RSSB LDC Result 2026: Download Grade II & Junior Assistant Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in - Direct Link Soon

Key Points The LDC and Junior Assistant exam was held on July 5, 2026, for 10,644 vacancies.

Provisional answer key released on July 24, 2026; final key and result are pending.

Result expected after Sept 21, 2026, during an MCC gap post-civic elections.

RSSB LDC Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is likely to announce the RSSB LDC Result 2026 soon. The board conducted the Clerk Grade-II (LDC) and Junior Assistant exam on July 5, 2026, in two shifts across the state for 10,644 vacancies. RSSB released the provisional answer key on July 24, 2026, and the objection window has since closed. The board is now preparing the final answer key and result. Once declared, candidates can check their qualifying status, scorecard, and cut-off marks on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. No official result date has been announced yet. RSSB LDC Result 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the RSSB LDC Result 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Exam Name Clerk Grade-II (LDC) & Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam 2026 Exam Date July 5, 2026 (Two shifts) Total Vacancies 10,644 Answer Key Released July 24, 2026 Result Status Awaited Expected Result Date August / September 2026 Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

When Will RSSB LDC Result 2026 Be Released? RSSB has not confirmed an official date for the LDC Result 2026 yet. According to a recent update from RSSB Chairman Alok Raj on X (formerly Twitter), the board will attempt to release the LDC result during a 2-3 day gap in the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) expected after the civic body (Nikay) elections, i.e., after September 21, 2026. Since the MCC is currently in effect due to the ongoing civic body elections, the result is unlikely to come before that. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and RSSB's official social media handles for the latest update on the result date. निकाय चुनावों के बाद यानि 21 सितंबर के बाद 2-3 दिन का MCC में gap आयेगा, उसी में हम LDC परिणाम का प्रयास करेंगे। https://t.co/pndyOASKeq — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) August 26, 2026

RSSB LDC Result 2026 Merit List PDF RSSB will soon release the LDC Result 2026 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Grade II and Junior Assistant Exam can check and download the Merit List PDF from the direct link given below: RSSB LDC Result 2026 Check Here (Active Soon) Steps to Check RSSB LDC Result 2026? Candidates can follow these steps to check their result once released: Visit the official RSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the "Results" section on the homepage

Click on the RSSB LDC Result 2026 link

Enter your roll number and date of birth, if asked

Click on the Submit button

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference RSSB LDC Result 2026 Cut Off Along with the result, RSSB is expected to release the category-wise cut-off marks. The cut-off marks are the minimum qualifying marks candidates must score to be shortlisted for the next stage. These marks are decided based on several factors, including: