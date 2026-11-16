NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Out Today: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
The NEET PG 2026 round 2 provisional seat allotment PDF will be released today, November 16, 2026. PG Medical aspirants will be able to download the seat allotment result for round 2 on the official website mcc.nic.in.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG 2026 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today, November 16, 2026. Candidates who participated in the choice filling process will be able to download the seat allotment pdf on the official website mcc.nic.in.
The final counselling result for round 2 will be released on November 17, following which, candidates will be required to report to their allotted college between November 18 and November 24, 2026.
How To Download NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment?
- Visit the official website mcc.nic.in and click on the “PG Medical Counselling,” link.
- Then, click on the “Provisional Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 - PG Counselling 2026.”
- The round 2 seat allotment pdf will be downloaded.
- Check your name, allotted college and other details in the list.
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates
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Activity
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Date
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Seat processing by MCC and declaration of provisional allotment result
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November 16, 2026
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NEET PG 2026 Final Seat Allotment Result
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November 17
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Candidates to report to their allotted college
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November 18 to November 24, 2026
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MCC To Verify Joined Candidates’ Data
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November 25, 2026
Direct Link To Official Website
NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Important Documents Required
- NEET PG 2026 Admit Card (issued by NBEMS)
- NEET PG 2026 Scorecard / Rank Letter
- Provisional Seat Allotment Letter (issued by MCC or respective State Authority)
- MBBS Degree Certificate or Provisional MBBS Degree Certificate
- Marksheets of all Professional MBBS Examinations (1st, 2nd, and Final Prof)
- MBBS Internship Completion Certificate (confirming completion on or before the required cutoff date)
- Permanent or Provisional Medical Registration Certificate (issued by the National Medical Commission / State Medical Council)
- Proof of Date of Birth (Class 10th Certificate or Birth Certificate)
- Valid Government Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving License)
- Recent Passport-size Photographs (same as used during the application process)
- Category Certificates (if applicable)
What After NEET PG 2026 Provisional Seat Allotment?
Candidates who will have their name in the provisional seat allotment pdf must wait for the final seat allotment result, scheduled to be released on November 17. Once the Medical Counselling Committee has released the seat allotment status, candidates allotted a seat must report to their allotted college to complete the admission formalities, such as submitting important documents, marksheets etc.
The committee will verify the details of candidates who have completed the admission formalities and joined the institute by November 25.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.