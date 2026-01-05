List of Venezuela Presidents: Check Name, Tenure and Party

Venezuela Presidents List: In 2026, Delcy Rodríguez is the current President of Venezuela who took office on January 03, 2026. The President of Venezuela serves as head of state and government.

The first President of the State of Venezuela was José Antonio Páez. Venezuela operates under a presidential system, the head of state holds significant power compared to leaders in parliamentary systems.

List of Venezuela Presidents With Name, Tenure and Party

The Venezuelan presidency has evolved through periods of military rule and civilian leadership. This list of Venezuela Presidents highlights the early leaders who shaped the nation’s foundation, transitioning from the post-independence Conservative era to the rise of the Liberal and military-led governments.