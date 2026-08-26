RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 Today: Download CBT 1 Scorecard - Direct Link Shortly
RRB NTPC UG Scorecard CBT 1 2026 will be released by RRB Today, 26 August 2026. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 1 examination can check and download their scorecard on the official website of RRB once the link gets active.
Key Points
- RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2026 is released today, August 26, 2026, at 5 PM.
- CBT 1 results were declared on August 24, 2026, for candidates across 21 zones.
- Qualified candidates will proceed to CBT 2, scheduled for September 17, 2026.
RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 Today: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) scorecard 2026 today, 26 August, at 5 PM. This is for candidates who appeared in the CBT 1 exam under CEN 07/2025. The RRB NTPC UG result was already declared on 24 August for 21 zones. Once the link gets active, candidates can check their individual scorecards by logging in with their Registration Number and Date of Birth on the regional RRB websites. The scorecard shows raw marks, normalized marks, section-wise marks, and qualifying status. Candidates who qualify CBT 1 will move to CBT 2, scheduled for 17th September 2026.
RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 from the link given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Exam Name
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RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 1
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CEN Number
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CEN 07/2025
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Total Posts
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3,058 (Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk)
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CBT 1 Exam Dates
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May 7–9, 2026 and June 13–20, 2026
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Result Declared On
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August 24, 2026
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Scorecard Release Date
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August 26, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Scorecard Website
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rrb.digialm.com (also regional RRB websites)
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Login Credentials
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Registration Number and Date of Birth
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Next Stage
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Computer Based Test 2 (CBT 2)
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CBT 2 Exam Date
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September 17, 2026
RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 PDF Download Link
Candidates can download their RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 scorecard from the official RRB website of their respective zone. The link is active from 26 August 2026, 5:00 PM. Candidates need to log in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth to view and download their individual scorecard. The RRB NTPC UG Result was already released on 24 August 2026 along with the cutoff marks for all the RRBs zones.
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RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026
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Check Here
Steps to Check RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026
Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Exam can follow these steps to check and download the RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 once released:
Step 1:Visit the official regional RRB website,
Step 2: Click on the "RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 (CEN 07/2025)"
Step 3: Now, click on the login button
Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
Step 5: Click Submit.
Step 6: Then, the RRB NTPC Scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check the details carefully.
Step 8: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026
The RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 contains the following details:
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Candidate’s Name
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Registration number
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Roll number
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Category
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CBAT exam date and shift
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Marks obtained (Section-wise)
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Total Marks
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Normalised marks
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Percentile score
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Qualifying status
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RRB Region/Zone
What Next After RRB NTPC UG Scorecard?
Once the scorecard is released and downloaded by candidates, here are the next steps they should take:
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Check qualifying status: Confirm whether you have cleared CBT 1 based on the category-wise cut-off marks.
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Save the scorecard: Download and take a printout for future reference, as it may be needed later in the selection process.
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Verify details: Cross-check your raw marks, normalized marks, and personal details for any errors.
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Prepare for CBT 2: Qualified candidates should start preparing for the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam, scheduled for 17th September 2026.
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Check CBT 2 syllabus and pattern: Review the exam pattern and syllabus for CBT 2, which may differ slightly from CBT 1.
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Watch for CBT 2 admit card: Keep checking the regional RRB website for the CBT 2 admit card release date.
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Selection process ahead: After CBT 2, candidates will go through Document Verification and Medical Examination based on the post applied for, before the final merit list is released.
Also Check: IGNOU June TEE Result 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com