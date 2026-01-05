UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026: Download UP Health Worker Hall Ticket at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026 today, January 5, 2026 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates who successfully cleared the UP TET and applied for the 5272 vacancies of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) will be able to download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and password. The UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026 is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with valid photo ID.

UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

UPSSSC will activate the direct link to download the UP Health Worker (Female) Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates will need their Registration Number and Date of Birth to download the admit card. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.