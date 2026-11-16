SBI Clerk Result 2026
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[LIVE] SBI Clerk Result 2026 (Link Out) Today at sbi.bank.in? Know How to Check Scorecard PDF Here

By Bebo Rani
Nov 16, 2026, 13:39 IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Live Updates: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to declare the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 today, November 16, 2026, for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post. Candidates can check the result and scorecard on the official website, sbi.bank.in. We will update this live blog with the direct link, cut-off marks, and other details as soon as they are available.


[LIVE] SBI Clerk Result 2026 (Link Out) Today at sbi.bank.in? Know How to Check Scorecard PDF Here
[LIVE] SBI Clerk Result 2026 (Link Out) Today at sbi.bank.in? Know How to Check Scorecard PDF Here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SBI is expected to declare the Prelims result today, November 16, 2026, for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post.
  • Candidates can check the result and scorecard at sbi.bank.in in the Recruitment Results section, using their registration number and password or date of birth.
  • Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will appear for the Mains exam on November 26, 2026.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to declare the result today, November 16, 2026, for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary exam can check their result on the official website, sbi.bank.in, in the Recruitment Results section. They will need their registration number and password or date of birth to log in. Those who qualify will appear for the Mains exam on November 26, 2026. Stay with us for the latest updates, scorecard link, and cut-off marks.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Advertisement No.

CRPD/CR/2026-27/17

Post Name

Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) (Clerk)

Exam Name

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2026

Total Vacancies

9,766(7,680 Regular + 2,086 Backlog)

Prelims Exam Dates

26 and 27 September 2026

Result Date

November 16, 2026 (expected)

Result Mode

Online (Result PDF & Individual Scorecard)

Official Website

sbi.bank.in

Where to Check

Careers → Current Openings → Recruitment of Junior Associates section

Login Credentials

Registration Number / Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth

Details on Scorecard

Candidate's Name, Roll/Registration Number, Category, Section-wise Marks, Overall Marks, Cut-off Marks, and Qualifying Status

Selection Process

Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

Next Stage

Mains Examination

Mains Exam Date

November 26, 2026(190 Questions, 200 Marks, 2 Hours 40 Minutes)

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Link Active Soon

Candidates are eagerly waiting for the result link to go live. SBI is expected to declare the result for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post today, November 16, 2026. Once released, the link will be available in the Recruitment Results section at sbi.bank.in. We will add the direct link here as soon as it is active.

The scorecard is also expected to be released along with the result. Candidates can check their marks and other details by logging in with their registration number and password or date of birth. Those who qualify in the Prelims will be eligible for the Mains exam, which will be held on November 26, 2026.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 

Click Here (Link Active Soon)

SBI Clerk Result Cut Off 2026

Along with the result, candidates also want to know whether their marks are above the cut-off. SBI usually releases the category-wise cut-off after the result is declared. Candidates who score at or above the cut-off will qualify for the Mains exam on November 26, 2026. We will update the cut-off marks here once SBI publishes them.

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Online

Checking your result and saving the scorecard takes only a few minutes. Keep your registration number and password or date of birth ready before you begin.

  • Visit the official website, sbi.bank.in.

  • Go to the Recruitment Results section.

  • Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 link for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post.

  • Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.

  • Submit the details to view your result and scorecard.

  • Check your marks and other details on the scorecard.

  • Download the scorecard as a PDF and take a printout for future use.

If the website is slow or does not open, wait a few minutes and try again, as many candidates log in at the same time.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Nov 16, 2026, 13:39 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Mains Exam on November 26, 2026

    Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam, which will be conducted on November 26, 2026. Qualified candidates should start preparing without delay, as only about ten days remain after the result. Keep an eye on the official website for the Mains admit card and exam instructions. 

  • Nov 16, 2026, 13:35 IST

    SBI Clerk Result 2026 LIVE: Check Login Details

    To check the result, candidates need their registration number and password or date of birth. Keep these details ready before the link is activated so you do not lose time. If you have forgotten your password, check your registered email or SMS for the details.

  • Nov 16, 2026, 13:31 IST

    SBI Clerk Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check Result at sbi.bank.in

    Candidates can check their qualifying status on the official website, sbi.bank.in. After opening the site, go to the Recruitment Results section to find the Prelims result link. Please avoid fake links or unofficial pages shared on social media. Use only the official website for your result. 

  • Nov 16, 2026, 13:28 IST

    SBI Clerk Result 2026 LIVE: Result Expected Today, Link Yet to be Active

    The State Bank of India is expected to declare the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 today, November 16, 2026. The result is for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post. SBI has not yet activated the link, so candidates should wait for the official update. Keep refreshing this page for the direct link as soon as it goes live.


Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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