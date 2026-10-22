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India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 13:57 IST

India and New Zealand will compete in a 5-match T20I series featuring prominent players from both sides. Check the complete schedule, head-to-head record, squads and live streaming details.

IND vs NZ (Image Source: X.com)
IND vs NZ (Image Source: X.com)

Two wonderful sides India and New Zealand, are set to face each other in a 5-match T20I series starting from Thursday, October 22. Both teams were the finalists of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year. 

India, led by Shreyas Iyer, are coming after a 2-2 draw against the West Indies side a couple of days ago on home soil. 

Meanwhile, New Zealand are returning to the shortest format of the game after a long break. Their last series was against Bangladesh in Bangladesh a couple of months ago. They will look start strong against the world champions

With both sides consisting of some prominent T20 names, fans can expect some intense competition and exciting action ahead.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026 Schedule

The first two matches of the series will be played at the same venue in Christchurch. The series will then move to Wellington for the 3rd T20I, while the 4th and 5th matches will take place in Auckland and Hamilton, respectively.

Match

Date

Venue

Time (IST)

Results

1st T20I

October 22, 2026

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

12:30 PM

India won by 4 wickets

2nd T20I

October 24, 2026

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

12:30 PM

India won by 6 wickets 

3rd T20I

October 27, 2026

Wellington

12:30 PM

India won by 8 wickets

4th T20I

October 30, 2026

Auckland

12:30 PM

TBD

5th T20I

November 1, 2026

Hamilton

12:30 PM

TBD

 

New Zealand vs India T20I Head-to-Head Record

New Zealand had a fair dominance over India in the last decade, but things have suddenly turned around, with India now having a clear edge in the head-to-head records.

  • Total matches: 34
  • India won: 22
  • New Zealand won: 11
  • Tied: 3
  • No result: 0

IND vs NZ: Squads 

India T20I Squad

Player

Role

Shreyas Iyer

Captain / Batter

Tilak Varma

Vice-Captain / Batter

Abhishek Sharma

Opening Batter / All-rounder

Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper-batter

Ishan Kishan

Wicketkeeper-batter

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Batter

Axar Patel

All-rounder

Shivam Dube

All-rounder

Nitish Kumar Reddy

All-rounder

Naman Dhir

All-rounder

Prince Yadav

Fast Bowler

Mayank Yadav

Fast Bowler

Arshdeep Singh

Fast Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Fast Bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy

Spinner

Kuldeep Yadav

Spinner

New Zealand T20I Squad

Player

Role

Mitchell Santner

Captain / All-rounder

Finn Allen

Opening Batter

Devon Conway

Wicketkeeper-batter

Tim Seifert

Wicketkeeper-batter

Bevon Jacobs

Batter

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder

Glenn Phillips

All-rounder

Michael Bracewell

All-rounder

Josh Clarkson

All-rounder

Nathan Smith

All-rounder

Jacob Duffy

Fast Bowler

Lockie Ferguson

Fast Bowler

Matt Henry

Fast Bowler

Kyle Jamieson

Fast Bowler

Adam Milne

Fast Bowler

Blair Tickner

Fast Bowler

Where to Watch India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand T20I series on Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 09:15 IST
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