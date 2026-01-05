List of Venezuela Presidents: Check Name, Tenure and Party

Venezuela Presidents List: In 2026, Delcy Rodríguez is the current President of Venezuela who took office on January 03, 2026. The President of Venezuela serves as head of state and government.
The first President of the State of Venezuela was José Antonio Páez. Venezuela operates under a presidential system, the head of state holds significant power compared to leaders in parliamentary systems.
Check the complete list of Venezuela presidents since 1830, with names, tenures, parties, and roles.
List of Venezuela Presidents With Name, Tenure and Party
The Venezuelan presidency has evolved through periods of military rule and civilian leadership. This list of Venezuela Presidents highlights the early leaders who shaped the nation’s foundation, transitioning from the post-independence Conservative era to the rise of the Liberal and military-led governments.
Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (1999–present)
The Bolivarian era initiated a radical transformation of Venezuelan governance, marked by the socialist policies of Hugo Chávez and the subsequent transition to Nicolás Maduro amid significant political and economic shifts.
|
Venezuela President Name
|
Took Office
|
Left Office
|
Time in Office
|
Political Party
|
Delcy Rodríguez (acting)
|
3 Jan 2026
|
Incumbent
|
Incumbent
|
PSUV
|
19 Apr 2013
|
3 Jan 2026
|
12 years, 259 days
|
PSUV
|
Nicolás Maduro (acting)
|
5 Mar 2013
|
19 Apr 2013
|
45 days
|
PSUV
|
Hugo Chávez
|
14 Apr 2002
|
5 Mar 2013
|
10 years, 325 days
|
MVR/PSUV
|
Diosdado Cabello (acting)
|
13 Apr 2002
|
14 Apr 2002
|
1 day
|
MVR
|
Pedro Carmona (acting)
|
12 Apr 2002
|
13 Apr 2002
|
1 day
|
Independent
|
Hugo Chávez
|
2 Feb 1999
|
12 Apr 2002
|
3 years, 59 days
|
MVR
Republic of Venezuela (1953–1999)
During this era, Venezuela experienced its most stable period of representative democracy, following the 1958 transition from military rule to a bipartisan system dominated by the AD and COPEI parties.
|
Venezuela President Name
|
Took Office
|
Left Office
|
Time in Office
|
Political Party
|
Rafael Caldera
|
2 Feb 1994
|
2 Feb 1999
|
5 years
|
National Convergence
|
Ramón J. Velásquez (acting)
|
5 Jun 1993
|
2 Feb 1994
|
242 days
|
AD
|
Octavio Lepage (acting)
|
21 May 1993
|
5 Jun 1993
|
15 days
|
AD
|
Carlos Andrés Pérez
|
2 Feb 1989
|
21 May 1993
|
4 years, 108 days
|
AD
|
Jaime Lusinchi
|
2 Feb 1984
|
2 Feb 1989
|
5 years
|
AD
|
Luis Herrera Campins
|
12 Mar 1979
|
2 Feb 1984
|
4 years, 327 days
|
COPEI
|
Carlos Andrés Pérez
|
12 Mar 1974
|
12 Mar 1979
|
5 years
|
AD
|
Rafael Caldera
|
11 Mar 1969
|
12 Mar 1974
|
5 years, 1 day
|
COPEI
|
Raúl Leoni
|
11 Mar 1964
|
11 Mar 1969
|
5 years
|
AD
|
Rómulo Betancourt
|
13 Feb 1959
|
11 Mar 1964
|
5 years, 27 days
|
AD
|
Edgar Sanabria (acting)
|
14 Nov 1958
|
13 Feb 1959
|
91 days
|
Independent
|
Wolfgang Larrazábal
|
23 Jan 1958
|
14 Nov 1958
|
295 days
|
Independent
|
Marcos Pérez Jiménez
|
2 Dec 1952
|
23 Jan 1958
|
5 years, 52 days
|
Military
United States of Venezuela (1864–1953)
This era of the United States of Venezuela was defined by the transition from 19th-century Liberalism to the long-standing "Gomecismo" dictatorship, ultimately leading to the first steps toward modern democracy.
