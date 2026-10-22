India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details
India and New Zealand will compete in a 5-match T20I series featuring prominent players from both sides. Check the complete schedule, head-to-head record, squads and live streaming details.
Two wonderful sides India and New Zealand, are set to face each other in a 5-match T20I series starting from Thursday, October 22. Both teams were the finalists of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year.
India, led by Shreyas Iyer, are coming after a 2-2 draw against the West Indies side a couple of days ago on home soil.
Meanwhile, New Zealand are returning to the shortest format of the game after a long break. Their last series was against Bangladesh in Bangladesh a couple of months ago. They will look start strong against the world champions
With both sides consisting of some prominent T20 names, fans can expect some intense competition and exciting action ahead.
India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026 Schedule
The first two matches of the series will be played at the same venue in Christchurch. The series will then move to Wellington for the 3rd T20I, while the 4th and 5th matches will take place in Auckland and Hamilton, respectively.
|
Match
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
Results
|
1st T20I
|
October 22, 2026
|
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|
12:30 PM
|
India won by 4 wickets
|
2nd T20I
|
October 24, 2026
|
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|
12:30 PM
|
India won by 6 wickets
|
3rd T20I
|
October 27, 2026
|
Wellington
|
12:30 PM
|
India won by 8 wickets
|
4th T20I
|
October 30, 2026
|
Auckland
|
12:30 PM
|
TBD
|
5th T20I
|
November 1, 2026
|
Hamilton
|
12:30 PM
|
TBD
New Zealand vs India T20I Head-to-Head Record
New Zealand had a fair dominance over India in the last decade, but things have suddenly turned around, with India now having a clear edge in the head-to-head records.
- Total matches: 34
- India won: 22
- New Zealand won: 11
- Tied: 3
- No result: 0
IND vs NZ: Squads
India T20I Squad
|
Player
|
Role
|
Captain / Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Vice-Captain / Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Opening Batter / All-rounder
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Naman Dhir
|
All-rounder
|
Prince Yadav
|
Fast Bowler
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Fast Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Fast Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Fast Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Spinner
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Spinner
New Zealand T20I Squad
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Captain / All-rounder
|
Finn Allen
|
Opening Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Clarkson
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Fast Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Fast Bowler
|
Matt Henry
|
Fast Bowler
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Fast Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Fast Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Fast Bowler
Where to Watch India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026?
Fans can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand T20I series on Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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