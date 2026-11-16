UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Out at upmsp.edu.in: Check District-Wise Allocation & Objection Deadline

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has officially uploaded the district-committee-approved list of proposed exam centres along with the school-wise student allocation for the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Board Exams 2027 on its office at upmsp.edu.in. As per the official notification which was issued on November 16, 2026, by UPMSP Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the online centre list has been published following the verification and approval by the District Level Centre Determination Committees which is charired by respective District Magistrates. Students, parents, school principals, and school managers can submit their online objections or complaints against any allotted exam centre until November 21, 2026.

UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the key highlights of the UP Board Exam Centre List 2026:-

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj Exams Covered High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Board Exams 2027 Approved Centre List Upload Date November 16, 2026 Last Date for Online Objections November 21, 2026 Final Centre List Release Date November 27, 2026 (Tentative) UP Board 2027 Theory Exam Dates February 5to February 24, 2027

What is the Process for Submitting Objections for UP Board Exam Centre List 2027?

As per the government orders which were dated July 1, August 18, and September 25, 2026 UPMSP has offered a second-satge grievance window for stakeholders:-