[LIVE] SBI Clerk Result 2026 (Link Out) Today at sbi.bank.in? Know How to Check Scorecard PDF Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to declare the result today, November 16, 2026, for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary exam can check their result on the official website, sbi.bank.in, in the Recruitment Results section. They will need their registration number and password or date of birth to log in. Those who qualify will appear for the Mains exam on November 26, 2026. Stay with us for the latest updates, scorecard link, and cut-off marks.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2026-27/17 Post Name Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) (Clerk) Exam Name SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2026 Total Vacancies 9,766(7,680 Regular + 2,086 Backlog) Prelims Exam Dates 26 and 27 September 2026 Result Date November 16, 2026 (expected) Result Mode Online (Result PDF & Individual Scorecard) Official Website sbi.bank.in Where to Check Careers → Current Openings → Recruitment of Junior Associates section Login Credentials Registration Number / Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth Details on Scorecard Candidate's Name, Roll/Registration Number, Category, Section-wise Marks, Overall Marks, Cut-off Marks, and Qualifying Status Selection Process Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT) Next Stage Mains Examination Mains Exam Date November 26, 2026(190 Questions, 200 Marks, 2 Hours 40 Minutes)

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Link Active Soon

Candidates are eagerly waiting for the result link to go live. SBI is expected to declare the result for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post today, November 16, 2026. Once released, the link will be available in the Recruitment Results section at sbi.bank.in. We will add the direct link here as soon as it is active.

The scorecard is also expected to be released along with the result. Candidates can check their marks and other details by logging in with their registration number and password or date of birth. Those who qualify in the Prelims will be eligible for the Mains exam, which will be held on November 26, 2026.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Click Here (Link Active Soon)

SBI Clerk Result Cut Off 2026

Along with the result, candidates also want to know whether their marks are above the cut-off. SBI usually releases the category-wise cut-off after the result is declared. Candidates who score at or above the cut-off will qualify for the Mains exam on November 26, 2026. We will update the cut-off marks here once SBI publishes them.

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Online

Checking your result and saving the scorecard takes only a few minutes. Keep your registration number and password or date of birth ready before you begin.

Visit the official website, sbi.bank.in.

Go to the Recruitment Results section.

Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 link for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post.

Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.

Submit the details to view your result and scorecard.

Check your marks and other details on the scorecard.

Download the scorecard as a PDF and take a printout for future use.

If the website is slow or does not open, wait a few minutes and try again, as many candidates log in at the same time.