SBI Clerk Result 2026: Direct Link to Download Regular Vacancies Prelims Scorecard PDF Soon at sbi.bank.in

Key Points SBI Clerk 2026 Prelims Result for 9,766 posts will be released shortly.

The prelims exam was conducted on September 26 and 27, 2026.

The mains exam is tentatively scheduled for November 26, 2026.

SBI Clerk 2026 Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) will shortly release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026. The result will be released online for the 9,766 regular posts under the Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2026-27/17. The candidates can download the prelims scorecard PDF from the official website of the State Bank of India- sbi.bank.in once it is released officially. The SBI Clerk prelims exam was held on September 26 and 27, 2026, at designated test centres spread across the country. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam have to appear for the main exam, which is tentatively scheduled to be held on November 26, 2026. Check out this article for the result link, scorecard, and other latest updates on SBI Clerk Preliminary result 2026. SBI Clerk 2026 Result Date (Expected) Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam are eagerly waiting for the result to know their qualifying status for the mains. However, the State Bank of India (SBI) has not yet announced the official SBI Clerk 2026 result date. Based on previous years’ trends, the result is expected to be released within 4-5 weeks of the examination. Since the prelims concluded on September 27, 2026 and mains exams is tentatively scheduled to be held on November 26, aspirants can expect the SBI Clerk Result to be available on the official website anytime soon.

How to Check SBI Clerk Result 2026 Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims exam 2026 can check and download their SBI Clerk Results online through the official SBI website. To check the result, candidates need to use their registration number and password/date of birth. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SBI Clerk result 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website- sbi.bank.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ link given on the top-right-hand side of the window. Step 3: A new page will open click on 'SBI Clerk Result 2026' link available on the page. Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’. Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen. Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Details on SBI Clerk Result 2026 Scorecard PDF

State Bank of India (SBI) will shortly release the SBI Clerk result 2026 scorecard PDF on the official website. The SBI Clerk scorecard will contain the following information. Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Qualifying Status

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Result Date What after the SBI Clerk Result 2026? The candidates who clear the preliminary exam have to appear for the main exam, which includes an objective test of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. The objective test covers topics like General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2026 The SBI Clerk Mains exam consists of 190 questions carrying 200 marks, The test has four objective sections with a total duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Each section has a separate sectional time limit, and candidates cannot switch between sections once the allotted time ends. Negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for every wrong answer, and no marks are deducted for unattempted questions.