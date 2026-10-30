SSC JE Admit Card 2026 OUT at ssc.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Paper 1 Hall Ticket PDF
SSC JE Paper 1 Admit Card 2026 OUT: The SSC has released the SSC JE 2026 admit cards for the exam scheduled to be held from November 02. The admit card has been released on the official website of SSC. Candidates can get the direct link provided here, and the steps to download the SSC JE Paper 1 admit card 2026.
Key Points
- SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 admit cards were released on October 30 for download.
- The CBT-based Paper 1 exams are scheduled from November 02 to 06, 2026.
- Candidates can download admit cards from ssc.gov.in using registration number and DOB.
SSC JE 2026 Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Admit Card for the Paper 1 exams on October 30. The SSC JE admit card is now available to download online on the official web portal of the SSC, ssc.gov.in. The SSC will fill around 1700 posts of Junior Engineer (JE) in various engineering branches like Civil Engineering, Electrical & Mechanical, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunication, Mechanical Engineering and Scientific Assistant (IMD) in the central government. For this, the SSC will conduct the CBT-based Paper 1 written exam from November 02 to November 06 2026. The exam will be conducted at the all-India level in three shifts. All prospective Candidates can check and download their SSC JE Paper 1 admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the SSC JE admit card PDF, Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.
SSC JE Hall Ticket 2026
The SSC has released the SSC JE admit card. The candidates can download their SSC admit cards from the official website- ssc.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the SSC JE hall ticket PDF.
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SSC JE Admit Card 2026 PDF
How to Download SSC JE 2026 Admit Card PDF?
Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the SSC JE admit card 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ option given on the menu bar and click on the ‘Login’ option available there.
Step 3: Fill in all the details like Registration No., Password and security captcha and click on ‘Login’.
Step 4: A new page will open. Select exam, exam year and exam level and click on ‘Check Status’.
Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.
Details Mentioned on SSC JE Hall Ticket 2026
SSC JE admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The JE admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
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Name of the Candidate
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Examination Name
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature of Candidate
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Roll Number
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Father Name
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Examination Centre
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Examination Date and Time
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Gender
SSC JE 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the CBT-based written test for Junior Engineer (JE) on November 02 to 06, 2026, in three shifts. The shift-wise complete schedule is given below:
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Post
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Exam Date
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Shift
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Reporting Time
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Gate Closure Time
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Exam Time
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Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and IMD SA
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November 02 to 06, 2026
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Shift 1 (Morning)
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8:00 AM
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8:30 AM
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9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
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Shift 2 (Afternoon)
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12:00 PM
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12:30 PM
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1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
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Shift 3 (Evening)
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4:00 PM
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4:30 PM
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5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
SSC JE Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Day Guidelines
The candidates should read the instructions on the admit card very carefully, including reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Here we share some common instructions that every candidate should follow
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Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre 1 hour before commencement of the examination.
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The candidate must present the Admit Card in the examination room/hall for admission. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.
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A candidate who does not have a valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.
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A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. No plea would be entertained to change the allotted seat.
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For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason, re-test shall not be held under any circumstances.
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Under no circumstance the Centre and shift provided in the Admit Card be changed.
SSC JE Hall Ticket 2026: Important Documents
All the candidates are required to bring the following documents on the exam day at the exam centre. Those who fail to bring these documents will not be allowed to sit in the examination.
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Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from the SSC website.
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One passport-size photograph
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Any one of the authorised photo IDs- PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card, E-Aadhaar/Ration Card with photograph.
SSC JE Hall Ticket 2026: List of Prohibited Items
Candidates are advised to avoid bringing any prohibited items, including electronic devices, books, mobiles, jewellery, etc., to the SSC JE exam centre. If anyone is found with these items inside the exam hall, their candidature shall be cancelled. A list of some prohibited items is given below
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Mobile Phone
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Table
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Pen Drive
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Hard Disk
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Data Card
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Calculator
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Bluetooth Device
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Ear Phone
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Any Type of Wrist Watch
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Any Electrical Device Made Of Metal
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Any Type of Ear Machine
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