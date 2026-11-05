CAT 2026 Admit Card: IIM Indore has released the admit card for the CAT 2026 exam today, November 6, 2026. All eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password between November 6 and 29, 2026.

Once the link is active, students are advised to visit the official website to download the admit card. Candidates must make sure they download and keep a copy of the CAT 2026 admit card with them until the CAT results are announced. Candidates are required to carry along with them their CAT Admit Card 2026 and a valid ID proof to be shown at the centre for verification.

Also Read: iimcat.ac.in 2026: Official Website to Download CAT Admit Card Using Registration Details; Link Here

CAT 2026 admit card link is now active on the official website iimcat.ac.in. A direct link for students to download the CAT Admit Card is also provided on this page.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2026 - Click Here

CAT 2026 Exam Date and Time on Admit Card

The CAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. The exam will be held in three slots. The individual slot timings for each candidate is mentioned on the CAT Admit Card. Candidates are required to report to the allotted centres as per their slot timings. Students must make sure they carry their admit card copies with them when reporting to the centres for the exams. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card and the ID Proof.

Also Read: CAT Admit Card 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Exam Timings, Details

Details Mentioned on CAT Admit Card

Details of the CAT examination, along with the exam schedule and centre, will be mentioned on the CAT Admit Card. When downloading the admit card, students need to cross-check the following details

Candidate name

Roll number

Candidate photograph and signature

Name of exam

Exam Slot time

Reporting time

Exam duration

Exam centre name and address

Instructions and guidelines

CAT 2026 IIM Call Predictor - Click Here

CAT 2026 Slot Timings and Reporting Schedule

Candidates appearing for the CAT exams need to cross-check the slot timings and the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. The timings for all three slots and the reporting time are given below.

Slot Reporting Time Exam Timings Duration Slot 1 (Morning) 7:00 AM – 7:30 AM 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM 120 minutes Slot 2 (Afternoon) 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM 120 minutes Slot 3 (Evening) 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM 120 minutes

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