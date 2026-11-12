RRB Group D Result 2026 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Boards have released the RRB Group D Result 2026 for CEN 09/2025. Candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test held from 3 to 25 August 2026 can now check the list of shortlisted roll numbers on the official regional RRB websites. The PDF lists candidates selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), with roll numbers arranged in ascending order, not in merit order. Candidates can view their percentile score and normalized marks from 16 November 2026. In this article, we have shared the zone-wise merit list PDF, download steps and other important details.

RRB Group D Result 2026 Out

The Railway Recruitment Boards have released the RRB Group D Result 2026 for various Level 1 posts under CEN 09/2025. The Computer Based Test was held from 3 to 25 August 2026. Candidates equal to three times the community-wise vacancies have been shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). PwBD, ExSM and CCAA candidates are exempted from PET. Shortlisted candidates will then go through document verification and medical examination. Percentile scores can be checked from 16 November 2026.