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CAT 2026 Admit Card (Out) LIVE: IIM Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link, Exam Guidelines, Instructions Latest Updates Here

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 6, 2026, 19:14 IST

IIM CAT 2026 admit card has been released online today, November 6, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and log in with their application ID and password to download their admit cards. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the hall ticket PDF. 

CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE
CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CAT Admit Card 2026 PDF is available on the official website today, November 6, 2026
  • Candidates can download their individual CAT 2026 admit card through the link on the official website iimcat.ac.in
  • To download the IIM CAT Admit Card, students need to login with the application login ID and Password

CAT 2026 Admit Card: IIM Indore has released the admit card for the CAT 2026 exam today, November 6, 2026. All eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password between November 6 and 29, 2026. 

Once the link is active, students are advised to visit the official website to download the admit card. Candidates must make sure they download and keep a copy of the CAT 2026 admit card with them until the CAT results are announced. Candidates are required to carry along with them their CAT Admit Card 2026 and a valid ID proof to be shown at the centre for verification. 

Also Read: iimcat.ac.in 2026: Official Website to Download CAT Admit Card Using Registration Details; Link Here

CAT 2026 admit card link is now active on the official website iimcat.ac.in. A direct link for students to download the CAT Admit Card is also provided on this page. 

IIM CAT Admit Card 2026 - Click Here

CAT 2026 Exam Date and Time on Admit Card

The CAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. The exam will be held in three slots. The individual slot timings for each candidate is mentioned on the CAT Admit Card. Candidates are required to report to the allotted centres as per their slot timings. Students must make sure they carry their admit card copies with them when reporting to the centres for the exams. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card and the ID Proof. 

Also Read: CAT Admit Card 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Exam Timings, Details

Details Mentioned on CAT Admit Card

Details of the CAT examination, along with the exam schedule and centre, will be mentioned on the CAT Admit Card. When downloading the admit card, students need to cross-check the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Candidate photograph and signature 

  • Name of exam

  • Exam Slot time

  • Reporting time

  • Exam duration

  • Exam centre name and address

  • Instructions and guidelines

CAT 2026 IIM Call Predictor - Click Here

CAT 2026 Slot Timings and Reporting Schedule

Candidates appearing for the CAT exams need to cross-check the slot timings and the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. The timings for all three slots and the reporting time are given below.

Slot

Reporting Time

Exam Timings

Duration

Slot 1 (Morning)

7:00 AM – 7:30 AM

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

120 minutes

Slot 2 (Afternoon)

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

120 minutes

Slot 3 (Evening)

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

120 minutes

Refresh for Latest Updates in CAT 2026 Admit Card

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Nov 6, 2026, 19:14 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Link Active

    IIM CAT 2026 admit card link is now active. Eligible candidates can login with their user id and password to download the admit card at iimcat.ac.in. 

    CAT Admit Card 2026 - Click Here

  • Nov 6, 2026, 19:13 IST

    IIM CAT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download Admit Card

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT

    Step 2: Click on the CAT Admit Card link

    Step 3: Log in with the Application Login ID and Password

    Step 4: The CAT admit card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the admit card PDF for further reference

  • Nov 6, 2026, 19:12 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Link Active at iimcat.ac.in

    The CAT 2026 admit card link is now live on the official website. Candidates appearing for the management entrance exam on November 29, 2026 can visit the official website of IIM CAT to download the admit card. To download the hall ticket students are required to visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and enter the user ID and password.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 15:07 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Link Yet to be Activated

    The CAT Admit Card link is expected to be activated online soon. The admit card link will be available on the website iimcat.ac.in. Students must make sure they keep a copy of the CAT admit card with them until the exams conclude and the result is announced.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 14:49 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Login Credentials to Download

    CAT 2026 admit card link will be available on the official website soon. The link will be active at iimcat.ac.in. To download the admit card students need to visit the official website and login with the following details

    User ID

    Password

  • Nov 6, 2026, 14:36 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Link to be Active Shortly

    The CAT 2026 admit card will be available on the official website. Students need to login with their credentials to download the admit card. Earlier, the admit card link was activated on the official website following which the link was taken down. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of IIM CAT for latest updates on the admit card.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 14:12 IST

    IIM CAT Admit Card 2026: Mock Test Link Live

    Candidates appearing for the CAT exams can visit the official website to attempt the mock test. Students can take the mock test to understand the exam pattern and time management for the exam date. 

