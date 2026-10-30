GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow at gate2027.iitm.ac.in; Check Editable Fields & Last-Minute Steps picking
GATE 2027 Correction Window: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will officially close the application form correction and defect rectification window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2027) tomorrow, Saturday, October 31, 2026. Registered candidates can log in to the official GOAPS portal via gate2027.iitm.ac.in to resolve application scrutiny defects, update contact information, change test cities, or alter examination paper choices before the final deadline.
GATE 2027 Correction Window: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will end the application defects corrections and amendments facility for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2027) tomorrow on October 31, 2026. Candidates, who have registered themselves in the exam by submitting their forms in either the first or extended registrations period, can log into GOAPS using the official website gate2027.iitm.ac.in. This is the last date for the candidates to remove the administrative defects which were reported during zonal verification of applications like poor photograph sizes, blurred signature, unreadable certificates, incomplete category documents, etc.
In addition to this, the live period allows the candidate to make changes to application details which include the choice of papers, additional second papers, test city choice, parent information, gender or reservations category details. However, the changes that require changes in fee must be made through online banking mode by tomorrow’s deadline so that the applications will not be rejected. This is because after the closing of the deadline for corrections, the process of admission card data compilation will start from the IIT Madras and no further corrections will be entertained under any circumstance.
GATE 2027 Application Correction: Key Schedule & Overview
Below are the key highlights related to the GATE 2027 Application Correction:
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Parameter
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Official Detail
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Exam Organizing Institute
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Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
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Correction Facility Closes
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Saturday, October 31, 2026
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Official Examination Portal
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Login Credentials Required
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Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password (or DigiLocker login)
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Exam City Allotment Notification
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Expected January 4, 2027
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Examination Dates
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February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027
Steps to Rectify GATE 2027 Application on GOAPS
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Visit the website gate2027.iitm.ac.in and proceed to click the “GOAPS Login” link.
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Use your registered Enrollment ID/Email ID and password to enter into your candidate login portal.
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Check the status bar to see if there is any “Defect” noted by your zonal scrutiny officer.
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For rectifying the defect or modifying the parameters, go to “Rectify Defect Edit Application”.
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Substitute the incorrect file/images or modify the fields (selection of city, paper code, personal details) as per the GATE 2027 format guidelines.
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Make the payment for the same through Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card, or UPI.
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Submit the new application form and download the GATE 2027 Application Acknowledgment slip in soft copy.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.