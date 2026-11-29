CAT 2026 Slot 2 Exam Analysis: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026, which is being held by IIM Indore on Sunday, 29th November 2026, is being held in three different slots, and Slot 2 is presently ongoing in the afternoon slot between 12:30 to 2:30 PM. Following the online examination pattern that consists of 68 questions of 204 marks in which 40 minutes have been allotted for each section of the examination, candidates are currently attempting the CAT afternoon paper. The detailed analysis of CAT 2026 Slot 2 Exam will be available shortly here itself regarding the level of difficulty of the sections VARC, DILR, and QA, the breakdown of the questions topic-wise, the number of good attempts, and the estimated score versus percentile range. Also Check: CAT 2026 Slot 1 Analysis CAT 2026 Slot 2: Exam Overview & Pattern

Below are the exam overview & pattern of CAT 2026 Slot 2: Particular Details Conducting Institute IIM Indore Exam Date & Slot Timing Sunday, November 29, 2026 (12:30 PM – 2:30 PM) Reporting & Gate Closing Time Reporting: 11:00 AM | Gate Closing: 12:00 PM Total Duration 120 Minutes (40 Minutes per section; no switching allowed) Total Questions & Marks 68 Questions / 204 Marks Marking Scheme +3 for each correct answer; -1 for wrong MCQs; 0 for wrong TITA (Type-In-The-Answer) questions CAT 2026 Slot 2 Analysis: Exam Overview Here is the paper structure for Slot 2 in one table following the CAT pattern. The detailed breakdown below each figure will give you an idea of what each number means. Section Total Questions Time Difficulty Level (Recent Trend) Good Attempts VARC 24 40 minutes Moderate to moderately difficult 14–17 DILR 22 40 minutes Moderately difficult to difficult 9–12 QA 22 40 minutes Moderate to moderately difficult 11–14 Overall 68 120 minutes Moderate to moderately difficult 35–42

Check the IIM Call Predictor 2026-27 CAT 2026 Slot 2 Exam Details Below are the exam details for the CAT 2026 Slot 2: Exam Parameter Slot 2 Details Exam date 29 November 2026 (Sunday) Slot 2 timing 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM (Afternoon Shift) Conducting institute IIM Indore Mode Computer-based test Section order VARC, then DILR, then QA Sectional time limit 40 minutes per section Marking scheme +3 for a correct answer; −1 for a wrong MCQ; no negative marking for TITA questions Total marks 204 Coming to the pattern of the test, it may be stated that even CAT 2025 had 68 questions, out of which 24 were from VARC, 22 from DILR, and 22 from QA, having a sectional duration of 40 minutes for each section. Thus, for the candidate sitting in Slot 2, the test pattern will be quite familiar to him/her.