NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 200 Posts; Check Eligibility & Apply Link Here
NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: National Insurance Company Limited has released the NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification for 200 Graduate Apprentice posts. Graduates aged 21 to 30 years can apply from 4 to 18 November 2026. Check this article to know more about eligibility, vacancies, and the direct application link.
Key Points
- NICL has announced 200 Graduate Apprentice posts for the 2026-27 period.
- Online applications are open from November 4, 2026, until November 18, 2026.
- Graduates aged 21-30 years can apply; selected candidates receive ₹15,000 monthly.
NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the apprentice recruitment notification for 2026-27 on November 4, 2026. A total of 200 Graduate Apprentice posts are available across 14 states. The online application process started on 4 November 2026. Candidates can apply online till 18 November 2026. Graduates in any discipline, aged between 21 and 30 years, can apply for these posts. Selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000 during the 12-month apprenticeship. Check this article for the important details of NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026, including state-wise vacancies, eligibility, age limit, stipend, important dates, selection process, and how to apply..
NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has invited graduates to apply for 200 apprentice posts for 2026-27. The table below gives the key details of the recruitment in one place. Candidates can check it quickly before reading the full notification
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)
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Recruitment Name
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NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Post Name
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Graduate Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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200
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Training Period
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12 months
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Educational Qualification
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Regular, full-time graduation in any discipline
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Age Limit
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21 to 30 years (as on 1 April 2026)
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Monthly Stipend
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₹15,000
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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4 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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18 November 2026
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Official Website
NICL Graduate Apprentice Notification 2026 PDF
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the official notification on November 5, 2026, for the engagement of apprentices for the year 2026. The recruitment is held under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme and the Apprentices Act, 1961. A total of 200 Graduate Apprentice seats are available across 14 states. The online applications started on 4 November 2026 and will close on 18 November 2026. Interested candidates can download the notification PDF to check the eligibility, state-wise vacancies, dates, and other important instructions carefully before applying.
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NICL Apprentice 2026 Notification PDF
NICL Apprentice 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the education and age conditions given in the NICL notification. The age and qualification are counted as on 1 April 2026. Check the points below before applying.
Educational Qualification
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Candidate must have a regular, full-time graduation degree in any discipline.
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The degree must be from a university or institution recognised by AICTE, DOTE or UGC.
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Candidate must have passed the qualifying exam and hold the degree certificate by 1 April 2026.
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Knowledge of the regional language of the applied state/UT is desirable.
Age Limit (as on 1 April 2026)
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The Minimum age is 21 years
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The Maximum age is 30 years
Upper Age Relaxation
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SC/ST: 5 years
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OBC-NCL: 3 years
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PwBD: 10 years
NICL Apprentice 2026 Vacancy Details
Interested candidates must check the state-wise vacancy details in the table given below:
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State
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Seats
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Assam
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30
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Jharkhand
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10
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Chhattisgarh
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20
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Gujarat
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22
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Karnataka
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10
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Kerala
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10
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Madhya Pradesh
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12
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Maharashtra
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10
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Rajasthan
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20
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Uttar Pradesh
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14
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Uttarakhand
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10
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West Bengal
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10
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Punjab
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12
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Tamil Nadu
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10
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Total
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200
NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The online application for NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is open from 4 November 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the links below before the last date, 18 November 2026. Candidates should read the notification PDF carefully before filling out the form. Check the direct apply link below:
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NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Eligible candidates must apply online before 18 November 2026. Follow the steps below to complete the application. Keep your documents ready before you start.
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Visit the NATS portal (nats.education.gov.in) and register as a student. Complete your profile.
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Log in and search for the National Insurance Company Limited apprenticeship opportunity.
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Click on "Apply" to submit your application on NATS.
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Visit the BFSI portal (beep.bfsissc.com) and complete the application using your NATS enrolment number.
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Fill in the personal, educational, and contact details carefully.
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Upload a passport-size photograph, signature, and other required documents.
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Pay the application fee, if applicable.
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Submit the form and save or print the confirmation for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com