CBSE OSM Rules and Guidelines Explained: New Instructions for On-Screen Marking, Evaluation Process and Data Verification

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced important instructions related to On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation for the 2026-27 board examination process. The latest guidelines focus on evaluation procedures, data verification and the use of the Integrated Payment System (IPS) portal to ensure accuracy and transparency in the assessment process. Under the On-Screen Marking system, teachers evaluate scanned copies of student's answer books digitally instead of checking physical answer sheets manually. The system aims to streamline the evaluation process, improve accuracy and reduce the time required for checking answer books. CBSE's latest instructions also highlight the importance of verifying evaluation-related data on the IPS portal. Teachers and other authorised personnel involved in the evaluation process must follow the prescribed guidelines and ensure that the information submitted through the portal is accurate.

Here is a detailed explanation of CBSE OSM rules and guidelines, including the evaluation process, data verification instructions, teacher responsibilities and important points to remember. What is CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM)? On-Screen Marking (OSM) is a digital answer-sheet evaluation system in which teachers check scanned copies of students' answer books on a computer screen. Instead of manually checking physical answer sheets, examiners log in to the CBSE evaluation portal and award marks question-wise using the prescribed marking scheme. CBSE introduced OSM for Class 12 Board Examinations 2026. Under this system, answer books are scanned and uploaded to the evaluation portal after quality checks. Examiners then assess the answers digitally, while the system automatically calculates the total marks.

As per the notification, Chief Nodal Supervisors (CNSs) must complete the required data entry, verify the details and freeze the information within 15 days from the date of the notification. Deadline: November 26, 2026 CBSE OSM Rules and Guidelines 2026: What's New for Class 10 and 12? The latest instructions cover separate provisions for Class 10 and Class 12 evaluation records. Here are the major changes explained. 1. CBSE OSM Guidelines for Class 12 For Class 12, CBSE has replaced the previously finalised data on the IPS portal with actual OSM evaluation records captured during the evaluation process. The details of Head Examiners, Assistant Head Examiners (AHEs) and Examiners have been populated based on the actual OSM records. Chief Nodal Supervisors must verify these details and update the required information.

The key instructions include: Verify the actual evaluation data available on the IPS portal.

Enter the bank account details of the concerned functionaries.

Check and update IFSC codes and mobile numbers.

Correct spelling errors in the names of teachers and other evaluation staff.

Ensure that all details match the actual evaluation records. Special provision for teachers without OSM login records: CBSE has clarified that teachers who attended the evaluation centre and remained present for the entire day, but whose login details were not captured in the OSM system, will still be eligible for conveyance and food allowances for that day. In such cases, the CNS must submit the claims of eligible teachers to the concerned CBSE Regional Office. The regional office will verify the claims and process the eligible payments.

2. CBSE OSM Guidelines for Class 10 For Class 10, CBSE has introduced a new facility on the IPS Spot Evaluation Portal to capture evaluation dates. Chief Nodal Supervisors are required to enter the dates on which evaluation activities were conducted at their respective centres. The date on which evaluation concluded at each centre has already been made available on the portal. Additionally, CNSs who have not uploaded the required information or have submitted incorrect data can now update and rectify the details through the revised portal facility. These changes are intended to ensure that Class 10 evaluation records accurately reflect the work completed by teachers and other personnel. Official Notification and Important Link Document Link CBSE OSM Evaluation Data and IPS Portal Instructions, November 11, 2026 Download Official CBSE Circular PDF

CBSE IPS Spot Evaluation Portal 2026: Rules for Data Verification CBSE has prescribed a specific sequence for entering evaluation-related information on the IPS portal. Chief Nodal Supervisors must follow the sequence without exception. Order Details to be Entered 1 Chief Nodal Supervisor (CNS) 2 Head Examiner (HE) 3 Other Functionaries 4 Support Staff 5 Freeze Payment Details 6 Certify Data The board has clarified that a Head Examiner cannot be added before entering the CNS details. Similarly, functionaries cannot be added before their respective Head Examiner details. The portal also requires supervisors to enter actual duty dates and verify the information before final submission. Important Rules for Entering Evaluation Dates CBSE has issued specific instructions regarding the number of evaluation days that can be entered for different functionaries.

The start date must be entered for the CNS and each Head Examiner.

The duty start date must be entered for every functionary.

Evaluation dates must fall within the evaluation period displayed on the portal.

A Head Examiner cannot have a start date earlier than the CNS.

A functionary cannot have a start date earlier than their respective Head Examiner.

Only the days on which duties were actually performed should be entered.

The total working days of a functionary cannot exceed those of the Head Examiner or CNS.

For Examiners, Coordinators and AHEs, the 'Attended Meeting' option must be selected wherever applicable. The meeting day will then be included in the duty days. CBSE OSM Payment Rules: Guidelines for CNS, Head Examiners and Evaluators The November 11 notification also specifies the responsibilities of different evaluation functionaries. These instructions are important because the payment records must match the actual duties performed at the evaluation centre.

Chief Nodal Supervisor (CNS) The CNS must enter and verify the following information: Name as mentioned in the bank account.

OASIS ID.

Bank account number and confirmation.

IFSC code.

Mobile number.

Number of Head Examiners.

Total number of duty days. The number of Head Examiners must be at least equal to the total number of subjects evaluated at the centre. The total CNS duty days must not exceed the permitted evaluation period. Head Examiner (HE) The CNS must add Head Examiners by selecting the relevant class and subject. Their bank details, number of evaluated copies and duty days must be entered correctly. The number of copies assigned to a Head Examiner cannot exceed the total copies allocated for the respective subject and class. The duty days must also remain within the permitted limits.

Other Evaluation Functionaries CBSE has specified different categories of functionaries on the IPS portal: Designation Responsibility Examiner (Ex) Evaluates answer books Coordinator (Coord) Coordinates physical/offline evaluation AHE (E) Assistant Head Examiner for evaluation AHE (C) Assistant Head Examiner for coordination AHE (S) Assistant Head Examiner for subject-related duties AHE (S) is an optional designation available only for Class 10 Science (086) and Social Science (087). A maximum of three AHE (S) can be entered for Science and four for Social Science. The total number of copies entered under functionaries cannot exceed the copies assigned to the respective Head Examiner. Support Staff Requirements Support staff details must be entered separately and not under individual Head Examiners. The portal allows the CNS to add Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Clerk, IT Person and Clerk for CNS.

CBSE has specified the following minimum requirements before freezing the payment details: Class Mandatory Support Staff Class 10 At least one MTS and one Clerk Class 12 At least one MTS and one IT Person The Clerk for CNS (Class 12) can be added wherever deployed. The number of duty days entered must reflect the actual work performed. CBSE IPS Portal: Data Validation, Freezing and Certification Rules One of the most important parts of the latest CBSE instructions is the data validation and certification process. The board has made it mandatory for CNSs to review all entries before finalising the payment information. The process involves the following steps: Review all records: Check the CNS, Head Examiner and each Head Examiner's team details. Confirm the start dates, duty days and number of copies. Validate data: Open the 'Freeze Payment Details' section and select the 'Validate Data' option to identify errors. Correct errors: Resolve all issues displayed by the portal. Where certain team-composition exceptions are applicable, the CNS can review and accept them with a valid reason. Freeze payment details: Tick the declaration checkbox and select 'Freeze' to finalise the entries. Certify data: Open the 'Certify Data' section, review the certificate and confirm the total beneficiaries, total payment amount and certificate reference number. Complete certification: Tick the declaration checkbox and certify the information.