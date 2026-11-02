UCO Bank Apprentice Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule & Other Details

UCO Bank has fixed the date of the online entrance exam for Apprentice posts. Here is a quick table with the key details of the recruitment. It will help candidates check all the important points in one place.

UCO Bank Exam Date 2026: UCO Bank has announced the exam date for its Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The online exam will be held on 7 November 2026 at 11:00 AM. The bank is hiring for 530 vacancies. Online registration ran from 14 October to 29 October 2026, which was also the last date to pay the exam fee. Candidates aged 20 to 28 years could apply. The exam is only a few days away, so candidates should now focus on revision and mock tests. In this article, we share the exam date, important dates, exam pattern, selection process and preparation tips.

UCO Bank Apprentice Exam Date 2026

UCO Bank has scheduled the online entrance exam for its Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on 7 November 2026 at 11:00 AM. The exam is conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India. Candidates who applied by the 29 October deadline can now prepare for the test. The registration and fee payment window is closed, so no new applications will be accepted.

UCO Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2026

The UCO Bank Apprentice exam is on 7 November 2026, so candidates are now waiting for their admit cards. No separate download link has been confirmed on the official website yet. Candidates should keep checking their registered email and uco.bank.in for updates.

How Will the Admit Card Be Sent?

Exam sources say the exam link and login details will be sent by email one day before the exam. The admit card is likely to come the same way. Last year, candidates received the admit card by email in the first week of November, before the exam. Check the spam folder too if nothing arrives.