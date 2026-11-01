UPSSSC PET 2026 Question Paper (1 November): Download Shift 1 and 2 Paper PDF Here

Key Points UPSSSC PET 2026 exam successfully conducted on October 30, 2026.

Exam continued on November 1, 2026, with question papers available for download.

Answer key for PET 2026 expected by November 2 or 3, 2026.

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has successfully conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 on October 30, 2026. Now the focus shifts to the November 1, 2026 exam. The examination is being conducted in 2 shifts each day. The exam for the 1st and 2nd shift has been conducted across various exam centres in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the question paper to review the questions asked in their respective shifts and get an idea of the exam pattern. The UPSSSC PET 30 October Question Paper PDF for Shift 1 and Shift 2 has been provided below in this article. Candidates can check and download the question paper PDF for both shifts here. For the Nov 1 exam the paper pdf for both the shifts has also been provided here as the exam has been conducted. The question paper helps to understand the types of questions asked in the examination and understand the overall difficulty level.

Also Check- UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026 UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026 in Hindi UPSSSC PET 2026 Answer Key 2026 UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: November 1 Shift 1 The UPSSSC is set to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on November 1, 2026. The 1st shift of the exam has been successfully conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Check the link to download the UP PET 2026 exam paper pdf below. Exam Date Shift Question Paper PDF November 1, 2026 Shift 1 Click Here UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026 November 1 Shift 2 The UPSSSC is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET). The 1st shift of the UP PET 2026 exam has been successfully held across various exam centres. The 2nd shift of the exam has been conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The question paper pdf is provided here for candidates reference. Check the link to download the UP PET 2026 exam paper pdf below.

Exam Date Shift Question Paper PDF November 1, 2026 Shift 2 Click Here UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: October 30 Shift 1 The UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 for the 1st Shift was conducted today from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM across various exam centres. Candidates can check the UP PET question for the 1st shift below. This question paper will help candidates who will appear for the exam on November 1, 2026. Exam Date Shift Question Paper PDF October 30, 2026 Shift 1 Click Here UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: October 30 Shift 2 The UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 for the 2nd Shift has been successfully conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM across various exam centres. Candidates can check the table below to download the UP PET question for the 2nd shift. Exam Date Shift Question Paper PDF October 30, 2026 Shift 2 Click Here

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: Highlights Candidates can check the important details related to the UPSSSC PET examination in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Exam Date October 30, 2026 Exam Mode Offline Total Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Exam Duration 2 Hours Shifts Shift 1 and Shift 2 Official Website upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 Marking Scheme The UPSSSC PET 2026 examination follows the marking scheme given below- Total Questions: 100

Maximum Marks: 100

Correct Answer: +1 mark

Incorrect Answer: 0.25 marks deducted

Unattempted Question : No marks deducted

Question Type: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Exam Duration: 2 hours

How to Utilise UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026? The UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026 is useful for candidates who will be preparing for upcoming UPSSSC examinations. It helps to understand the exam pattern, question trends and topics covered in the test. Check some of the tips below Understand the Exam Pattern: The question paper helps to understand the section wise distribution of questions, marking scheme and overall exam pattern.

Identify Important Topics: It helps in reviewing the important question asked in the respective shift.

Evaluate Preparation Level: Solving the paper allows candidates to analyze their preparation level. It will also serve as a base for those who will appear for the November 1 exam. Steps to Download UP PET Question Paper 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UPSSSC UP PET Question Paper 2026 when it becomes available