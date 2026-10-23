ICAR AIEEA PG Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment 2026 Today at 11 AM; Check Result Link and Steps

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The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is scheduled to release the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 mop-up round seat allotment result on October 23. Candidates can check their allotment status online through the official counselling website, icarcounseling.com, from 11 AM onwards. Candidates who participated in the final or mop-up round can log in using their application number and password to check their allotted seat. Those who receive a seat must complete the required admission formalities, including document verification and payment of the seat acceptance fee, within the given deadlines. The mop-up round is conducted to fill seats that remain vacant after the earlier counselling rounds. The schedule covers postgraduate programmes in agriculture and allied sciences, excluding the veterinary stream, as well as PhD programmes under the applicable counselling process.

Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 10 LIVE: CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Exam Time Table Shortly at cbse.gov.in ICAR AIEEA PG Mop-Up Round 2026: Important Dates Candidates should note the following dates and deadlines for the final round of counselling: Event Date and time Seat allotment result and allotment letter October 23, 2026, from 11 AM Online document verification by universities October 24, 2026, by 11:50 AM Deadline for document resubmission and re-verification October 24, 2026, by 2 PM Last date to pay the seat acceptance fee October 24, 2026, by 4 PM University reporting deadline October 24, 2026, by 8 PM The deadlines are based on the official ICAR counselling schedule. Candidates should follow the instructions displayed on the portal after the result is announced.

How to Check ICAR PG Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to check their seat allotment status: 1. Visit the official website at https://icarcounseling.com/.

2. Click on Applicant Login on the homepage.

3. Enter your application number and password.

4. Log in to your account and check the mop-up round seat allotment result.

5. Review the allotted university and programme details.

6. Download the allotment letter or provisional admission letter, if available.

7. Save a copy of the result and letter for future reference. Candidates should check the information in their allotment letter carefully and complete the next steps within the specified deadlines. What Should Candidates Do After Seat Allotment? Candidates who are allotted a seat must complete the admission process as instructed on the counselling portal. This may include uploading or resubmitting documents, completing verification and paying the seat acceptance fee.