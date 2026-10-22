Two wonderful sides India and New Zealand, are set to face each other in a 5-match T20I series starting from Thursday, October 22. Both teams were the finalists of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year.

India, led by Shreyas Iyer, are coming after a 2-2 draw against the West Indies side a couple of days ago on home soil.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are returning to the shortest format of the game after a long break. Their last series was against Bangladesh in Bangladesh a couple of months ago. They will look start strong against the world champions

With both sides consisting of some prominent T20 names, fans can expect some intense competition and exciting action ahead.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026 Schedule

The first two matches of the series will be played at the same venue in Christchurch. The series will then move to Wellington for the 3rd T20I, while the 4th and 5th matches will take place in Auckland and Hamilton, respectively.