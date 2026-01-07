JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
AIBE 20 Final Answer Key Released, Results Soon at allindiabarexamination.com

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 7, 2026, 08:22 IST

The results of the AIBE 20 examination will be published based on the final answer key. Candidates can download the final answer key through the direct link given here. 

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key PDF Released
Key Points

  • Download AIBE 20 Final Answer Key PDF at allindiabarexamination.com
  • Download AIBE 20 results through login link on official website
  • Final answer key prepared after considering all grievances submitted

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key: The Bar Council of India has released the AIBE 20 final answer key. The final answer key PDF is available on the official website. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the AIBE 20 results can now download the final answer key PDF through the link given on the website.

According to the notification issued, "Results of the AIBE-XX examination will be published based on the final answer key. All objections received have been duly examined, and the answer key has been finalised accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer key".

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key is available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. A direct link for candidates to download the PDF is also provided below.

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key PDF - Click Here

Steps to Download the AIBE-XX Final Answer Key

Follow the steps provided below to download the AIBE 20 final answer key PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 20

Step 2: Click on the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key PDF Link

Step 3: The final answer key for different sets will be displayed

Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference

AIBE 20 Results 2026: Date and Time

Since the AIBE 20 final answer key has been released, the results are expected to be announced by BCI shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be notified of the release of the AIBE 20 results. The link to check the results will be available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. To check the result and download the AIBE 20 scorecard, candidates must visit the official website and log in using their registration number and password. 

