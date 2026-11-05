RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 191 Posts, Apply Online at rrbapply.gov.in
RRB has released the Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 notification under CEN 09/2026 for 191 vacancies across seven posts. The online application process has started fromNovember 5, 2026 and candidates can apply at rrbapply.gov.in until December 4. Check this article for post wise eligibility criteria and other important details.
Key Points
- RRB releases notification for 191 Isolated Category vacancies under CEN 09/2026.
- Online applications for RRB Isolated Category Recruitment began November 5, 2026.
- Eligible candidates can apply until December 4, 2026, for various posts.
RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has officially released the notification for Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No 09/2026. Through this recruitment a total of 191 vacancies will be filled for various posts such as Chief Law Assistant, Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator and Staff and Welfare Inspector. The online application process started today November 5, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at rrbapply.gov.in until December 4, 2026.
RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application window is open for all those candidates who are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Applicants must read the detailed notification and check the post wise eligibility criteria before submitting their forms. Check the direct link to apply for the RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 and official notification below.
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RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 Link
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RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
RRB Isolated Category Notification 2026 Highlights
The RRB has announced a total of 191 vacancies across 7 different posts. Check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Authority
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
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Notification Number
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CEN 09/2026
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Recruitment
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RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026
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No of Vacancies
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191
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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November 5, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Online Applications
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December 4, 2026
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Fee Payment Last Date
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December 6, 2026
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Posts
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Chief Law Assistant, Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator and others
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Selection Process
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CBT, Translation Test (where applicable), Document Verification and Medical Examination
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Official Website
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rrbapply.gov.in
RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the eligibility conditions such as educational qualifications, age limit and medical standards for the post they wish to apply for. Check the key details below.
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Post Name
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Educational Qualification
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Age Limit
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Chief Law Assistant
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Must have a Law degree with 3 years of standing practice as a Pleader; eligible Railway employees must meet service conditions
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18–40 years
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Public Prosecutor
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Candidates must have a degree from a recognised university with 5 years of standing as an advocate
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18–32 years
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Senior Publicity Inspector
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Must have a Degree with Diploma in Public Relations, Advertising, Journalism or Mass Communication
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18–33 years
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Junior Translator (Hindi)
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Must have done postgraduation in Hindi/English or other prescribed combinations
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18–33 years
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Staff and Welfare Inspector
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Degree plus prescribed qualifications in Labour/Social Welfare or related fields
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18–33 years
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Scientific Assistant (Training)
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Master's degree in Psychology or prescribed equivalent qualification
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18–35 years
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Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)
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Must have completed 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and prescribed qualification
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18–30 years
How to Apply for RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026?
Candidates must follow the simple steps listed below to submit their online application
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Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.
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Now you have to login using your existing RRB account or create a new account.
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A new window will open now Select CEN No 09/2026 for Isolated Categories.
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Choose one RRB and select the post preferences for which you are eligible.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and other necessary details.
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Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature as per the instructions.
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Pay the application fees online using various payment methods available there
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Check all the details once thoroughly and submit the application form.
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Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.