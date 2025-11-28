IB MTS Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off PDF

B MTS Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau will release the IB MTS Cut Off 2025 after the exam is conducted. Candidates can check and download the official cut-off list from the MHA website. Applicants must score above the category-wise cut-off marks set by the board to qualify for the next stage.

The IB MTS cut off varies every year as it depends on several factors. It includes the total number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and the number of candidates appearing for the test.

This article will provide the IB MTS previous years' cut off trends and other important details.

IB MTS Cut Off 2025

The IB MTS Cut Off 2025 will be published after all three stages, Tier I, Tier II, and the Interview, are completed. The Intelligence Bureau will release the category-wise cut-off marks along with the merit list on its official website when the results are declared. Once the official cut-off list is available, this section will be updated with the latest and accurate information.