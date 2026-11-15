HP Patwari Admit Card 2026 at hprca.hp.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Direct Link soon

HPRCA Patwari Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur is all set to release the HPRCA Patwari Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website. The authority will be conducting the Tablet-Based Test (TBT) for Patwari against Post Code 25027 from November 23 to November 30, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who applied successfully for Patwari posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of HPRCA-hprca.hp.gov.in.

HPRCA Patwari Admit Card 2026 Date

Candidates appearing in the Tablet-Based Test (TBT) for Patwari posts should note that the authority will not sent by the exam authority by post. However, the authority has not released any specific date for releasing of the HP Patwari Admit Card 2026, as the exam is scheduled to be held from November 23, it is expected that the hall ticket will be released soon at the official website. Candidates must download their Admit Card directly from the official HPRCA website-hprca.hp.gov.in.