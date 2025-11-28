IB MTS Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off PDF

B MTS Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau will release the IB MTS Cut Off 2025 after the exam is conducted. Candidates can check and download the official cut-off list from the MHA website. Applicants must score above the category-wise cut-off marks set by the board to qualify for the next stage.
The IB MTS cut off varies every year as it depends on several factors. It includes the total number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and the number of candidates appearing for the test.
This article will provide the IB MTS previous years' cut off trends and other important details.
IB MTS Cut Off 2025
The IB MTS Cut Off 2025 will be published after all three stages, Tier I, Tier II, and the Interview, are completed. The Intelligence Bureau will release the category-wise cut-off marks along with the merit list on its official website when the results are declared. Once the official cut-off list is available, this section will be updated with the latest and accurate information.
IB MTS Previous Year Cut Off (2019)
Checking the IB MTS Previous Year Cut Off 2019 helps candidates understand the expected cut-off trends and the minimum marks required to qualify. This data gives a clear idea of score patterns and helps in setting realistic preparation targets. Check the IB MTS Previous Year Cut Off in the table below:
|
Category
|
Total Marks (Max)
|
Cut Off
|
UR (General)
|
100
|
35
|
Ex-Serviceman – UR
|
100
|
35
|
OBC
|
100
|
34
|
Ex-Serviceman – OBC
|
100
|
34
|
SC / ST
|
100
|
33
|
Ex-Serviceman – SC / ST
|
100
|
33
How to Check IB MTS Cut Off Marks 2025?
Candidates can easily download the IB MTS Cut Off 2025 by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Step 2: Click on the “What’s New” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Look for the IB MTS Cut Off 2025 link and select it.
Step 4: The category-wise cut-off list will be displayed on your screen.
Step 5: Download or print the cut-off PDF for future reference.
IB MTS Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025
The IB MTS Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025 are the lowest scores candidates must secure to clear the Tier I exam. These marks are released category-wise and help candidates understand the basic qualifying criteria. The details are given below:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (Tier 1)
|
UR (General)
|
35 marks
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
34 marks
|
SC / ST
|
33 marks
How to Calculate Marks for the IB MTS Written Exam?
Candidates can calculate their estimated scores using the official IB MTS Answer Key and marking scheme. Follow these steps to compute your tentative marks:
Step 1: Download the IB MTS Answer Key from the official website.
Step 2: Add 1 mark for every correct answer. A negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for each wrong answer.
Step 3: Count all correct and incorrect responses and calculate your final estimated score using the marking pattern.
Factors Affecting IB MTS Cut-Off Marks
Several factors influence the IB MTS Cut Off Marks 2025. These elements play a major role in deciding the final qualifying scores:
-
Number of Vacancies
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam
-
Number of Candidates Appearing
-
Overall Performance of Candidates
