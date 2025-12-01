UP Anganwadi Selection Process 2025: Check Stages, Criteria & Merit List

UP Anganwadi Selection Process 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced thousands of vacancies under the UP Anganwadi Recruitment drive. A total of 7952 Anganwadi Worker posts and 61,254 Assistant posts have been released across the state. Candidates applying for these posts must be aware of the three-stage selection process, which includes Merit List, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. It is mandatory to qualify in each stage to progress further in the recruitment process. UP Anganwadi Selection Process 2025 The UP Anganwadi recruitment drive attracts a huge number of female candidates who have passed 12th standard or equivalent. The official notification for Anganwadi recruitment is released with full details on eligibility, selection process, and application guidelines. As per the notification, the selection criteria include three stages: Merit List, Document Verification and Medical Examination. Upon clearing all the stages, candidates will be appointed to the Anganwadi Workers and Assistants posts.

UP Anganwadi Eligibility Criteria UP Anganwadi Selection Process 2025 Overview Candidates should read the notification carefully to gain insights into the UP Anganwadi selection process. It will help them avoid any confusion at any recruitment stage. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment drive shared below for reference purposes. Particulars Details Organisation Uttar Pradesh government Post Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Eligibility Female candidates only. 12th pass, 18 years. Vacancy 69,000 Selection Process Merit List, Document Verification, Medical Examination Job Location Uttar Pradesh UP Anganwadi Merit List Criteria The selection of candidates for Anganwadi Worker and Assistant posts is done through a merit list compiled according to marks obtained in Class 12th. Higher-scoring applicants may get preference and have a better chance of securing their desired role.