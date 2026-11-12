ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC Class 12 Biology examination for students in the Science stream. Understanding the ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27 is essential for students preparing for the upcoming board examinations. It helps candidates understand the question paper structure, section-wise marks distribution, theory and practical assessment, and the weightage assigned to different components. Biology is a combination of theoretical concepts, diagrams, scientific terminology and practical knowledge. Students should therefore prepare all chapters thoroughly while paying special attention to important topics, application-based questions, diagrams and practical experiments. Here is a detailed overview of the ISC Class 12 Biology marking scheme, paper pattern and assessment structure for the 2026-27 academic session.

Also Check: ISC 12th Biology Syllabus 2026-27 ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview The ISC Biology examination carries 100 marks, divided between the theory paper and internal assessment components. The theory examination is conducted for three hours, while the practical examination is also scheduled for three hours. Examination component Duration Marks Paper I – Theory 3 hours 70 Paper II – Practical 3 hours 15 Project Work — 10 Practical File — 5 Total 100 The theory paper evaluates students' conceptual understanding, analytical abilities and application of biological principles. The remaining 30 marks are awarded through practical assessment, project work and maintenance of the practical file. ISC Class 12 Biology Unit-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27

According to the CISCE-prescribed syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session, the theory paper is divided into five major units. Each unit carries a specific weightage, which students should consider while planning their preparation. S. No. Biology units Marks 1 Reproduction 16 2 Genetics and Evolution 15 3 Biology and Human Welfare 14 4 Biotechnology and its Applications 10 5 Ecology and Environment 15 Total 70 Important points for students: Reproduction carries the highest weightage, with 16 marks.

Genetics and Evolution and Ecology and Environment carry 15 marks each.

Biology and Human Welfare contributes 14 marks.

Biotechnology and its Applications carries 10 marks.

Students should prepare all five units rather than concentrating only on high-weightage chapters.

ISC Class 12 Biology Theory Paper Structure 2026-27 The ISC Class 12 Biology theory examination is conducted for 70 marks and has a duration of three hours. The official specimen paper for the 2026-27 session provides students with an understanding of the question paper format and the types of questions they may encounter. The specimen paper follows a four-section structure: Section Question type Marks Section A Very short-answer and objective-type questions 20 Section B Short-answer questions 14 Section C Short-answer and application-based questions 21 Section D Long-answer questions 15 Total 70 Students should refer to the official ISC Biology Specimen Paper 2026-27 to understand the question format, internal choices and expected answer presentation. The specimen paper is a practice guide; actual questions may differ.

Also Check: ISC 12th Biology Specimen Paper 2026-27 ISC Class 12 Biology Practical Exam and Internal Assessment 2026-27 Apart from the theory examination, students must complete practical work and project-based assessments. These components carry a total of 30 marks and are important for achieving a good overall score. The practical and internal assessment structure is as follows: Assessment component Marks Practical Examination 15 Project Work 10 Practical File 5 Total 30 Types of Questions Asked in ISC Class 12 Biology Exam 2027 The ISC Biology paper tests student’s understanding of theoretical concepts as well as their ability to apply biological knowledge to different situations. Based on the specimen paper, students can expect different types of questions, including: