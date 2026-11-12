RRB Group D Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Zone-Wise CBT Merit List PDF Here
RRB Group D Result 2026: RRB Group D Result 2026 has been released on November 12, 2026, on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CBT exam can now check and download their zone-wise merit list PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- RRB Group D Result 2026 for CEN 09/2025 released on 12 November 2026.
- CBT held from 3 to 25 August 2026; candidates shortlisted for PET.
- Percentile scores & normalized marks viewable from 16 November 2026.
RRB Group D Result 2026 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Boards have released the RRB Group D Result 2026 for CEN 09/2025. Candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test held from 3 to 25 August 2026 can now check the list of shortlisted roll numbers on the official regional RRB websites. The PDF lists candidates selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), with roll numbers arranged in ascending order, not in merit order. Candidates can view their percentile score and normalized marks from 16 November 2026. In this article, we have shared the zone-wise merit list PDF, download steps and other important details.
RRB Group D Result 2026 Out
The Railway Recruitment Boards have released the RRB Group D Result 2026 for various Level 1 posts under CEN 09/2025. The Computer Based Test was held from 3 to 25 August 2026. Candidates equal to three times the community-wise vacancies have been shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). PwBD, ExSM and CCAA candidates are exempted from PET. Shortlisted candidates will then go through document verification and medical examination. Percentile scores can be checked from 16 November 2026.
RRB Group D Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about RRB Group D Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
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Exam Name
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RRB Group D (Level 1) CBT
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Notification
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CEN 09/2025
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Posts
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Various posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Pointsman-B, Assistant, etc.)
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Total Vacancies
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22,195
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CBT Exam Dates
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03.08.2026 to 25.08.2026
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Result Status
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Out
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Result Release Date
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12 November 2026
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List Released
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Candidates shortlisted for PET (roll numbers in ascending order, not merit order)
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Shortlisting Ratio
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3 times the community-wise vacancies
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Score Card Link
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Live by 16.11.2026 (5:00 PM), available till 01.12.2026 (11:55 PM)
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Exempted from PET
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PwBD, ExSM and CCAA candidates (lists published by the zonal RRCs)
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Next Stages
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Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification (DV), Medical Examination
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Further Updates
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Zonal RRCs (e.g., for RRB Bhopal: RRC Jabalpur, West Central Railway — wcr.indianrailways.gov.in)
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Official Websites
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Regional RRB Websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in)
RRB Group D Zone-wise Result 2026
RRB has officially released the RRB Group CBT Result 2026 on November 12, 2026, on its official regional website. Candidates who appeared in the CBT exam 2026 can now check the zone-wise merit list PDF below:
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Zone (RRB)
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Merit List / Result
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Ahmedabad
|
Result
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Ajmer
|
Result
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Bengaluru
|
Result
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Bhopal
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Result
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Bilaspur
|
Result
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Chandigarh
|
Result
|
Chennai
|
Result
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Prayagraj
|
Guwahati
|
Result
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Kolkata
|
Result
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Malda
|
Result
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Mumbai
|
Result
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Muzaffarpur
|
Result
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Patna
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Gorakhpur
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Ranchi
|
Result
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Secunderabad
|
Result
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Siliguri
|
Result
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Thiruvananthapuram
|
Result
|
Jammu-Srinagar
|
Result
Steps to Download RRB Group D Result 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps below to check and download the PET shortlist PDF from their regional RRB website.
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Visit the official website of your regional RRB.
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Click on the link "CEN 09/2025 - List of Candidates Shortlisted for PET" on the homepage.
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Select the PDF for your RRB region.
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The PDF will open on the screen.
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Press Ctrl + F and enter your 16-digit roll number to search for it.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.
RRB Group D Cut Off 2026
Along with the result, RRB also released the zone-wise cutoff marks for the Group D exam under CEN 09/2025. The cutoff is the minimum score needed to be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It is set category-wise for each RRB, based on the number of vacancies and the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test held from 3 to 25 August 2026. Candidates can compare their normalized marks with the cutoff of their own RRB and category.
RRB Group D Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Zone-Wise and Category-Wise Marks Here
What Next After RRB Group D Result 2026
Shortlisted candidates now move to the next stages of the selection process. Each stage is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the respective zonal railway, so candidates should follow their zonal RRC website for updates.
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Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates equal to three times the community-wise vacancies have been shortlisted for this stage. PwBD, ExSM and CCAA candidates are exempted from PET.
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Document Verification: Candidates who qualify the PET will be called to verify their documents.
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Medical Examination: Candidates who clear document verification will go through the medical test.
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Panel Publication: The final panel for Level 1 posts will be published by the RRCs.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com