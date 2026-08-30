RSSB LDC Result 2026: Download Grade II & Junior Assistant Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in - Direct Link Soon
RSSB LDC Result 2026: RSSB LDC Result 2026 for Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant posts is expected to be release soon. The exam was held on July 5, 2026, for 10,644 vacancies. Candidates can check their result, cut-off marks, and DV status at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Key Points
- The LDC and Junior Assistant exam was held on July 5, 2026, for 10,644 vacancies.
- Provisional answer key released on July 24, 2026; final key and result are pending.
- Result expected after Sept 21, 2026, during an MCC gap post-civic elections.
RSSB LDC Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is likely to announce the RSSB LDC Result 2026 soon. The board conducted the Clerk Grade-II (LDC) and Junior Assistant exam on July 5, 2026, in two shifts across the state for 10,644 vacancies. RSSB released the provisional answer key on July 24, 2026, and the objection window has since closed. The board is now preparing the final answer key and result. Once declared, candidates can check their qualifying status, scorecard, and cut-off marks on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. No official result date has been announced yet.
RSSB LDC Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the RSSB LDC Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Exam Name
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Clerk Grade-II (LDC) & Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam 2026
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Exam Date
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July 5, 2026 (Two shifts)
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Total Vacancies
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10,644
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Answer Key Released
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July 24, 2026
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Result Status
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Awaited
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Expected Result Date
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August / September 2026
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
When Will RSSB LDC Result 2026 Be Released?
RSSB has not confirmed an official date for the LDC Result 2026 yet. According to a recent update from RSSB Chairman Alok Raj on X (formerly Twitter), the board will attempt to release the LDC result during a 2-3 day gap in the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) expected after the civic body (Nikay) elections, i.e., after September 21, 2026. Since the MCC is currently in effect due to the ongoing civic body elections, the result is unlikely to come before that. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and RSSB's official social media handles for the latest update on the result date.
निकाय चुनावों के बाद यानि 21 सितंबर के बाद 2-3 दिन का MCC में gap आयेगा, उसी में हम LDC परिणाम का प्रयास करेंगे। https://t.co/pndyOASKeq— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) August 26, 2026
RSSB LDC Result 2026 Merit List PDF
RSSB will soon release the LDC Result 2026 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Grade II and Junior Assistant Exam can check and download the Merit List PDF from the direct link given below:
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RSSB LDC Result 2026
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Check Here (Active Soon)
Steps to Check RSSB LDC Result 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to check their result once released:
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Visit the official RSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
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Go to the "Results" section on the homepage
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Click on the RSSB LDC Result 2026 link
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Enter your roll number and date of birth, if asked
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Click on the Submit button
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Your result will appear on the screen
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Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference
RSSB LDC Result 2026 Cut Off
Along with the result, RSSB is expected to release the category-wise cut-off marks. The cut-off marks are the minimum qualifying marks candidates must score to be shortlisted for the next stage. These marks are decided based on several factors, including:
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Total number of vacancies
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Number of candidates who appeared for the exam
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Difficulty level of the exam
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Category of the candidate (General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.)
Candidates who meet or exceed the cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) process.
What After RSSB LDC Result 2026?
Candidates who qualify in the written exam and meet the cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) process. During DV, candidates will need to submit their original documents and certificates for verification by the board. Based on the DV outcome and merit, RSSB will prepare the final merit list for appointment to the Clerk Grade-II (LDC) and Junior Assistant posts in various Rajasthan government departments.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com