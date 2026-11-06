KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026 Out For KREIS, Warder And Others, Download Detailed Schedule PDF
KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for various posts, including Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), Warder, Computer Teacher, English & Physical Education Teacher and others. The written exam will be conducted from November 20 to 30, 2026. Check the notice pdf download link here.
KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026 for various recruitment examinations, including Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), Warder, Computer Teacher, English & Physical Education Teacher and others. The exam authority is all set to conduct the written exam for this much-awaited recruitment drive from November 20 to 30, 2026 across the state.
If you are part of the selection process for these posts, then you are advised to keep track of the exam schedule and keep your preparation on your track. You can download the KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026 PDF through the link available on the official website of KEA-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026 Download Link
KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026 download link is available on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/.All those candidates who have applied successfully for various posts, including Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), Warder, Computer Teacher, English & Physical Education Teacher, and others, can download the detailed schedule directly through the link given below-
|KEA Upcoming Exam Calendar 2026
|Direct Link
Karnataka Upcoming Exams Calendar 2026
Candidates appearing for the various recruitment exams, including Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), Warder, Computer Teacher, English & Physical Education Teacher, and others, are advised to check the complete calendar for the exam date and schedule. The exam-wise complete schedule is provided in the table below-
How to Download Karnataka Upcoming Exams Calendar 2026?
Candidates appearing for various posts, including Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), Warder, Computer Teacher, English & Physical Education Teacher, and others, can refer to the steps provided below to download the KPSC exam calendar.
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Visit the KEA official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
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From the homepage, click on the “Upcoming Recruitment Examination Schedule for various posts ”.
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A new page in PDF format will appear on the screen.
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Check all the important dates from the exam schedule PDF for various posts.
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Download the KPSC calendar for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.