Andhra University Results 2026 OUT at andhrauniversity.edu.in: Direct Link to Download AU Results PDF

Key Points Andhra University released UG/PG semester results for exams held in July 2026.

Results for various courses are available online at andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Students can check results and download marksheets using registration/roll numbers.

AU Results 2026: Andhra University has announced the AU semester results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university recently released the 2nd semester result of regular exams and the odd semester result of mains exams for various UG and PG courses like BA, BBA, BCom, BSc, MA, MSc and MCom. The AU Results have been released online for the semester exams held in July 2026 on the official website of the university, andhrauniversity.edu.in. To check the Andhra University Result, students need details like registration number and roll number. Students can also check and download their AU Results using the direct link provided below. Andhra University Results 2026 Andhra University released the semester results of programs like BA, BSc, BCom and BBA. The Andhra University results 2026 can be checked on the official website, andhrauniversity.edu.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the AU Result.

Andhra University Result 2026 Click here How to Check AU Result 2026? Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSC, MBA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AU Results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - andhrauniversity.edu.in Step 2: Check for the Examination Result segment Step 3: Choose the respective course and click on it Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket No. and click on “Submit”. Step 5: Check the result and download it. AU Result 2026 Marksheet PDF Andhra University has released the AU Result 2026 marksheet PDF on the official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The AU marksheet will contain the following information.

Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date Problems in downloading the Andhra University Result 2026 If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the Andhra University result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page. Andhra University: Highlights Andhra University (AU) is situated in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1926. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).