SSC JE Admit Card 2026 OUT at ssc.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Paper 1 Hall Ticket PDF

SSC JE 2026 Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Admit Card for the Paper 1 exams on October 30. The SSC JE admit card is now available to download online on the official web portal of the SSC, ssc.gov.in . The SSC will fill around 1700 posts of Junior Engineer (JE) in various engineering branches like Civil Engineering, Electrical & Mechanical, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunication, Mechanical Engineering and Scientific Assistant (IMD) in the central government. For this, the SSC will conduct the CBT-based Paper 1 written exam from November 02 to November 06 2026. The exam will be conducted at the all-India level in three shifts. All prospective Candidates can check and download their SSC JE Paper 1 admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the SSC JE admit card PDF , Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

SSC JE Hall Ticket 2026

The SSC has released the SSC JE admit card. The candidates can download their SSC admit cards from the official website- ssc.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the SSC JE hall ticket PDF.

SSC JE Admit Card 2026 PDF Click here

How to Download SSC JE 2026 Admit Card PDF?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the SSC JE admit card 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ option given on the menu bar and click on the ‘Login’ option available there.

Step 3: Fill in all the details like Registration No., Password and security captcha and click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: A new page will open. Select exam, exam year and exam level and click on ‘Check Status’.

Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.