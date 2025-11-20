IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Qualification & Complete Rules Explained

The IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 has been released for every candidate dreaming of joining the Intelligence Bureau. Candidates should clearly understand the age limit, educational requirements, relaxation rules, and domicile conditions mentioned under the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying. Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board. The age limit is 18 to 25 years as on 14 December 2025, with relaxations for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and other categories as per government rules to apply for IB MTS 2025. This article explains the complete IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025, including age limit, educational requirements, relaxation rules, and domicile requirements. IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview The table below provides an overview of IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025, including educational qualifications, age limit, domicile, and more.

Eligibility Parameter Details Educational Qualification Must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) or equivalent from a recognised board. Age Limit 18 to 25 years as on 14 December 2025. Age Relaxation SC/ST: +5 years, OBC: +3 years, PwBD: 10–15 years, Ex-servicemen and other categories as per government rules. Domicile Requirement Must possess a valid domicile certificate of the state they are applying for. Nationality Must be an Indian citizen. Category Verification Candidates must have valid and original certificates supporting their category claim. Document Requirement Educational certificates, age proof, domicile, photo ID, and category certificates wherever applicable. IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 Aspirants must meet all the conditions mentioned in the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025. Any mistake in understanding these rules may lead to disqualification later. Below are the detailed requirements.

IB MTS Educational Qualification 2025 The minimum educational requirement under the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 is Matriculation or Class 10 from a recognised board. This ensures that candidates have basic academic skills required for the responsibilities of the post. Equivalent qualifications from recognised institutions are also accepted. No higher educational qualification is mandatory, making it an excellent opportunity for Class 10-qualified aspirants. IB MTS Age Limit 2025 The age limit is one of the most important conditions under the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025. Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years as on 14 December 2025. This age range ensures that the applicant is capable of performing daily duties and responsibilities with efficiency. Candidates above or below the prescribed age are not eligible unless they belong to categories that receive age relaxation as per government rules.

Age Relaxation in IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 The government provides age relaxation to several categories of candidates to ensure fairness and equal opportunity. Relaxation is offered to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and departmental categories. Under the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025, the relaxation rules are as follows: Category Age Relaxation SC / ST +5 years OBC +3 years PwBD 10–15 years depending on category Ex-Servicemen As per government rules Other Categories As applicable under central government norms Domicile Requirement in IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates applying for IB MTS must have a valid domicile certificate of the state they are applying for. This requirement ensures proper verification of identity and regional eligibility. Candidates must upload a proper and government-issued domicile certificate during the online application or at the time of document verification.