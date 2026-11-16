Rajat Patidar Creates History in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Check the Record Behind His Stunning Century
Rajat Patidar scored a brilliant unbeaten 135 off just 48 deliveries against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, creating a historic record for Madhya Pradesh.
Rajat Patidar played a sensational knock against Assam in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. He scored an unbeaten 135 runs off just 48 deliveries. His brilliant innings helped Madhya Pradesh post a massive total in their Group C clash.
With this, Patidar also became the first ever Madhya Pradesh batter to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) is a domestic T20 cricket tournament organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), featuring state teams from across the country.
CAPTIAN RAJAT PATIDAR SHOW IN SYED MUSHTAQ ALI 🥶 - Patidar smashed 135* runs from just 48 balls including 8 fours & 13 sixes. He is on a mission for the T20I selection. https://t.co/YFDidxN0CL— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 16, 2026
How Did Rajat Patidar Score His Century Against Assam?
The Group C match between Madhya Pradesh and Assam took place in New Chandigarh, where Assam won the toss and elected to bowl first.
MP got off to a fluent start, with the top order batters making crucial contributions. Shivang Kumar led the charge scoring with 61 runs off 38 balls.
Coming in at number 5, Rajat Patidar used his experience to take charge of the Assam bowlers and scored a brilliant 135 runs off just 48 deliveries. His innings included 8 fours and 13 sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 281.25.
With this knock, Patidar became the first-ever Madhya Pradesh batter to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
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Batting Details
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Performance
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Runs
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135*
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Balls
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48
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Fours
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8
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Sixes
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13
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Strike Rate
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281.25
Madhya Pradesh eventually posted a massive total of 250 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.
Highest Individual Scores by Madhya Pradesh Batters in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
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Player
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Score
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Opponent
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Year
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Rajat Patidar
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124*
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Assam
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2026
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Rajat Patidar
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96
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Goa
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2021
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Rajat Patidar
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92*
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Railways
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2022
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Parth Sahani
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90
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Punjab
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2019
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Venkatesh Iyer
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88*
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Saurashtra
|
2021
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27: Key Details
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is India's domestic men's T20 tournament, organised by the BCCI. It was first held in 2006-07 and named after former Indian cricketer Syed Mushtaq Ali, the first Indian to score a Test century outside India.
The tournament features state teams from across the country and provides a platform for emerging domestic cricketers to showcase their talent.
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Details
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Information
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Tournament
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Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
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First Edition
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2006–07
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Format
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T20
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Organiser
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BCCI
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2026–27 Edition
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19th
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Start Date
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November 14, 2026
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Final Date
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December 6, 2026
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Total Teams
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38
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Defending Champions
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Jharkhand
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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