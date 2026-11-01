UPSSSC PET 2026 Question Paper (1 November): Download Shift 1 and 2 Paper PDF Here
The UPSSSC PET 2026 exam is being conducted on October 30, 2026 & November 1, 2026 across various examination centres in 2 shifts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026 PDF provided in this article and review the questions asked in their respective shifts.
Key Points
- UPSSSC PET 2026 exam successfully conducted on October 30, 2026.
- Exam continued on November 1, 2026, with question papers available for download.
- Answer key for PET 2026 expected by November 2 or 3, 2026.
UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has successfully conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 on October 30, 2026. Now the focus shifts to the November 1, 2026 exam. The examination is being conducted in 2 shifts each day. The exam for the 1st and 2nd shift has been conducted across various exam centres in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the question paper to review the questions asked in their respective shifts and get an idea of the exam pattern.
The UPSSSC PET 30 October Question Paper PDF for Shift 1 and Shift 2 has been provided below in this article. Candidates can check and download the question paper PDF for both shifts here. For the Nov 1 exam the paper pdf for both the shifts has also been provided here as the exam has been conducted. The question paper helps to understand the types of questions asked in the examination and understand the overall difficulty level.
Also Check- UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026
UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026 in Hindi
UPSSSC PET 2026 Answer Key 2026
UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: November 1 Shift 1
The UPSSSC is set to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on November 1, 2026. The 1st shift of the exam has been successfully conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Check the link to download the UP PET 2026 exam paper pdf below.
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Exam Date
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Shift
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Question Paper PDF
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November 1, 2026
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Shift 1
UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026 November 1 Shift 2
The UPSSSC is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET). The 1st shift of the UP PET 2026 exam has been successfully held across various exam centres. The 2nd shift of the exam has been conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The question paper pdf is provided here for candidates reference. Check the link to download the UP PET 2026 exam paper pdf below.
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Exam Date
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Shift
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Question Paper PDF
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November 1, 2026
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Shift 2
UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: October 30 Shift 1
The UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 for the 1st Shift was conducted today from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM across various exam centres. Candidates can check the UP PET question for the 1st shift below. This question paper will help candidates who will appear for the exam on November 1, 2026.
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Exam Date
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Shift
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Question Paper PDF
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October 30, 2026
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Shift 1
UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: October 30 Shift 2
The UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 for the 2nd Shift has been successfully conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM across various exam centres. Candidates can check the table below to download the UP PET question for the 2nd shift.
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Exam Date
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Shift
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Question Paper PDF
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October 30, 2026
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Shift 2
UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the UPSSSC PET examination in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
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Exam Date
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October 30, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Total Questions
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100
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Maximum Marks
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100
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Exam Duration
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2 Hours
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Shifts
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Shift 1 and Shift 2
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 Marking Scheme
The UPSSSC PET 2026 examination follows the marking scheme given below-
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Total Questions: 100
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Maximum Marks: 100
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Correct Answer: +1 mark
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Incorrect Answer: 0.25 marks deducted
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Unattempted Question: No marks deducted
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Question Type: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
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Exam Duration: 2 hours
How to Utilise UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026?
The UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026 is useful for candidates who will be preparing for upcoming UPSSSC examinations. It helps to understand the exam pattern, question trends and topics covered in the test. Check some of the tips below
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Understand the Exam Pattern: The question paper helps to understand the section wise distribution of questions, marking scheme and overall exam pattern.
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Identify Important Topics: It helps in reviewing the important question asked in the respective shift.
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Evaluate Preparation Level: Solving the paper allows candidates to analyze their preparation level. It will also serve as a base for those who will appear for the November 1 exam.
Steps to Download UP PET Question Paper 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UPSSSC UP PET Question Paper 2026 when it becomes available
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Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the notice board section.
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Click on the link that states UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026.
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The question paper pdf will be displayed on your screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 Release Date
The UPSSSC has successfully conducted the PET exam on October 25 and 30, 2026. The remaining exam will be held on November 1, 2026. Based on previous years trends the commission is expected to release the UPSSSC PET Answer Key within two days after the completion of the examination i.e November 2 or 3, 2026.
UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Why it is Important?
The UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 is an mandatory qualifying exam which is a required to apply for various Group B and C Positions across various posts such as Lekhpal, Junior Assistant, VDO under the UP Govt. Those who do not have a valid PET scorecard cannot appear for the mains exam conducted by the commission. The UP PET Score card remains vaild up to 3 Years.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.