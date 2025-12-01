UP Anganwadi Selection Process 2025: Check Stages, Criteria & Merit List

UP Anganwadi Selection Process 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced thousands of vacancies under the UP Anganwadi Recruitment drive. A total of 7952 Anganwadi Worker posts and 61,254 Assistant posts have been released across the state. Candidates applying for these posts must be aware of the three-stage selection process, which includes Merit List, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. It is mandatory to qualify in each stage to progress further in the recruitment process.
UP Anganwadi Selection Process 2025
The UP Anganwadi recruitment drive attracts a huge number of female candidates who have passed 12th standard or equivalent. The official notification for Anganwadi recruitment is released with full details on eligibility, selection process, and application guidelines. As per the notification, the selection criteria include three stages: Merit List, Document Verification and Medical Examination. Upon clearing all the stages, candidates will be appointed to the Anganwadi Workers and Assistants posts.
UP Anganwadi Selection Process 2025 Overview
Candidates should read the notification carefully to gain insights into the UP Anganwadi selection process. It will help them avoid any confusion at any recruitment stage. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment drive shared below for reference purposes.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Uttar Pradesh government
|
Post
|
Anganwadi Workers and Assistants
|
Eligibility
|
Female candidates only. 12th pass, 18 years.
|
Vacancy
|
69,000
|
Selection Process
|
Merit List, Document Verification, Medical Examination
|
Job Location
|
Uttar Pradesh
UP Anganwadi Merit List Criteria
The selection of candidates for Anganwadi Worker and Assistant posts is done through a merit list compiled according to marks obtained in Class 12th. Higher-scoring applicants may get preference and have a better chance of securing their desired role.
UP Anganwadi Selection Process 2025 Document Verification
After the provisional merit list is announced, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the document verification round. They will have to submit certificates/documents about their age, qualification, domicile, nationality, identity, and other factors for verification. Failing to submit any of the required documents may lead to rejection of their candidature.
UP Anganwadi Medical Examination Process
Upon passing the first two stages, candidates will be shortlisted for the final stage, i.e. the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The concluding stage is designed to evaluate candidates’ medical and physical fitness. Those who clear all three selection rounds will be placed in the final UP Anganwadi merit list.