    Also Read: CAT 2026 Mock Test Link Active at iimcat.ac.in, Login with User Name and Password

  • Nov 6, 2026, 13:50 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket

    Candidates can download the admit card for CAT 2026 on the official portal. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT

    Step 2: Click on the CAT Admit Card link

    Step 3: Log in with the Application Login ID and Password

    Step 4: The CAT admit card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the admit card PDF for further reference

  • Nov 6, 2026, 13:37 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Link to be Activated Soon

    The link for candidates to download the CAT Admit Card will be available on the official website soon. To download the admit card students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates mus login with the user Id and password to download the admit card.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 12:55 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Link: Download at iimcat.ac.in

    The CAT 2026 admit card link will be available on the official website shortly. It must be noted that the website earlier showed the admit card link which is now unavailable. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the availability of the CAT admit card.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 12:49 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Link Unavailable

    Although the CAT 2026 admit card link was visible on the official website, the link is now unavailable. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates on the admit card.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 12:48 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Login Credentials Required to Download the Hall Ticket

    The CAT Admit Card is available online. To download the hall ticket, students are required to log in with their credentials. The following details are required to download the hall ticket with the following credentials

    Application Login ID

    Password

  • Nov 6, 2026, 12:36 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Link not Available

  • Nov 6, 2026, 12:36 IST

    CAT Admit Card: Documents to be Carried to Exam Centre

    Candidates appearing for the CAT Exams need to have the following documents with them when reporting to the centre on the exam day

    CAT Admit Card

    Valid ID proof

    Scribe documents

    Medical certificates

  • Nov 6, 2026, 12:28 IST

    IIM CAT Admit Card 2026: Mock Test Link Live

    The mock test link for candidates to practice for their upcoming CAT Exam is now live. The Mock Test contains selected questions from previous years' Common Admission Test (CAT) papers, with the aim of familiarizing candidates with the different types of questions generally asked in CAT (MCQs/Non-MCQs) and the exam interface.

    CAT Mock Test 2026 - Click Here

  • Nov 6, 2026, 12:15 IST

    IIM CAT Admit Card 2026: Details Given on the Hall Ticket

    The following details will be mentioned on the CAT Admit card

    • Candidate name

    • Roll number

    • Candidate photograph and signature 

    • Name of exam

    • Exam Slot time

    • Reporting time

    • Exam duration

    • Exam centre name and address

    • Instructions and guidelines

  • Nov 6, 2026, 12:08 IST

    CAT Admit Card Out

    CAT Admit Card 2026 - Click Here

  • Nov 6, 2026, 11:58 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Slot Timing and Reporting Time

    Slot

    Reporting Time

    Exam Timings

    Duration

    Slot 1 (Morning)

    7:00 AM – 7:30 AM

    8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

    120 minutes

    Slot 2 (Afternoon)

    11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

    12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

    120 minutes

    Slot 3 (Evening)

    3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

    4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

    120 minutes
  • Nov 6, 2026, 11:40 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Is the Hall Ticket Link Active?

    IIM Indore has not yet released the CAT Admit Card. Those who have applied for the management entrance exam will be able to download the admit card through the link available on the official website. Students can download the admit card at iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 11:22 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Where to Download Hall Ticket

    The link to download the admit card will be available on the official website soon. Candidates awaiting the release of the admit card are required to visit the official website and enter the application login id and password. The link to download the admit card will be available at iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 11:10 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Link to be Activated Shortly

    The CAT Admit Card link will be activated online soon. Once available candidates are required to login with their credentials to download the admit card. To download the hall ticket students must visit the official website and login with the application login id and password.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 10:23 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card at iimcat.ac.in

    The link for students to download the CAT Admit Card will be available on the official website soon. Once the admit card link is acive students are required to login with their application login ID and password to download the hall ticket. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 10:18 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on Hall Ticket

    The CAT 2026 admit card will be available online soon. To download the admit card, students need to log in with their credentials. The following details will be given on the admit card

    • Candidate name

    • Roll number

    • Candidate photograph and signature 

    • Name of exam

    • Exam Slot time

    • Reporting time

    • Exam duration

    • Exam centre name and address

    • Instructions and guidelines

  • Nov 6, 2026, 10:06 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Link: Download PDF Online

    The CAT 2026 admit card will be available in online mode only. Candidates must note that no physical copy of the CAT Admit card will be administered directly to students. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 09:44 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: How to Download PDF

    Candidates appearing for the CAT Exam on November 29, 2026 are required to download the admit card through the link on the official website.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT

    Step 2: Click on the CAT Admit Card link

    Step 3: Log in with the Application Login ID and Password

    Step 4: The CAT admit card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the admit card PDF for further reference

  • Nov 6, 2026, 09:28 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Official Website to Download

    The CAT 2026 admit card will be issued online soon. The link to download the admit card will be live at iimcat.ac.in. To download the admit card students need to visit the official website and login with the application login ID and Password. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 09:18 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Login Credentials to Download Hall Ticket

    The CAT Admit Card 2026 link will be activated on the official website soon. After the link is live, students who have applied for the exams need to enter their application login ID and password to download the admit card. Candidates must also make sure they cross check all the details given on the admit card.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 09:00 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Link Active Soon

    CAT 2026 admit card will be available on the official website soon. Once the link is active, students are required to login with their credentials to download the admit card PDF. Cadidates can download the CAT admit card using the application login Id and password.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 08:32 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: When is the Link Expected to be Activated?

