JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2027: Is 75% Rule Removed? Check Top 20 Percentile Clarification

JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 should understand the Class 12 eligibility requirements before applying for the examination. One of the most common questions among students is whether they need at least 75% marks in Class 12 to appear for JEE Main or secure admission to engineering colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin. Interestingly, the latest bulletin does not mention the 75% marks requirement or the top 20 percentile condition in its examination eligibility section. However, this does not automatically mean that these admission requirements have been removed. The NTA's general engineering examination information still mentions the 75% marks or top 20 percentile condition for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and participating Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Therefore, students should understand these two requirements separately.

JEE Main 2027: What Is the 75% Rule in Class 12? The 75% rule is an admission requirement traditionally followed for students seeking admission to NITs, IIITs and other participating CFTIs through JEE Main. Under this condition, candidates generally need to secure at least 75% aggregate marks in their Class 12 examination. Students who do not meet this percentage may qualify through the alternative top 20 percentile condition, subject to the applicable admission rules. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, the prescribed aggregate marks requirement is 65%. Here is an explanation: Category Traditional Class 12 marks requirement General category 75% SC candidates 65% ST candidates 65% Top 20 percentile option Alternative to the prescribed percentage

These are the traditionally stated admission conditions. The JEE Main 2027 bulletin does not expressly reproduce these percentage requirements. Students should check the latest admission rules issued by JoSAA, CSAB and the respective institutions before making admission decisions. What Is the Top 20 Percentile Rule in JEE Main? The top 20 percentile rule is an alternative to the 75% marks requirement for admission to participating engineering institutions. It means that students who fall among the top 20% of successful candidates in their respective Class 12 boards may satisfy this alternative admission condition. For example, if a student does not score 75% marks but secures a position within the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their board examination, the student may qualify through this alternative route, subject to the applicable admission rules.

The cut-off marks are not the same for every education board. They are calculated separately because different boards have different examination patterns and marking systems. Students should check the top 20 percentile cut-off published by their respective board. They should not assume that the same marks will apply to CBSE, ICSE and all state boards. Also read: JEE Main Application Form 2027: How to Upload Scanned Photo, Signature and Category Proof Has NTA Removed the 75% Rule for JEE Main 2027? This is an important question for students preparing for JEE Main 2027. The NTA's JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin does not include the 75% marks requirement or the top 20 percentile condition in its eligibility and qualification chapter. However, the omission should not be considered an official announcement that the admission requirements have been cancelled.

The bulletin also clearly states that admission policies will be decided by the respective admitting institutions. Students have been advised to check the websites of the admission authorities, including JoSAA and CSAB, for the applicable admission conditions. Therefore, candidates should not assume that scoring below 75% automatically makes them eligible for admission to every engineering college simply because the percentage condition is absent from the JEE Main 2027 examination eligibility chapter. Difference Between JEE Main Examination Eligibility and College Admission Eligibility Students should understand that appearing for JEE Main and getting admission to an engineering college are two different things. A student may be eligible to appear for JEE Main but may not satisfy the admission requirements of a particular college.

Particulars Meaning JEE Main examination eligibility Conditions students must fulfil to appear for the entrance examination. Admission eligibility Conditions students must fulfil to get admission to a particular college. 75% marks condition Traditional admission requirement for NITs, IIITs and participating CFTIs. Top 20 percentile Alternative to the prescribed percentage requirement under the applicable admission rules. The NTA conducts JEE Main, while the admission process and eligibility conditions are handled by the concerned admission authorities and institutions. JEE Main 2027: Who Can Appear for the Examination? According to the official JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin, candidates who passed their Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing in 2027, can apply for the examination.

The NTA has not prescribed an age limit for appearing in JEE Main 2027. However, candidates may need to meet the age requirements of the institutions where they seek admission. Candidates who passed Class 12 in 2024 or earlier are not eligible to appear for JEE Main 2027. Eligibility condition JEE Main 2027 requirement Class 12 passed in 2025 Eligible Class 12 passed in 2026 Eligible Appearing in Class 12 in 2027 Eligible Passed Class 12 in 2024 or earlier Not eligible Age limit No age limit for appearing These conditions are mentioned in Chapter 3 of the official JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin. What Should JEE Main 2027 Aspirants Do? Students should carefully check the admission requirements before choosing their preferred engineering colleges. Those who have scored below 75% in Class 12 should not immediately assume that they are ineligible for admission.