|
Venezuela President Name
|
Took Office
|
Left Office
|
Time in Office
|
Political Party
|
Germán Suárez Flamerich
|
27 Nov 1950
|
2 Dec 1952
|
2 years, 5 days
|
Independent
|
Carlos Delgado Chalbaud
|
24 Nov 1948
|
13 Nov 1950
|
1 year, 354 days
|
Military
|
Rómulo Gallegos
|
17 Feb 1948
|
24 Nov 1948
|
281 days
|
AD
|
Rómulo Betancourt
|
18 Oct 1945
|
17 Feb 1948
|
2 years, 122 days
|
AD
|
Isaías Medina Angarita
|
5 May 1941
|
18 Oct 1945
|
4 years, 166 days
|
PDV
|
Eleazar López Contreras
|
18 Dec 1935
|
5 May 1941
|
5 years, 138 days
|
Independent
|
Juan Vicente Gómez
|
13 Jun 1931
|
17 Dec 1935
|
4 years, 187 days
|
Military
|
Juan Bautista Pérez
|
30 May 1929
|
13 Jun 1931
|
2 years, 14 days
|
Independent
|
Juan Vicente Gómez
|
24 Jun 1922
|
30 May 1929
|
6 years, 340 days
|
Military
|
Victorino Márquez Bustillos
|
19 Apr 1914
|
24 Jun 1922
|
8 years, 66 days
|
Independent
|
José Gil Fortoul (acting)
|
5 Aug 1913
|
19 Apr 1914
|
257 days
|
Independent
|
Juan Vicente Gómez
|
19 Dec 1908
|
5 Aug 1913
|
4 years, 229 days
|
Military
|
Cipriano Castro
|
20 Oct 1899
|
19 Dec 1908
|
9 years, 60 days
|
Military
|
Ignacio Andrade
|
28 Feb 1898
|
20 Oct 1899
|
1 year, 234 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Joaquín Crespo
|
7 Oct 1892
|
28 Feb 1898
|
5 years, 144 days
|
Military
|
Guillermo Tell Villegas Pulido (acting)
|
31 Aug 1892
|
7 Oct 1892
|
37 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Guillermo Tell Villegas (acting)
|
17 Jun 1892
|
31 Aug 1892
|
75 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Raimundo Andueza Palacio
|
19 Mar 1890
|
17 Jun 1892
|
2 years, 90 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Juan Pablo Rojas
|
2 Jul 1888
|
19 Mar 1890
|
1 year, 260 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Hermógenes López (acting)
|
8 Aug 1887
|
2 Jul 1888
|
329 days
|
Independent
|
Antonio Guzmán Blanco
|
15 Sep 1886
|
8 Aug 1887
|
327 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Joaquín Crespo
|
26 Apr 1884
|
15 Sep 1886
|
2 years, 142 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Antonio Guzmán Blanco
|
26 Feb 1879
|
26 Apr 1884
|
5 years, 60 days
|
Liberal Party
|
José Gregorio Valera (acting)
|
30 Nov 1878
|
26 Feb 1879
|
88 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Francisco Linares Alcántara
|
27 Feb 1877
|
30 Nov 1878
|
1 year, 276 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Antonio Guzmán Blanco
|
27 Apr 1870
|
27 Feb 1877
|
6 years, 306 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Guillermo Tell Villegas (acting)
|
16 Apr 1870
|
27 Apr 1870
|
11 days
|
Liberal Party
|
José Ruperto Monagas
|
20 Feb 1869
|
16 Apr 1870
|
1 year, 55 days
|
Military
|
Guillermo Tell Villegas (acting)
|
28 Jun 1868
|
20 Feb 1869
|
237 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Manuel Ezequiel Bruzual (acting)
|
25 Apr 1868
|
28 Jun 1868
|
64 days
|
Independent
State of Venezuela (1830–1864)
During the early years of the State of Venezuela, the presidency was characterized by frequent transitions between Conservative and Liberal factions, alongside significant military influence following the nation's independence from Gran Colombia.
