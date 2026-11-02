UCO Bank Apprentice Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule & Other Details
UCO Bank Apprentice Exam Date 2026: UCO Bank will hold the Apprentice online exam on 7 November 2026 at 11:00 AM for 530 vacancies. The paper has 100 questions in 60 minutes. Check this article to know about the exam schedule and other details.
Key Points
- UCO Bank Apprentice online exam is scheduled for 7 November 2026 at 11:00 AM.
- Online registration for 530 Apprentice vacancies closed on 29 October 2026.
- Admit cards for the 7 November 2026 exam are expected via email before the test.
UCO Bank Exam Date 2026: UCO Bank has announced the exam date for its Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The online exam will be held on 7 November 2026 at 11:00 AM. The bank is hiring for 530 vacancies. Online registration ran from 14 October to 29 October 2026, which was also the last date to pay the exam fee. Candidates aged 20 to 28 years could apply. The exam is only a few days away, so candidates should now focus on revision and mock tests. In this article, we share the exam date, important dates, exam pattern, selection process and preparation tips.
UCO Bank Apprentice Exam Date 2026 Highlights
UCO Bank has fixed the date of the online entrance exam for Apprentice posts. Here is a quick table with the key details of the recruitment. It will help candidates check all the important points in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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UCO Bank
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Post Name
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Apprentice (under the Apprentices Act, 1961)
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Total Vacancies
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530 (provisional)
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Advertisement No.
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HO/HRM/RECR/2026-27/COM-02
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Training Duration
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1 year
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Application Mode
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Online (NATS portal and BFSI SSC portal)
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Notification Date
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13 October 2026
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Registration Start Date
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14 October 2026
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Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee
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29 October 2026
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Online Exam Date
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7 November 2026
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Exam Time
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11:00 AM
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Educational Qualification
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Graduation completed on or after 1 April 2022
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Age Limit
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20 to 28 years (as on 1 October 2026)
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Total Questions and Marks
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100 questions, 100 marks
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Exam Duration
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60 minutes
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Exam Medium
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English and Hindi
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Selection Process
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Online Test, Local Language Test, Document Verification, Medical Fitness
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Official Website
UCO Bank Apprentice Exam Date 2026
UCO Bank has scheduled the online entrance exam for its Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on 7 November 2026 at 11:00 AM. The exam is conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India. Candidates who applied by the 29 October deadline can now prepare for the test. The registration and fee payment window is closed, so no new applications will be accepted.
UCO Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2026
The UCO Bank Apprentice exam is on 7 November 2026, so candidates are now waiting for their admit cards. No separate download link has been confirmed on the official website yet. Candidates should keep checking their registered email and uco.bank.in for updates.
How Will the Admit Card Be Sent?
Exam sources say the exam link and login details will be sent by email one day before the exam. The admit card is likely to come the same way. Last year, candidates received the admit card by email in the first week of November, before the exam. Check the spam folder too if nothing arrives.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com