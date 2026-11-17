SNAP Exam 2026: Check Previous Years & Expected Cutoff
This article brings you all the information regarding SNAP Exam for 2026 with exam overview, previous year cutoffs for all the SNAP conducting institutes and expected cutoffs for upcoming SNAP Exam for the same. Candidates can check the article for detailed cutoffs which will help them in the admission process.
The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is a national level management entrance exam conducted by Symbiosis International University (SIU). SNAP is the main entrance exam for admissions into PGDM and MBA programmes in 17 institutes of Symbiosis International University. The list of colleges contains names such as Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune, Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) Pune and Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB) Pune, etc. The SNAP cutoff for SIBM Pune in 2024 was 96-98 percentile whereas in 2025 it was 98.5+ percentile and expected cutoff for 2026 is 98-99 percentile for general category.
SNAP 2026 is a 60 minute online test with 60 questions which will take place in December 2026. SCMHRD Pune is the second most competitive institute to get enrolled into through SNAP Exam. 2025 SNAP cutoff for SCMHRD was 98 for general category and expected cutoff for 2026 is 98+ percentile whereas for SC expected cutoff for 2026 is 83 - 85 percentile. Candidates can find the 2023, 2024, 2025 and expected cutoff for 2026 for all these institutes with SNAP Exam overview in the last for better understanding of the exam.
To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer.
Also read,
Top MBA Colleges in India 2026: Compare Fees, Average Salary and ROI of IIMs, IITs & Private B-Schools
New IIMs Cutoff 2026 (Expected): Check Institution-Wise Percentile Trends
SNAP Exam 2026: Cutoff Percentile
SIBM Pune, SCMHRD Pune and SIIB Pune are the most competitive institutes with high cutoffs in SNAP where the expected cutoff for 2026 for SIBM Pune is 98-99 percentile whereas for SIIB Pune the expected cutoff for 2026 is 92-94 percentile. All the institutes have seen an increase in cutoff due to continuous increase in competition. Candidates can find the detailed list below.
|
Symbiosis Institute
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
Expected 2026
|
SIBM Pune
|
97 - 98
|
96 - 98
|
98.5+
|
98 - 99
|
SCMHRD Pune
|
94 - 96
|
95 - 97
|
98+
|
97 - 98
|
SIIB Pune
|
93 - 95
|
92 - 94
|
93+
|
92 - 94
|
SIBM Bengaluru
|
90
|
90 - 92
|
92+
|
90 - 92
|
SIOM Nashik
|
85 - 87
|
85 - 87
|
86+
|
85 - 87
|
SIDTM Pune
|
83
|
81 - 83
|
84+
|
80 - 85
|
SIMS Pune
|
77 - 80
|
75 - 77
|
78
|
75 - 80
|
SICSR Pune
|
82 - 84
|
80 - 82
|
83+
|
75 - 82
|
SCIT Pune
|
76 - 79
|
74 - 76
|
77
|
74 - 77
|
SIMC Pune
|
73
|
70 - 72
|
74
|
70 - 74
|
SSBF Pune
|
60
|
58 - 60
|
61
|
55 - 60
|
SIHS Pune
|
58
|
55 - 57
|
57
|
55 - 60
|
SIBM Hyderabad
|
~60
|
~60
|
60+
|
55 - 65
|
SSSS Pune
|
50 - 53
|
50 - 54
|
54
|
50 - 55
|
SIBM Nagpur
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
51 - 55
|
SSCANS Pune
|
~75
|
~75
|
78+
|
75 - 78
|
SIBM Noida
|
N/A (Building batch)
|
N/A (Building batch)
|
N/A (Building batch)
|
No Fixed Cutoff
SNAP Exam 2026: SIBM Pune Cutoffs
SIBM Pune is the most competitive institute of SNAP Exam where the open category student requires to score 98.5+ percentile to get shortlisted for interview followed by SC category which requires 70-75 percentile to get shortlisted. Candidates can check the detailed cutoff for SIBM Pune below.
|
Category
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026 (Expected)
|
Open (General, OBC, EWS)
|
97.5 - 98.0
|
97.0 - 98.5
|
98.0 - 98.5
|
98.0 - 99.0
|
SC
|
76.5
|
70 - 75
|
75 - 77
|
70 - 75
|
ST
|
50 - 55
|
50 - 55
|
55 - 60
|
55 - 60
SNAP Exam 2026: SCMHRD Pune Cutoffs
SCMHRD Pune is the second most competitive exam of SNAP Exam where the Open Category students are required to score 98+ percentile to get shortlisted whereas ST category students are required to score 75-78 percentile to get shortlisted for the exam. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Category
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026 (Expected)
|
Open (General, OBC, EWS)
|
97.7
|
97.9
|
98
|
98.0+
|
SC
|
88.5
|
89
|
85 - 88
|
83 - 85
|
ST
|
70 - 75
|
70 - 75
|
75 - 78
|
75 - 78
SNAP Exam 2026: SIIB Pune Cutoffs
Symbiosis Institute of International Business is the third most competitive institute of SNAP Exam where open category students are required to score 92-94 percentile for getting shortlisted where SC category students are required to score 73-75 percentile for getting shortlisted. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Category
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026 (Expected)
|
Open (General, OBC, EWS)
|
93.0 - 95.0
|
92.0 - 94.0
|
93.0+
|
92.0 - 94.0
|
SC
|
70 - 72
|
70 - 72
|
73 - 75
|
73 - 75
|
ST
|
65 - 68
|
65 - 68
|
68 - 70
|
68 - 70
SNAP Exam 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the overview of the exam for important dates and deadlines and pattern of the exam in detail below.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Registration Deadline
|
25 Nov 2026
|
Admit Card Release
|
7 Dec (Test 1)
11 Dec (Test 2)
18 Dec (Test 3)
|
Exam Dates
|
13 Dec 2026
19 Dec 2026
26 Dec 2026
|
Result Date
|
12 Jan 2027
|
Eligibility
|
50% in Graduation (45% SC/ST)
Final year students eligible
|
Exam Format
|
Online CBT | 60 Mins | 60 Questions | No Sectional Limits
|
Marking Scheme
|
(+1) for Correct Answer | (-0.25) for Incorrect Answer
Also check |
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