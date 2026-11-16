Rajat Patidar played a sensational knock against Assam in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. He scored an unbeaten 135 runs off just 48 deliveries. His brilliant innings helped Madhya Pradesh post a massive total in their Group C clash. With this, Patidar also became the first ever Madhya Pradesh batter to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) is a domestic T20 cricket tournament organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), featuring state teams from across the country. CAPTIAN RAJAT PATIDAR SHOW IN SYED MUSHTAQ ALI 🥶 - Patidar smashed 135* runs from just 48 balls including 8 fours & 13 sixes. He is on a mission for the T20I selection. https://t.co/YFDidxN0CL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 16, 2026 How Did Rajat Patidar Score His Century Against Assam?

The Group C match between Madhya Pradesh and Assam took place in New Chandigarh, where Assam won the toss and elected to bowl first. MP got off to a fluent start, with the top order batters making crucial contributions. Shivang Kumar led the charge scoring with 61 runs off 38 balls. Coming in at number 5, Rajat Patidar used his experience to take charge of the Assam bowlers and scored a brilliant 135 runs off just 48 deliveries. His innings included 8 fours and 13 sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 281.25. With this knock, Patidar became the first-ever Madhya Pradesh batter to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Batting Details Performance Runs 135* Balls 48 Fours 8 Sixes 13 Strike Rate 281.25 Madhya Pradesh eventually posted a massive total of 250 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.