|
President Name
|
Took Office
|
Left Office
|
Time in Office
|
Political Party
|
Juan Crisóstomo Falcón
|
15 Jun 1863
|
25 Apr 1868
|
4 years, 315 days
|
Military
|
José Antonio Páez
|
29 Aug 1861
|
15 Jun 1863
|
1 year, 290 days
|
Military
|
Pedro Gual (acting)
|
20 May 1861
|
29 Aug 1861
|
101 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Manuel Felipe de Tovar
|
29 Sep 1859
|
20 May 1861
|
1 year, 233 days
|
Liberal Party
|
Pedro Gual (acting)
|
2 Aug 1859
|
29 Sep 1859
|
58 days
|
Independent
|
Julián Castro (acting)
|
18 Mar 1858
|
2 Aug 1859
|
1 year, 137 days
|
Military
|
Pedro Gual (acting)
|
15 Mar 1858
|
18 Mar 1858
|
2 days
|
Liberal Party
|
José Tadeo Monagas
|
20 Jan 1855
|
15 Mar 1858
|
3 years, 54 days
|
Liberal Party
|
José Gregorio Monagas
|
5 Feb 1851
|
20 Jan 1855
|
3 years, 349 days
|
Liberal Party
|
José Tadeo Monagas
|
20 Jan 1847
|
5 Feb 1851
|
4 years, 16 days
|
Conservative Party
|
Carlos Soublette
|
28 Jan 1843
|
20 Jan 1847
|
3 years, 357 days
|
Conservative Party
|
José Antonio Páez
|
1 Feb 1839
|
28 Jan 1843
|
3 years, 361 days
|
Conservative Party
|
Carlos Soublette (acting)
|
11 Mar 1837
|
1 Feb 1839
|
1 year, 327 days
|
Conservative Party
|
José María Carreño (acting)
|
27 Jan 1837
|
11 Mar 1837
|
43 days
|
Conservative Party
|
Andrés Narvarte (acting)
|
24 Apr 1836
|
20 Jan 1837
|
271 days
|
Conservative Party
|
José María Vargas
|
20 Aug 1835
|
24 Apr 1836
|
248 days
|
Conservative Party
|
José María Carreño (acting)
|
27 Jul 1835
|
20 Aug 1835
|
55 days
|
Conservative Party
|
José María Vargas
|
9 Feb 1835
|
9 Jul 1835
|
150 days
|
Conservative Party
|
Andrés Narvarte (acting)
|
20 Jan 1835
|
9 Feb 1835
|
20 days
|
Conservative Party
|
José Antonio Páez
|
13 Jan 1830
|
20 Jan 1835
|
5 years, 7 days
|
Conservative Party
What are the Roles of the President of Venezuela
What are the roles of the President of Venezuela? The president acts as head of state, government head, and armed forces commander-in-chief, elected for six years with no term limits since 2009.
They appoint ministers, declare states of emergency, and negotiate treaties. The role centralized under Chávez-Maduro with decree powers.
-
The president proposes budgets and laws to the National Assembly.
-
They command the Bolivarian Armed Forces during conflicts.
-
Foreign policy leads diplomacy, including OPEC oil decisions.
-
Vetoes legislation or calls referendums on key issues.
Check Out: List of Presidents of Madagascar Till 2025
Conclusion
The list of Venezuela presidents chronicles 46 leaders across eras, from Páez's founding to Maduro's long PSUV tenure. Parties shifted from liberals to socialists, mirroring oil booms and crises. Key takeaway: Track current events via reliable sources to grasp ongoing disputes.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation