HP Patwari Admit Card 2026 at hprca.hp.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Direct Link soon
HPRCA Patwari Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) for the posts of Patwari against Post Code 25027. The Tablet-Based Test (TBT) for Patwari posts will be conducted from November 23 to November 30, 2026 across the state. Check all details here.
HPRCA Patwari Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur is all set to release the HPRCA Patwari Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website. The authority will be conducting the Tablet-Based Test (TBT) for Patwari against Post Code 25027 from November 23 to November 30, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who applied successfully for Patwari posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of HPRCA-hprca.hp.gov.in.
HPRCA Patwari Admit Card 2026 Date
Candidates appearing in the Tablet-Based Test (TBT) for Patwari posts should note that the authority will not sent by the exam authority by post. However, the authority has not released any specific date for releasing of the HP Patwari Admit Card 2026, as the exam is scheduled to be held from November 23, it is expected that the hall ticket will be released soon at the official website. Candidates must download their Admit Card directly from the official HPRCA website-hprca.hp.gov.in.
However, the exam authority will sent the SMS or email alerts to the candidates regarding the admit card release to the mobile number and email ID registered during application.
What Is The Exam Pattern For HPRCA Patwari 2026?
The Tablet-Based Test (TBT) for Patwari against Post Code 25027 will be conducted from November 23 to November 30, 2026 across the state. The exam pattern for the HP Patwari post is as follows:
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The mode of the examination will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT).
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The exam will consist of 120 questions.
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Each question will carry 1 mark.
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The duration of the exam is 90 minutes.
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