GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow at gate2027.iitm.ac.in; Check Editable Fields & Last-Minute Steps picking

GATE 2027 Correction Window: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will end the application defects corrections and amendments facility for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2027) tomorrow on October 31, 2026. Candidates, who have registered themselves in the exam by submitting their forms in either the first or extended registrations period, can log into GOAPS using the official website gate2027.iitm.ac.in. This is the last date for the candidates to remove the administrative defects which were reported during zonal verification of applications like poor photograph sizes, blurred signature, unreadable certificates, incomplete category documents, etc.

In addition to this, the live period allows the candidate to make changes to application details which include the choice of papers, additional second papers, test city choice, parent information, gender or reservations category details. However, the changes that require changes in fee must be made through online banking mode by tomorrow’s deadline so that the applications will not be rejected. This is because after the closing of the deadline for corrections, the process of admission card data compilation will start from the IIT Madras and no further corrections will be entertained under any circumstance.