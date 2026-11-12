Andhra University Results 2026 OUT at andhrauniversity.edu.in: Direct Link to Download AU Results PDF
AU Result 2026 OUT: Andhra University (AU) has released the Andhra University results for various semester exams on its official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in. The AU Result has been released for the exams conducted in July 2026. Students can get the direct link and the steps below to download the AU Result.
Key Points
- Andhra University released UG/PG semester results for exams held in July 2026.
- Results for various courses are available online at andhrauniversity.edu.in.
- Students can check results and download marksheets using registration/roll numbers.
AU Results 2026: Andhra University has announced the AU semester results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university recently released the 2nd semester result of regular exams and the odd semester result of mains exams for various UG and PG courses like BA, BBA, BCom, BSc, MA, MSc and MCom. The AU Results have been released online for the semester exams held in July 2026 on the official website of the university, andhrauniversity.edu.in. To check the Andhra University Result, students need details like registration number and roll number. Students can also check and download their AU Results using the direct link provided below.
Andhra University Results 2026
Andhra University released the semester results of programs like BA, BSc, BCom and BBA. The Andhra University results 2026 can be checked on the official website, andhrauniversity.edu.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the AU Result.
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Andhra University Result 2026
How to Check AU Result 2026?
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSC, MBA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AU Results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - andhrauniversity.edu.in
Step 2: Check for the Examination Result segment
Step 3: Choose the respective course and click on it
Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket No. and click on “Submit”.
Step 5: Check the result and download it.
AU Result 2026 Marksheet PDF
Andhra University has released the AU Result 2026 marksheet PDF on the official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The AU marksheet will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Problems in downloading the Andhra University Result 2026
If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the Andhra University result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Andhra University: Highlights
Andhra University (AU) is situated in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1926. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Andhra University currently offers UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral programs across disciplines.
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Andhra University Highlights
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University Name
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Andhra University
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Established
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1926
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Location
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Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
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Andhra University Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc