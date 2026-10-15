RRB Technician Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download CEN 2/2026 Response Sheet PDF- Link Active
RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the RRB Technician Answer Key 2026 link on its official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. The answer key, along with the response sheet, has been released for the exam conducted on October 09 and 10. Candidates can get the direct link provided below and the steps to download the RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key.
Key Points
- The RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key was released on October 15, 2026.
- The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted on October 09 and 10, 2026.
- A total of 6,557 Grade 1 and 3 Technician vacancies will be filled.
RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key link on its official website rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. The RRB conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for various Grade 1 and 3 posts (CEN 02/2026) on October 09 and 10, 2026. Since the exam is over, candidates were waiting for the RRB Technician Answer Key 2026 to check their responses and estimate their expected scores before the official results are announced; now the wait is over. The RRB Technician 2026 provisional answer keys have been released on the board's regional websites. Through this exam, the RRB will fill 6,557 vacancies of Grade 1 and 3 technicians. Keep checking this space for the latest updates on the RRB Technician 2026 answer key.
Direct Link to Download the RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key
The RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key has been released. The candidates can download their RRB Technician 2026 response sheet on the official website of the RRB Technician 2026- rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
|
RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key
How to Download RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key PDF
Once the Answer Key is available, candidates can follow these steps to download it:
Step 1: Visit the official website of RR.
Step 2: Look for the “Answer Key” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 4: Download the PDF file of the Answer Key.
Step 5: Cross-check your responses with the Answer Key.
RRB Technician 2026 Marking Scheme
Candidates can use the following RRB Technician 2026 marking scheme to calculate their probable scores:
-
For every correct answer, add 1 mark.
-
For every incorrect answer opted for in an MCQ, there shall be a negative marking.
-
There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for a wrong answer.
Keep this marking scheme in mind, and the candidates can calculate their tentative marks.
RRB Technician Category & Grade-wise Vacancy 2026
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 has a total of 6,557 vacancies. Those who are interested can check the categories (UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS) and grade-wise vacancy details in the official notification as well as in the table given below.
|
Grade
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|Grade l
|
120
|
50
|
37
|
84
|
32
|Grade lll
|
2608
|
959
|
560
|
1565
|
626
|
Total
|
2728
|
1009
|
597
|
1565
|
658
RRB Technician Salary 2026 Salary Breakdown
The candidates who will be selected for the RRB Technician 2026 will get a salary according to the 7th Pay Commission. The detailed salary structure is mentioned below in the table:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Post Name
|
RRB Technician Grade 1 & Grade 3
|
Pay Level
|
Level 5 (Grade 1) & Level 2 (Grade 3)
|
Pay Matrix
|
7th Pay Matrix
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs 29,200 (Grade 1) & Rs 19,900 (Grade 3) per month
|
Grade Pay
|
Rs 2,800 (Grade 1) & Rs 1,900 (Grade 3)
|
Allowances
|
DA, HRA, TA, Medical Benefits, Railway pass or Travel benefits.
Steps to Raise Objections Against the RRB Technician Answer Key
Candidates can follow the steps below to raise objections against the RRB Technician 2026 answer key:
-
Visitrrb.indianrailways.gov.in
-
Scroll down and click on the ‘Objections for CEN 02/2026’ link.
-
The objection window page will open; log in with your credentials.
-
Identify the question you want to challenge and select it in the objection section.
-
Raise your objection with supporting evidence, such as references to textbooks or standard materials.
-
Submit the required fee per objection.
RRB Technician 2026 Answer Key Release Date
The RRB releases the provisional answer keys, along with the response sheet, around 8-10 days after the exam. In the recently conducted RRB NTPC Undergraduate (CEN 07/2025) CBT exam, the board released the answer key after 7 days. So it was expected that the board would keep following the same pattern and would release the RRB Technician provisional answer key by October 17, 2026. Now the RRB has released the RRB Technician answer key on October 1. So, candidates are advised to stay connected with us for the latest updates about the RRB Technician 2026 response sheet and answer key release.
|
Exam
|
Exam Date
|
Answer Key Date
|
Gap
|
RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (CEN 01/2025 )
|
13th February to 11th March 2026
|
20 March 2026
|
9
|
RRB NTPC Undergraduate (CEN 07/2025) CBT 1
|
7 to 9 May 2026 and 13 to 20 June 2026
|
June 27, 2026
|
7
|
RRB Group D (CEN 09/2025)
|
3 August to 25 August 2026
|
September 7, 2026
|
13
|
RRB Junior Engineer (JE) CBT 2
|
July 02, 2026
|
July 10, 2026
|
7
|
RRB NTPC Undergraduate (CEN 07/2025) CBT 2
|
September 17, 2026
|
September 24, 2026
|
7
|
RRB Technician (CEN 02/2026)
|
October 9 and 10, 2026
|
October 15, 2026
|
5
Enter your Blink text here...
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc