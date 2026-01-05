UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026: Download UP Health Worker Hall Ticket at upsssc.gov.in

Bihar STET Result 2025
The UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026 releases on January 5, 2026 at upsssc.gov.in for the January 11 exam. Candidates must download their hall tickets using their registration details and verify all exam centre details.

UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026
UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026

UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026 today, January 5, 2026 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in.
Candidates who successfully cleared the UP TET and applied for the 5272 vacancies of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) will be able to download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and password. The UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026 is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with valid photo ID.

UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

UPSSSC will activate the direct link to download the UP Health Worker (Female) Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates will need their Registration Number and Date of Birth to download the admit card. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.

[Click Here to Download UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026 (Link Active Today)]

UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026: Overview

The UPSSSC ANM Admit Card will get released on January 5, 2026 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2026. The admit card contains important candidate information as well as examination centre details. Check the table below for UP ANM Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights

Event

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Post Name

Female Health Worker (ANM)

Advertisement No.

11-Examination/2024

Total Vacancies

5,272 Posts

Exam Date

January 11, 2026 (Sunday)

Admit Card Release

January 5, 2026

Exam Timing

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Single Shift)

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

How to Download the UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can download the UP ANM Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link "विज्ञापन संख्या-11-परीक्षा/2024, स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता (महिला) मुख्य परीक्षा".
  • A new page will open up; now enter your registration number and password and click on the submit button.
  • Verify the details mentioned on it, download the admit card for exam day

 

