Key Points NICL has announced 200 Graduate Apprentice posts for the 2026-27 period.

Online applications are open from November 4, 2026, until November 18, 2026.

Graduates aged 21-30 years can apply; selected candidates receive ₹15,000 monthly.

NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the apprentice recruitment notification for 2026-27 on November 4, 2026. A total of 200 Graduate Apprentice posts are available across 14 states. The online application process started on 4 November 2026. Candidates can apply online till 18 November 2026. Graduates in any discipline, aged between 21 and 30 years, can apply for these posts. Selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000 during the 12-month apprenticeship. Check this article for the important details of NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026, including state-wise vacancies, eligibility, age limit, stipend, important dates, selection process, and how to apply.. NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has invited graduates to apply for 200 apprentice posts for 2026-27. The table below gives the key details of the recruitment in one place. Candidates can check it quickly before reading the full notification

Particulars Details Organisation National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Recruitment Name NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Post Name Graduate Apprentice Total Vacancies 200 Training Period 12 months Educational Qualification Regular, full-time graduation in any discipline Age Limit 21 to 30 years (as on 1 April 2026) Monthly Stipend ₹15,000 Application Mode Online Application Start Date 4 November 2026 Last Date to Apply 18 November 2026 Official Website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in NICL Graduate Apprentice Notification 2026 PDF National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the official notification on November 5, 2026, for the engagement of apprentices for the year 2026. The recruitment is held under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme and the Apprentices Act, 1961. A total of 200 Graduate Apprentice seats are available across 14 states. The online applications started on 4 November 2026 and will close on 18 November 2026. Interested candidates can download the notification PDF to check the eligibility, state-wise vacancies, dates, and other important instructions carefully before applying.

NICL Apprentice 2026 Notification PDF Check Here NICL Apprentice 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet the education and age conditions given in the NICL notification. The age and qualification are counted as on 1 April 2026. Check the points below before applying. Educational Qualification Candidate must have a regular, full-time graduation degree in any discipline.

The degree must be from a university or institution recognised by AICTE, DOTE or UGC.

Candidate must have passed the qualifying exam and hold the degree certificate by 1 April 2026.

Knowledge of the regional language of the applied state/UT is desirable. Age Limit (as on 1 April 2026) The Minimum age is 21 years

The Maximum age is 30 years Upper Age Relaxation SC/ST: 5 years

OBC-NCL: 3 years

PwBD: 10 years

NICL Apprentice 2026 Vacancy Details Interested candidates must check the state-wise vacancy details in the table given below: State Seats Assam 30 Jharkhand 10 Chhattisgarh 20 Gujarat 22 Karnataka 10 Kerala 10 Madhya Pradesh 12 Maharashtra 10 Rajasthan 20 Uttar Pradesh 14 Uttarakhand 10 West Bengal 10 Punjab 12 Tamil Nadu 10 Total 200 NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link The online application for NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is open from 4 November 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the links below before the last date, 18 November 2026. Candidates should read the notification PDF carefully before filling out the form. Check the direct apply link below: NICL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Click Here