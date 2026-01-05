Bihar STET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Venezuela Presidents: Check Name, Tenure and Party

By Alisha Louis
Jan 5, 2026, 17:03 IST

In 2026, Delcy Rodríguez is the acting President of Venezuela who took office on January 03, 2026. Check the complete list of Venezuela presidents since 1830, with names, tenures, parties, and roles.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
In Image- Delcy Rodríguez is the current President of Venezuela who took office on January 03, 2026.
In Image- Delcy Rodríguez is the current President of Venezuela who took office on January 03, 2026.

Venezuela Presidents List: In 2026, Delcy Rodríguez is the current President of Venezuela who took office on January 03, 2026. The President of Venezuela serves as head of state and government. 

The first President of the State of Venezuela was José Antonio Páez. Venezuela operates under a presidential system, the head of state holds significant power compared to leaders in parliamentary systems.

Check the complete list of Venezuela presidents since 1830, with names, tenures, parties, and roles.

List of Venezuela Presidents With Name, Tenure and Party

The Venezuelan presidency has evolved through periods of military rule and civilian leadership. This list of Venezuela Presidents highlights the early leaders who shaped the nation’s foundation, transitioning from the post-independence Conservative era to the rise of the Liberal and military-led governments.

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (1999–present)

The Bolivarian era initiated a radical transformation of Venezuelan governance, marked by the socialist policies of Hugo Chávez and the subsequent transition to Nicolás Maduro amid significant political and economic shifts.

Venezuela President Name

Took Office

Left Office

Time in Office

Political Party

Delcy Rodríguez (acting)

3 Jan 2026

Incumbent

Incumbent

PSUV

Nicolás Maduro

19 Apr 2013

3 Jan 2026

12 years, 259 days

PSUV

Nicolás Maduro (acting)

5 Mar 2013

19 Apr 2013

45 days

PSUV

Hugo Chávez

14 Apr 2002

5 Mar 2013

10 years, 325 days

MVR/PSUV

Diosdado Cabello (acting)

13 Apr 2002

14 Apr 2002

1 day

MVR

Pedro Carmona (acting)

12 Apr 2002

13 Apr 2002

1 day

Independent

Hugo Chávez

2 Feb 1999

12 Apr 2002

3 years, 59 days

MVR

Republic of Venezuela (1953–1999)

During this era, Venezuela experienced its most stable period of representative democracy, following the 1958 transition from military rule to a bipartisan system dominated by the AD and COPEI parties.

Venezuela President Name

Took Office

Left Office

Time in Office

Political Party

Rafael Caldera

2 Feb 1994

2 Feb 1999

5 years

National Convergence

Ramón J. Velásquez (acting)

5 Jun 1993

2 Feb 1994

242 days

AD

Octavio Lepage (acting)

21 May 1993

5 Jun 1993

15 days

AD

Carlos Andrés Pérez

2 Feb 1989

21 May 1993

4 years, 108 days

AD

Jaime Lusinchi

2 Feb 1984

2 Feb 1989

5 years

AD

Luis Herrera Campins

12 Mar 1979

2 Feb 1984

4 years, 327 days

COPEI

Carlos Andrés Pérez

12 Mar 1974

12 Mar 1979

5 years

AD

Rafael Caldera

11 Mar 1969

12 Mar 1974

5 years, 1 day

COPEI

Raúl Leoni

11 Mar 1964

11 Mar 1969

5 years

AD

Rómulo Betancourt

13 Feb 1959

11 Mar 1964

5 years, 27 days

AD

Edgar Sanabria (acting)

14 Nov 1958

13 Feb 1959

91 days

Independent

Wolfgang Larrazábal

23 Jan 1958

14 Nov 1958

295 days

Independent

Marcos Pérez Jiménez

2 Dec 1952

23 Jan 1958

5 years, 52 days

Military

United States of Venezuela (1864–1953)

This era of the United States of Venezuela was defined by the transition from 19th-century Liberalism to the long-standing "Gomecismo" dictatorship, ultimately leading to the first steps toward modern democracy.

Venezuela President Name

Took Office

Left Office

Time in Office

Political Party

Germán Suárez Flamerich

27 Nov 1950

2 Dec 1952

2 years, 5 days

Independent

Carlos Delgado Chalbaud

24 Nov 1948

13 Nov 1950

1 year, 354 days

Military

Rómulo Gallegos

17 Feb 1948

24 Nov 1948

281 days

AD

Rómulo Betancourt

18 Oct 1945

17 Feb 1948

2 years, 122 days

AD

Isaías Medina Angarita

5 May 1941

18 Oct 1945

4 years, 166 days

PDV

Eleazar López Contreras

18 Dec 1935

5 May 1941

5 years, 138 days

Independent

Juan Vicente Gómez

13 Jun 1931

17 Dec 1935

4 years, 187 days

Military

Juan Bautista Pérez

30 May 1929

13 Jun 1931

2 years, 14 days

Independent

Juan Vicente Gómez

24 Jun 1922

30 May 1929

6 years, 340 days

Military

Victorino Márquez Bustillos

19 Apr 1914

24 Jun 1922

8 years, 66 days

Independent

José Gil Fortoul (acting)

