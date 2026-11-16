NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Out Today: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG 2026 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today, November 16, 2026. Candidates who participated in the choice filling process will be able to download the seat allotment pdf on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The final counselling result for round 2 will be released on November 17, following which, candidates will be required to report to their allotted college between November 18 and November 24, 2026.

How To Download NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment?