UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Out at upmsp.edu.in: Check District-Wise Allocation & Objection Deadline
UPMSP has uploaded the district-committee-approved exam centre list (with student allocation) for 2027 High School and Inter exams at upmsp.edu.in. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- UPMSP uploaded the proposed Class 10 and 12 exam centre list on November 16, 2026.
- Online objections to the allotted exam centres can be submitted until November 21, 2026.
- The final exam centre list is tentatively scheduled for release on November 27, 2026.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has officially uploaded the district-committee-approved list of proposed exam centres along with the school-wise student allocation for the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Board Exams 2027 on its office at upmsp.edu.in. As per the official notification which was issued on November 16, 2026, by UPMSP Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the online centre list has been published following the verification and approval by the District Level Centre Determination Committees which is charired by respective District Magistrates. Students, parents, school principals, and school managers can submit their online objections or complaints against any allotted exam centre until November 21, 2026.
#upboardpryj #BoardExams2027 https://t.co/V6mJiLNCvX— Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) November 16, 2026
UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the UP Board Exam Centre List 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj
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Exams Covered
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High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Board Exams 2027
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Approved Centre List Upload Date
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November 16, 2026
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Last Date for Online Objections
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November 21, 2026
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Final Centre List Release Date
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November 27, 2026 (Tentative)
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UP Board 2027 Theory Exam Dates
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February 5to February 24, 2027
What is the Process for Submitting Objections for UP Board Exam Centre List 2027?
As per the government orders which were dated July 1, August 18, and September 25, 2026 UPMSP has offered a second-satge grievance window for stakeholders:-
- Objections can be filed by students, parents, guardians, school principals and institution managers.
- Representations will have to be submitted exclusively online through the respective school’s login ID on upmsp.edu.in
- Applicants must offer a valid, reasonable grounds alongside documentary proof and evidence such as excessive distance beyond prescribed limits o student allocation exceeding centre capacity.
- No offline applications or representations submitted after November 21, 2026, will be entertatined by the board.
Also check, UP Board Class 12 Exams 2027
How to Check the UP Board 2027 Exam Centre List at upmsp.edu.in?
Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can use to check the UP Board 2027 exam centre list at upmsp.edu.in:-
- Go to the official UPMSP portal, i.e., upmsp.edu.in
- Scroll down to the Important Information and downloads section on the homepage.
- Click on the link for the High School and Intermediate Examination 2027 Approved Exam Centre List.
- Select the District Name and Code from the list to open the district-wise PDF.
- Search for the school code and name to verify the allotted exam centre and student capacity details.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.