5 Aug 1913

19 Apr 1914

257 days

Independent

Juan Vicente Gómez

19 Dec 1908

5 Aug 1913

4 years, 229 days

Military

Cipriano Castro

20 Oct 1899

19 Dec 1908

9 years, 60 days

Military

Ignacio Andrade

28 Feb 1898

20 Oct 1899

1 year, 234 days

Liberal Party

Joaquín Crespo

7 Oct 1892

28 Feb 1898

5 years, 144 days

Military

Guillermo Tell Villegas Pulido (acting)

31 Aug 1892

7 Oct 1892

37 days

Liberal Party

Guillermo Tell Villegas (acting)

17 Jun 1892

31 Aug 1892

75 days

Liberal Party

Raimundo Andueza Palacio

19 Mar 1890

17 Jun 1892

2 years, 90 days

Liberal Party

Juan Pablo Rojas

2 Jul 1888

19 Mar 1890

1 year, 260 days

Liberal Party

Hermógenes López (acting)

8 Aug 1887

2 Jul 1888

329 days

Independent

Antonio Guzmán Blanco

15 Sep 1886

8 Aug 1887

327 days

Liberal Party

Joaquín Crespo

26 Apr 1884

15 Sep 1886

2 years, 142 days

Liberal Party

Antonio Guzmán Blanco

26 Feb 1879

26 Apr 1884

5 years, 60 days

Liberal Party

José Gregorio Valera (acting)

30 Nov 1878

26 Feb 1879

88 days

Liberal Party

Francisco Linares Alcántara

27 Feb 1877

30 Nov 1878

1 year, 276 days

Liberal Party

Antonio Guzmán Blanco

27 Apr 1870

27 Feb 1877

6 years, 306 days

Liberal Party

Guillermo Tell Villegas (acting)

16 Apr 1870

27 Apr 1870

11 days

Liberal Party

José Ruperto Monagas

20 Feb 1869

16 Apr 1870

1 year, 55 days

Military

Guillermo Tell Villegas (acting)

28 Jun 1868

20 Feb 1869

237 days

Liberal Party

Manuel Ezequiel Bruzual (acting)

25 Apr 1868

28 Jun 1868

64 days

Independent

State of Venezuela (1830–1864)

During the early years of the State of Venezuela, the presidency was characterized by frequent transitions between Conservative and Liberal factions, alongside significant military influence following the nation's independence from Gran Colombia.

President Name

Took Office

Left Office

Time in Office

Political Party

Juan Crisóstomo Falcón

15 Jun 1863

25 Apr 1868

4 years, 315 days

Military

José Antonio Páez

29 Aug 1861

15 Jun 1863

1 year, 290 days

Military

Pedro Gual (acting)

20 May 1861

29 Aug 1861

101 days

Liberal Party

Manuel Felipe de Tovar

29 Sep 1859

20 May 1861

1 year, 233 days

Liberal Party

Pedro Gual (acting)

2 Aug 1859

29 Sep 1859

58 days

Independent

Julián Castro (acting)

18 Mar 1858

2 Aug 1859

1 year, 137 days

Military

Pedro Gual (acting)

15 Mar 1858

18 Mar 1858

2 days

Liberal Party

José Tadeo Monagas

20 Jan 1855

15 Mar 1858

3 years, 54 days

Liberal Party

José Gregorio Monagas

5 Feb 1851

20 Jan 1855

3 years, 349 days

Liberal Party

José Tadeo Monagas

20 Jan 1847

5 Feb 1851

4 years, 16 days

Conservative Party

Carlos Soublette

28 Jan 1843

20 Jan 1847

3 years, 357 days

Conservative Party

José Antonio Páez

1 Feb 1839

28 Jan 1843

3 years, 361 days

Conservative Party

Carlos Soublette (acting)

11 Mar 1837

1 Feb 1839

1 year, 327 days

Conservative Party

José María Carreño (acting)

27 Jan 1837

11 Mar 1837

43 days

Conservative Party

Andrés Narvarte (acting)

24 Apr 1836

20 Jan 1837

271 days

Conservative Party

José María Vargas

20 Aug 1835

24 Apr 1836

248 days

Conservative Party

José María Carreño (acting)

27 Jul 1835

20 Aug 1835

55 days

Conservative Party

José María Vargas

9 Feb 1835

9 Jul 1835

150 days

Conservative Party

Andrés Narvarte (acting)

20 Jan 1835

9 Feb 1835

20 days

Conservative Party

José Antonio Páez

13 Jan 1830

20 Jan 1835

5 years, 7 days

Conservative Party

What are the Roles of the President of Venezuela

What are the roles of the President of Venezuela? The president acts as head of state, government head, and armed forces commander-in-chief, elected for six years with no term limits since 2009.

They appoint ministers, declare states of emergency, and negotiate treaties. The role centralized under Chávez-Maduro with decree powers.

  • The president proposes budgets and laws to the National Assembly.

  • They command the Bolivarian Armed Forces during conflicts.

  • Foreign policy leads diplomacy, including OPEC oil decisions.

  • Vetoes legislation or calls referendums on key issues.

Check Out: List of Presidents of Madagascar Till 2025

Conclusion

The list of Venezuela presidents chronicles 46 leaders across eras, from Páez's founding to Maduro's long PSUV tenure. Parties shifted from liberals to socialists, mirroring oil booms and crises. Key takeaway: Track current events via reliable sources to grasp ongoing disputes.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News