagar, Dibrugarh, Guwahati (Dispur), Jorhat, Silchar, Tejpur, Imphal, Shillong, Aizwal, Kohima, Agartala Regional Director (NER), Staff Selection Commission, Housefed Complex, Last Gate, Beltola Basistha Road, P.O. Assam Sachivalaya, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam-781006 Northern Region (NR) Delhi, Rajasthan & Uttarakhand Delhi NCR, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur, Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee Regional Director (NR), Staff Selection Commission, Block No. 12, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 North Western Sub-Region (NWR) Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir & Punjab Chandigarh, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Leh, Samba, Srinagar (J&K), Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala Dy. Director (NWR), Staff Selection Commission, Block No. 3, Ground Floor, Kendriya Sadan, Sector-9, Chandigarh-160009 Southern Region (SR) Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu & Telangana Chirala, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Puducherry, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal Regional Director (SR), Staff Selection Commission, 2nd Floor, EVK Sampath Building, DPI Campus, College Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu-600006 Western Region (WR) Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat & Maharashtra Panaji, Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Pune Regional Director (WR), Staff Selection Commission, 1st Floor, South Wing, Pratishtha Bhawan, 101, Maharshi Karve Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400020