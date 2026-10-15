Key Points The RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key was released on October 15, 2026.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted on October 09 and 10, 2026.

A total of 6,557 Grade 1 and 3 Technician vacancies will be filled.

RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key link on its official website rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. The RRB conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for various Grade 1 and 3 posts (CEN 02/2026) on October 09 and 10, 2026. Since the exam is over, candidates were waiting for the RRB Technician Answer Key 2026 to check their responses and estimate their expected scores before the official results are announced; now the wait is over. The RRB Technician 2026 provisional answer keys have been released on the board's regional websites. Through this exam, the RRB will fill 6,557 vacancies of Grade 1 and 3 technicians. Keep checking this space for the latest updates on the RRB Technician 2026 answer key. Direct Link to Download the RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key

The RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key has been released. The candidates can download their RRB Technician 2026 response sheet on the official website of the RRB Technician 2026- rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key Click here How to Download RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key PDF Once the Answer Key is available, candidates can follow these steps to download it: Step 1: Visit the official website of RR. Step 2: Look for the “Answer Key” link on the homepage. Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’. Step 4: Download the PDF file of the Answer Key. Step 5: Cross-check your responses with the Answer Key. RRB Technician 2026 Marking Scheme Candidates can use the following RRB Technician 2026 marking scheme to calculate their probable scores: For every correct answer, add 1 mark.

For every incorrect answer opted for in an MCQ, there shall be a negative marking.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for a wrong answer.

Keep this marking scheme in mind, and the candidates can calculate their tentative marks. RRB Technician Category & Grade-wise Vacancy 2026 RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 has a total of 6,557 vacancies. Those who are interested can check the categories (UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS) and grade-wise vacancy details in the official notification as well as in the table given below. Grade UR SC ST OBC EWS Grade l 120 50 37 84 32 Grade lll 2608 959 560 1565 626 Total 2728 1009 597 1565 658 RRB Technician Salary 2026 Salary Breakdown The candidates who will be selected for the RRB Technician 2026 will get a salary according to the 7th Pay Commission. The detailed salary structure is mentioned below in the table: Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Name RRB Technician Grade 1 & Grade 3 Pay Level Level 5 (Grade 1) & Level 2 (Grade 3) Pay Matrix 7th Pay Matrix Basic Pay Rs 29,200 (Grade 1) & Rs 19,900 (Grade 3) per month Grade Pay Rs 2,800 (Grade 1) & Rs 1,900 (Grade 3) Allowances DA, HRA, TA, Medical Benefits, Railway pass or Travel benefits.

Steps to Raise Objections Against the RRB Technician Answer Key Candidates can follow the steps below to raise objections against the RRB Technician 2026 answer key: Visitrrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Scroll down and click on the ‘Objections for CEN 02/2026’ link.

The objection window page will open; log in with your credentials.

Identify the question you want to challenge and select it in the objection section.

Raise your objection with supporting evidence, such as references to textbooks or standard materials.

Submit the required fee per objection. RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key Release Date The RRB releases the provisional answer keys, along with the response sheet, around 8-10 days after the exam. In the recently conducted RRB NTPC Undergraduate (CEN 07/2025) CBT exam, the board released the answer key after 7 days. So it was expected that the board would keep following the same pattern and would release the RRB Technician provisional answer key by October 17, 2026. Now the RRB has released the RRB Technician answer key on October 1. So, candidates are advised to stay connected with us for the latest updates about the RRB Technician 2026 response sheet and answer key release.