    There is no official confirmation on the time of release of the CAT Admit Card. It is likely that the link will be activated by 10 AM today. Those who have applied for the exams will be able to check and download the hall tickets through the link on the official website. Candidates can download their admit cards at iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 08:15 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Link to be Active Shortly

    IIM CAT Admit Card will be available online soon. The admit card will be available at iimcat.ac.in. To download the admit card, students need to log in with their application ID and password. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card with them until the result is declared.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 08:02 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Slot Timings and Reporting Time

    CAT Exams will be conducted on November 29, 2026. The slot timing and reporting time to the exam centre will be available on the admit card. Check the CAT Exam time and reporting below

    Slot

    Reporting Time

    Exam Timings

    Duration

    Slot 1 (Morning)

    7:00 AM – 7:30 AM

    8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

    120 minutes

    Slot 2 (Afternoon)

    11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

    12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

    120 minutes

    Slot 3 (Evening)

    3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

    4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

    120 minutes
  • Nov 6, 2026, 07:48 IST

    IIM CAT 2026 Admit Card: Documents to be Carried to the Exam Centre

    CAT Admit Card 2026 will be released online shortly. The link to download the hall tickets will be available on the official website. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The documents required for exam day are given below

    CAT Admit Card

    Valid ID proof

    Scribe documents

    Medical certificates

  • Nov 6, 2026, 07:32 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Details Given on the Hall Ticket

    The following details will be given on the CAT Admit Cards

    • Candidate name

    • Roll number

    • Candidate photograph and signature 

    • Name of exam

    • Exam Slot time

    • Reporting time

    • Exam duration

    • Exam centre name and address

    • Instructions and guidelines

  • Nov 6, 2026, 07:13 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

    Follow the steps provided below to download the CAT 2026 admit card

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT

    Step 2: Click on the CAT Admit Card link

    Step 3: Log in with the Application Login ID and Password

    Step 4: The CAT admit card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the admit card PDF for further reference

  • Nov 6, 2026, 06:50 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Live: Official Website to Download Admit Card

    IIM CAT Admit Card 2026 link will be activated on the official website today, November 6, 2026. The exact time for the release of the individual hall tickets has not been confirmed by officials. It is expected that the admit card link will be activated by 10 AM today. Candidates who have completed the online application and fee payment process are advised to visit the official website and submit the applications. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 06:30 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Link: When will the Admit Card be Released?

    The time of release of the CAT admit card has not been confirmed by officials. However, it is expected that the link will be activated by morning. Once the admit card is available for download, students can visit the official website and enter the login ID and Password.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 06:13 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Live: Login Credentials Required

    IIM Indore will be releasing the CAT Admit Cards today, November 6, 2026. To download the hall ticket, students are required to enter the following details

    Application Login ID

    Password

  • Nov 6, 2026, 06:01 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Link to be Activated Online Soon

    The CAT 2026 admit card link will be available on the official website today. The link will be live at iimcat.ac.in. To download the admit card PDF students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates can download the CAT 2026 admit card using their application login ID and password.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 05:44 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Live: Official Website to Download Hall Tickets

    The CAT admit card will be available online soon. The link will be available at iimcat.ac.in. To download the admit card, students need to visit the official website and login with the application login ID and Password

  • Nov 6, 2026, 04:13 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: When will the Link be Activated?

    An official time for the release of the CAT admit card 2026 has not been confirmed. It is expected that the admit card link will be activaed in the morning session by 10 AM. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check and download the admit card.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 03:48 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam Slot Timings

    CAT Exams will be conducted in three slots on November 29, 2026. Check the exam time and reporting time

    Slot

    Reporting Time

    Exam Timings

    Duration

    Slot 1 (Morning)

    7:00 AM – 7:30 AM

    8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

    120 minutes

    Slot 2 (Afternoon)

    11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

    12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

    120 minutes

    Slot 3 (Evening)

    3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

    4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

    120 minutes
  • Nov 6, 2026, 02:29 IST

    IIM CAT 2026 Admit Card Link: Mock Test Link to be Activated Today

    Along with the admit card, the mock test link for CAT 2026 will also be available from today. Students appearing for the November 29, 2026 exam can attempt the mock test as a maode of preparation for their management entrance examination. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 01:39 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Link to be Activated Today

    IIM Indore will be releasing the CAT Admit Card today, November 6, 2026. The link is expected to be activated by 10 AM on the official website. To download the admit card, students are required to visit the official website and login with their application login id and password.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 00:03 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download the Admit Card

    Once the link is activated, students can follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT

    Step 2: Click on the CAT Admit Card link

    Step 3: Log in with the Application Login ID and Password

    Step 4: The CAT admit card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the admit card PDF for further reference

  • Nov 5, 2026, 23:48 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Can the Exam Centre be Changed After Hall Ticket is Released?

    CAT admit card link will be activated online tomorrow. After the admit card is released, there will be no opportunity for students to request for change in the exam centre under any circumstances. The exam centre is allotted based on the choice of centre city selected by students when applying for CAT 2026. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 22:11 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: What is the Last Date to Download the Admit Card?

    IIM CAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. According to the official notification, the link to download the CAT admit card will be available from November 6 to 29, 2026. Candidates are however advised not to wait until the last minute and download the admit card as soon as the link is activated.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 21:56 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Release Date: When will the Admit Card be Released

    IIM Indore is all set to release the CAT admit Card tomorrow, November 6, 2026. Those who have applied for the management entrance exam are required to login with their credentials to download the admit card. The time of release of the admit card has not been confirmed. It is expected that the admit card will be available for download by 10 AM tomorrow. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 21:14 IST

    IIM CAT Admit Card 2026: Login Credentials to Download Admit Card

    CAT Admit Card 2026 link will be available online tomorrow. When downloading the admit card candidates are required to use the following login credentials

    Application Login ID

    Password

  • Nov 5, 2026, 20:46 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Live: Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

    The CAT Admit Card 2026 link will be available on the official website tomorrow, November 6, 2026. When downloading the admit card, candidates need to check the following details

    Candidates name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Candidate photograph and signature

    Exam slot time

    Exam centre details

    Reporting time

    Exam duration

    Instructions and guidelines

  • Nov 5, 2026, 20:03 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Link to be Activated Tomorrow

    The CAT 2026 admit card will be released online tomorrow, November 6, 2026. To download the hall ticket students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates can download their CAT admit cards using the application login ID and password at iimcat.ac.in

  • Nov 5, 2026, 17:11 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Live: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

    CAT 2026 admit card will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT

    Step 2: Click on the CAT Admit Card link

    Step 3: Log in with the Application Login ID and Password

    Step 4: The CAT admit card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the admit card PDF for further reference

  • Nov 5, 2026, 16:51 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: No Late Entry will be Accepted

    The CAT admit card will contain the reporting time for candidates in each slot. Students are required to adhere to the reporting time as mentioned on the CAT admit card and reach the exam centre as per their slots. Students are also advised to travel to the exam centre a day before the exam in order to get accustomed to the time to reach the centre. Students are also advised to leave ahead of time and keep a buffer time considering traffic situation as per the time of day. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 16:10 IST

    IIM CAT Admit Card 2026: Official Website to Download the Hall Ticket

    The CAT admit card 2026 link will be activated on the official website of CAT. Candidates are advised not to rely on any third person website to download the CAT Admit Card. Candidates can download their CAT 2026 hall ticket at iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 15:39 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Can Soft Copies be Submitted on Exam Day?

    No, it is mandatory for students to carry hard copies of the CAT Admit Card with them to the exam centre. No mobile phones are allowed inside the exam centre. Students are hend advised to carry only original hard copies of their CAT Admit Card with them to the exam centre. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 15:12 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Live: Documents to Carry on Exam Day

    The CAT 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The list of documents is given below

    CAT Admit Card 2026

    Valid Photo ID Proof

  • Nov 5, 2026, 14:47 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Can Exam Centre be Changed After Admit Card is Issued?

