RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 Today: Download CBT 1 Scorecard - Direct Link Shortly

Key Points RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2026 is released today, August 26, 2026, at 5 PM.

CBT 1 results were declared on August 24, 2026, for candidates across 21 zones.

Qualified candidates will proceed to CBT 2, scheduled for September 17, 2026.

RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 Today: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) scorecard 2026 today, 26 August, at 5 PM. This is for candidates who appeared in the CBT 1 exam under CEN 07/2025. The RRB NTPC UG result was already declared on 24 August for 21 zones. Once the link gets active, candidates can check their individual scorecards by logging in with their Registration Number and Date of Birth on the regional RRB websites. The scorecard shows raw marks, normalized marks, section-wise marks, and qualifying status. Candidates who qualify CBT 1 will move to CBT 2, scheduled for 17th September 2026. RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 from the link given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 1 CEN Number CEN 07/2025 Total Posts 3,058 (Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk) CBT 1 Exam Dates May 7–9, 2026 and June 13–20, 2026 Result Declared On August 24, 2026 Scorecard Release Date August 26, 2026 (5:00 PM) Scorecard Website rrb.digialm.com (also regional RRB websites) Login Credentials Registration Number and Date of Birth Next Stage Computer Based Test 2 (CBT 2) CBT 2 Exam Date September 17, 2026

RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 PDF Download Link Candidates can download their RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 scorecard from the official RRB website of their respective zone. The link is active from 26 August 2026, 5:00 PM. Candidates need to log in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth to view and download their individual scorecard. The RRB NTPC UG Result was already released on 24 August 2026 along with the cutoff marks for all the RRBs zones. RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 Check Here Steps to Check RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Exam can follow these steps to check and download the RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 once released: Step 1:Visit the official regional RRB website, Step 2: Click on the "RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 (CEN 07/2025)" Step 3: Now, click on the login button

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password. Step 5: Click Submit. Step 6: Then, the RRB NTPC Scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen. Step 7: Check the details carefully. Step 8: Download and save the scorecard for future reference. Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 The RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 contains the following details: Candidate’s Name

Registration number

Roll number

Category

CBAT exam date and shift

Marks obtained (Section-wise)

Total Marks

Normalised marks

Percentile score

Qualifying status

RRB Region/Zone What Next After RRB NTPC UG Scorecard? Once the scorecard is released and downloaded by candidates, here are the next steps they should take: Check qualifying status: Confirm whether you have cleared CBT 1 based on the category-wise cut-off marks.

Save the scorecard: Download and take a printout for future reference, as it may be needed later in the selection process.

Verify details: Cross-check your raw marks, normalized marks, and personal details for any errors.

Prepare for CBT 2: Qualified candidates should start preparing for the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam, scheduled for 17th September 2026.

Check CBT 2 syllabus and pattern: Review the exam pattern and syllabus for CBT 2, which may differ slightly from CBT 1.

Watch for CBT 2 admit card: Keep checking the regional RRB website for the CBT 2 admit card release date.

Selection process ahead: After CBT 2, candidates will go through Document Verification and Medical Examination based on the post applied for, before the final merit list is released.