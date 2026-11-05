RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 191 Posts, Apply Online at rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has officially released the notification for Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No 09/2026. Through this recruitment a total of 191 vacancies will be filled for various posts such as Chief Law Assistant, Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator and Staff and Welfare Inspector. The online application process started today November 5, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at rrbapply.gov.in until December 4, 2026.

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application window is open for all those candidates who are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Applicants must read the detailed notification and check the post wise eligibility criteria before submitting their forms. Check the direct link to apply for the RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 and official notification below.