    No, requests for changing the exam centre for CAT 2026 will not be entertained after the admit card has been released. Candidates are allotted centres based on the preferred city selected during the application process. The centres are allotted based on the number of applications received for a particular city and the availability of centres, Students are advised to make necessary travel arrangements well in advance since the exams will be conducted towards the end of the month and candidates have time to make arrangements to reach the centre as per their slot timing and reporting time. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 14:25 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: Details Given on the Hall Ticket

    The CAT Admit Card 2026 link will be available on the official website tomorrow, November 6, 2026. Students can enter their application login ID and password to download the admit card. The following details will be mentioned on the admit card

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Candidate photograph and signature

    Exam schedule

    Slot timing

    Reporting time

    Instructions and Guidelines

  • Nov 5, 2026, 14:05 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Login Credentials

    The CAT Admit Card link will be activated online tomorrow, November 6, 2026. To download the admit card PDF, students must log in with the following credentials

    Application Login ID

    Password

  • Nov 5, 2026, 13:41 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Key Instructions and Guidelines

    The following guidelines and instructions will be mentioned on the CAT Admit Card

    Candidates must report to the centres as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card

    Candidates must carry with them a valid id proof and the hard copy of the CAT Admit Card

    Candidates will not be allowed inside the exam hall with soft copies of the admit card

    Students cannot enter the exam hall after the test commences. 

    Candidates cannot exit the exam hall until the exams conclude

    Calculators, mobile phones, smart watches, pagers, bluetooth devices, etc are not allowed inside the exam hall

    Candidates caught cheating will not be allowed to continue with the exam

  • Nov 5, 2026, 13:28 IST

    CAT 2026 Exam: Sections to be Attempted

    CAT 2026 exam will be held in three slots. The slot timing for candidates will be specified in their individual admit cards. The various sections to be attempted by students are Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA)

  • Nov 5, 2026, 13:08 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Marking Scheme for Exam

    According to the marking scheme, +3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, while a -1 mark penalty will be applicable for every incorrect answer and 0 marks for unattempted questions or incorrect Type-In-The-Answer (TITA) non-MCQ questions.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 12:59 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026 Live Updates: Mock Test Link to be Activated Tomorrow

    Along with the CAT Admit Card, IIM Indore will also activate the link for candidates to attempt the mock test. The mock test lick for the November 29, 2026 exam will be available online tomorrow. Students need to login with their credentials to attempt the mock test. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 12:47 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Live: What If There is an Error in the Hall Ticket

    If there is an error in the CAT Admit Card, students need to contact the helpdesk number and get the necessary changes made. Candidates can contact CAT Help Desk Number: 1800 210 0175 and connect with authorities to make required changes

  • Nov 5, 2026, 12:35 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card: How to Retrieve Forgotten Login Password?

    Follow the steps provided below to retrieve the password

    1. Visit the official CAT website - iimcat.ac.in and click on the Registered Candidate Login section.
    2. Click on the ‘Forgot User ID/Password’ link below the login fields.
    3. Enter your registered email ID and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen. If asked, provide your registered mobile number.
    4. Check your registered email ID or mobile number for the password reset link or OTP. If you do not receive the email, check your spam folder.
  • Nov 5, 2026, 12:21 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: Slot Timing

    CAT exams will be conducted in three slots. Individual slot timing with reporting time will be provided on the admit card. Check the slot timing details below

    Slot

    Reporting Time

    Exam Timings

    Duration

    Slot 1 (Morning)

    7:00 AM – 7:30 AM

    8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

    120 minutes

    Slot 2 (Afternoon)

    11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

    12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

    120 minutes

    Slot 3 (Evening)

    3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

    4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

    120 minutes
  • Nov 5, 2026, 12:08 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Official Website to Download Admit Card

    The CAT admit card link will be activated tomorrow, November 6, 2026. The link will be available at iimcat.ac.in. Students are advised to keep their login credentials read with them to download the hall ticket.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 11:52 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

    CAT Admit Card 2026 will be available for download on the official website soon. Once the admit card is released, candidates need to cross check all the details mentioned. The following details will be given on the hall ticket

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Exam schedule

    Slot time

    Reporting time

    Candidate photograph and signature

    Instructions and Guidelines

  • Nov 5, 2026, 11:40 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: Login Credentials to Download Hall Ticket

    As per the official notification, admit cards for all eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password between 6 November and 29 November 2026. Students appearing for the exams must have their login credentials ready with them to check the and download the hall ticket

  • Nov 5, 2026, 11:33 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: How to Download PDF

    The CAT admit card link will be activated online tomorrow, November 6, 2026. Follow the steps provided below to download the PDF

    Step 1: Visit the IIM CAT official website

    Step 2: Click on CAT login

    Step 3: Login with the application Login ID and Password

    Step 4: The CAT Admit Card willn be displayed

    Step 5: Download for further reference

  • Nov 5, 2026, 11:24 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2026: Link to be Activated Tomorrow

    IIM CAT 2026 admit card will be released online tomorrow, November 6, 2026. The admit card link will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. To download the admit card students are required to login with their application login id and password.  

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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