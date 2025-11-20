IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Qualification & Complete Rules Explained

The IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 has been released for every candidate dreaming of joining the Intelligence Bureau. Candidates should clearly understand the age limit, educational requirements, relaxation rules, and domicile conditions mentioned under the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying.
Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board. The age limit is 18 to 25 years as on 14 December 2025, with relaxations for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and other categories as per government rules to apply for IB MTS 2025.
This article explains the complete IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025, including age limit, educational requirements, relaxation rules, and domicile requirements.
IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview
The table below provides an overview of IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025, including educational qualifications, age limit, domicile, and more.
Eligibility Parameter
Details
Educational Qualification
Must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) or equivalent from a recognised board.
Age Limit
18 to 25 years as on 14 December 2025.
Age Relaxation
SC/ST: +5 years, OBC: +3 years, PwBD: 10–15 years, Ex-servicemen and other categories as per government rules.
Domicile Requirement
Must possess a valid domicile certificate of the state they are applying for.
Nationality
Must be an Indian citizen.
Category Verification
Candidates must have valid and original certificates supporting their category claim.
Document Requirement
Educational certificates, age proof, domicile, photo ID, and category certificates wherever applicable.
IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025
Aspirants must meet all the conditions mentioned in the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025. Any mistake in understanding these rules may lead to disqualification later. Below are the detailed requirements.
IB MTS Educational Qualification 2025
The minimum educational requirement under the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 is Matriculation or Class 10 from a recognised board. This ensures that candidates have basic academic skills required for the responsibilities of the post.
Equivalent qualifications from recognised institutions are also accepted. No higher educational qualification is mandatory, making it an excellent opportunity for Class 10-qualified aspirants.
IB MTS Age Limit 2025
The age limit is one of the most important conditions under the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025. Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years as on 14 December 2025.
This age range ensures that the applicant is capable of performing daily duties and responsibilities with efficiency. Candidates above or below the prescribed age are not eligible unless they belong to categories that receive age relaxation as per government rules.
Age Relaxation in IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025
The government provides age relaxation to several categories of candidates to ensure fairness and equal opportunity. Relaxation is offered to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and departmental categories. Under the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025, the relaxation rules are as follows:
Category
Age Relaxation
SC / ST
+5 years
OBC
+3 years
PwBD
10–15 years depending on category
Ex-Servicemen
As per government rules
Other Categories
As applicable under central government norms
Domicile Requirement in IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates applying for IB MTS must have a valid domicile certificate of the state they are applying for. This requirement ensures proper verification of identity and regional eligibility. Candidates must upload a proper and government-issued domicile certificate during the online application or at the time of document verification.
Also Check:
Additional Conditions Under IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates should also note the additional requirements while educational qualification and age limit are the main parts of the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025.
-
Citizenship Requirement: Candidates must be citizens of India. This is mandatory for all applicants as per the recruitment rules.
-
Character and Background Verification: After clearing the exam, candidates undergo a strict background check. Only those with a clean record and good character can join the Intelligence Bureau.
-
Medical Fitness Requirement: Applicants must be medically fit as per the standards set by IB. Medical fitness is an important part of the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025, as the job often includes physical tasks.
