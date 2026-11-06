KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026 Out For KREIS, Warder And Others, Download Detailed Schedule PDF

KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026 for various recruitment examinations, including Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), Warder, Computer Teacher, English & Physical Education Teacher and others. The exam authority is all set to conduct the written exam for this much-awaited recruitment drive from November 20 to 30, 2026 across the state.

If you are part of the selection process for these posts, then you are advised to keep track of the exam schedule and keep your preparation on your track. You can download the KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026 PDF through the link available on the official website of KEA-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026 Download Link