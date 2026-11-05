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RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 191 Posts, Apply Online at rrbapply.gov.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 11:16 IST

RRB has released the Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 notification under CEN 09/2026 for 191 vacancies across seven posts. The online application process has started fromNovember 5, 2026 and candidates can apply at rrbapply.gov.in until December 4. Check this article for  post wise eligibility criteria and other important details.

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 191 Posts, Apply Online at rrbapply.gov.in
RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 191 Posts, Apply Online at rrbapply.gov.in

Key Points

  • RRB releases notification for 191 Isolated Category vacancies under CEN 09/2026.
  • Online applications for RRB Isolated Category Recruitment began November 5, 2026.
  • Eligible candidates can apply until December 4, 2026, for various posts.

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has officially released the notification for Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No  09/2026. Through this recruitment a total of 191 vacancies will be filled for various posts such as Chief Law Assistant, Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator and Staff and Welfare Inspector. The online application process started today November 5, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at rrbapply.gov.in until December 4, 2026.

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application window is open for all those candidates who are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Applicants must read the detailed notification and check the post wise eligibility criteria before submitting their forms. Check the direct link to apply for the RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 and official notification below.

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 Link

    Click Here

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 Official Notice

    Click Here

RRB Isolated Category Notification 2026 Highlights

The RRB has announced a total of 191 vacancies across 7 different posts. Check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Authority

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)

Notification Number

CEN 09/2026

Recruitment 

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026

No of  Vacancies

191

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

November 5, 2026

Last Date to Submit Online Applications

December 4, 2026

Fee Payment Last Date

December 6, 2026

Posts

Chief Law Assistant, Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator and others

Selection Process

CBT, Translation Test (where applicable), Document Verification and Medical Examination

Official Website

rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the eligibility conditions such as educational qualifications, age limit and medical standards for the post they wish to apply for. Check the key details below.

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Age Limit

Chief Law Assistant

Must have a Law degree with 3 years of standing practice as a Pleader; eligible Railway employees must meet service conditions

18–40 years

Public Prosecutor

Candidates must have a degree from a recognised university with 5 years of standing as an advocate

18–32 years

Senior Publicity Inspector

Must have a Degree with Diploma in Public Relations, Advertising, Journalism or Mass Communication

18–33 years

Junior Translator (Hindi)

Must have done postgraduation  in Hindi/English or other prescribed combinations

18–33 years

Staff and Welfare Inspector

Degree plus prescribed qualifications in Labour/Social Welfare or related fields

18–33 years

Scientific Assistant (Training)

Master's degree in Psychology or prescribed equivalent qualification

18–35 years

Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

Must have completed 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and prescribed qualification

18–30 years

How to Apply for RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026?

Candidates must follow the simple steps listed below to submit their online application

  • Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

  • Now you have to login using your existing RRB account or create a new account.

  • A new window will open now Select CEN No 09/2026 for Isolated Categories.

  • Choose one RRB and select the post preferences for which you are eligible.

  • Fill the application form with personal, educational and other necessary details.

  • Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature as per the instructions.

  • Pay the application fees online using various payment methods available there

  • Check all the details once thoroughly and submit the application form.

  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

For more details please visit the official website regularly.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 11:16 IST
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