ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check the ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the latest marking scheme, theory paper structure, unit-wise marks distribution, practical assessment and internal evaluation for the 2027 board examination.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC Class 12 Biology examination for students in the Science stream. Understanding the ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27 is essential for students preparing for the upcoming board examinations. It helps candidates understand the question paper structure, section-wise marks distribution, theory and practical assessment, and the weightage assigned to different components.
Biology is a combination of theoretical concepts, diagrams, scientific terminology and practical knowledge. Students should therefore prepare all chapters thoroughly while paying special attention to important topics, application-based questions, diagrams and practical experiments. Here is a detailed overview of the ISC Class 12 Biology marking scheme, paper pattern and assessment structure for the 2026-27 academic session.
Also Check: ISC 12th Biology Syllabus 2026-27
ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
The ISC Biology examination carries 100 marks, divided between the theory paper and internal assessment components. The theory examination is conducted for three hours, while the practical examination is also scheduled for three hours.
|
Examination component
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
Paper I – Theory
|
3 hours
|
70
|
Paper II – Practical
|
3 hours
|
15
|
Project Work
|
—
|
10
|
Practical File
|
—
|
5
|
Total
|
100
The theory paper evaluates students' conceptual understanding, analytical abilities and application of biological principles. The remaining 30 marks are awarded through practical assessment, project work and maintenance of the practical file.
ISC Class 12 Biology Unit-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27
According to the CISCE-prescribed syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session, the theory paper is divided into five major units. Each unit carries a specific weightage, which students should consider while planning their preparation.
|
S. No.
|
Biology units
|
Marks
|
1
|
Reproduction
|
16
|
2
|
Genetics and Evolution
|
15
|
3
|
Biology and Human Welfare
|
14
|
4
|
Biotechnology and its Applications
|
10
|
5
|
Ecology and Environment
|
15
|
Total
|
70
Important points for students:
- Reproduction carries the highest weightage, with 16 marks.
- Genetics and Evolution and Ecology and Environment carry 15 marks each.
- Biology and Human Welfare contributes 14 marks.
- Biotechnology and its Applications carries 10 marks.
- Students should prepare all five units rather than concentrating only on high-weightage chapters.
ISC Class 12 Biology Theory Paper Structure 2026-27
The ISC Class 12 Biology theory examination is conducted for 70 marks and has a duration of three hours. The official specimen paper for the 2026-27 session provides students with an understanding of the question paper format and the types of questions they may encounter.
The specimen paper follows a four-section structure:
|
Section
|
Question type
|
Marks
|
Section A
|
Very short-answer and objective-type questions
|
20
|
Section B
|
Short-answer questions
|
14
|
Section C
|
Short-answer and application-based questions
|
21
|
Section D
|
Long-answer questions
|
15
|
Total
|
70
Students should refer to the official ISC Biology Specimen Paper 2026-27 to understand the question format, internal choices and expected answer presentation. The specimen paper is a practice guide; actual questions may differ.
Also Check: ISC 12th Biology Specimen Paper 2026-27
ISC Class 12 Biology Practical Exam and Internal Assessment 2026-27
Apart from the theory examination, students must complete practical work and project-based assessments. These components carry a total of 30 marks and are important for achieving a good overall score. The practical and internal assessment structure is as follows:
|
Assessment component
|
Marks
|
Practical Examination
|
15
|
Project Work
|
10
|
Practical File
|
5
|
Total
|
30
Types of Questions Asked in ISC Class 12 Biology Exam 2027
The ISC Biology paper tests student’s understanding of theoretical concepts as well as their ability to apply biological knowledge to different situations. Based on the specimen paper, students can expect different types of questions, including:
|
Question category
|
What students should prepare
|
Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
|
Concept-based questions, biological terms and scientific facts
|
Assertion and Reason
|
Understanding of concepts and their explanations
|
Very short-answer questions
|
Definitions, scientific names and one-mark explanations
|
Diagram-based questions
|
Identification, labelling and interpretation of biological diagrams
|
Application-based questions
|
Case studies, experiments and real-life biological situations
|
Short-answer questions
|
Explanations, comparisons and biological processes
|
Long-answer questions
|
Detailed explanations, diagrams and scientific reasoning
The specimen paper includes questions on DNA, genetics, reproduction, biotechnology, ecology, human health and environmental interactions. Students should practise questions from all five syllabus units to become familiar with different question formats.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.