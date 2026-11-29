CAT 2026 Slot 2 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-Wise Review & Expected Percentile
IIM Indore is conducting CAT 2026 Slot 2 on Sunday, November 29, 2026, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM in online mode for 68 questions (204 marks). Based on recent trends, overall difficulty is expected to be moderate to moderately difficult, with 35–42 good attempts across VARC, DILR, and QA.
CAT 2026 Slot 2 Exam Analysis: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026, which is being held by IIM Indore on Sunday, 29th November 2026, is being held in three different slots, and Slot 2 is presently ongoing in the afternoon slot between 12:30 to 2:30 PM. Following the online examination pattern that consists of 68 questions of 204 marks in which 40 minutes have been allotted for each section of the examination, candidates are currently attempting the CAT afternoon paper.
The detailed analysis of CAT 2026 Slot 2 Exam will be available shortly here itself regarding the level of difficulty of the sections VARC, DILR, and QA, the breakdown of the questions topic-wise, the number of good attempts, and the estimated score versus percentile range.
Also Check: CAT 2026 Slot 1 Analysis
CAT 2026 Slot 2: Exam Overview & Pattern
Below are the exam overview & pattern of CAT 2026 Slot 2:
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Particular
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Details
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Conducting Institute
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IIM Indore
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Exam Date & Slot Timing
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Sunday, November 29, 2026 (12:30 PM – 2:30 PM)
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Reporting & Gate Closing Time
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Reporting: 11:00 AM | Gate Closing: 12:00 PM
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Total Duration
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120 Minutes (40 Minutes per section; no switching allowed)
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Total Questions & Marks
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68 Questions / 204 Marks
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Marking Scheme
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+3 for each correct answer; -1 for wrong MCQs; 0 for wrong TITA (Type-In-The-Answer) questions
CAT 2026 Slot 2 Analysis: Exam Overview
Here is the paper structure for Slot 2 in one table following the CAT pattern. The detailed breakdown below each figure will give you an idea of what each number means.
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Section
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Total Questions
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Time
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Difficulty Level (Recent Trend)
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Good Attempts
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VARC
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24
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40 minutes
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Moderate to moderately difficult
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14–17
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DILR
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22
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40 minutes
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Moderately difficult to difficult
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9–12
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QA
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22
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40 minutes
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Moderate to moderately difficult
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11–14
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Overall
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68
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120 minutes
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Moderate to moderately difficult
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35–42
Check the IIM Call Predictor 2026-27
CAT 2026 Slot 2 Exam Details
Below are the exam details for the CAT 2026 Slot 2:
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Exam Parameter
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Slot 2 Details
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Exam date
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29 November 2026 (Sunday)
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Slot 2 timing
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12:30 PM to 2:30 PM (Afternoon Shift)
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Conducting institute
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IIM Indore
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Mode
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Computer-based test
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Section order
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VARC, then DILR, then QA
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Sectional time limit
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40 minutes per section
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Marking scheme
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+3 for a correct answer; −1 for a wrong MCQ; no negative marking for TITA questions
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Total marks
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204
Coming to the pattern of the test, it may be stated that even CAT 2025 had 68 questions, out of which 24 were from VARC, 22 from DILR, and 22 from QA, having a sectional duration of 40 minutes for each section. Thus, for the candidate sitting in Slot 2, the test pattern will be quite familiar to him/her.
CAT 2026 Slot 2 Difficulty Level: How Tough Is the Paper?
If CAT 2026 Slot 2 resembles the previous afternoon sets, then the relative level of difficulty will lie between moderate and moderately difficult. VARC will likely be of moderate difficulty, with reading comprehensions that are easy to read and comprehend but feature close, tricky answer choices.
DILR is expected to remain the toughest and most calculation-heavy section as seen in recent years, while QA will vary between moderate and moderately difficult depending on the weightage of Algebra and Geometry questions alongside Arithmetic. However, since CAT standardises slot-wise marks across all three shifts, the relative toughness of Slot 2 does not negatively impact your final percentile.
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Section
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Recent CAT Trend
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CAT 2025 Slot 2
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VARC
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Moderate
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TBA
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DILR
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Moderately difficult to difficult
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TBA
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QA
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Moderate to moderately difficult
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TBA
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Overall
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Moderate to moderately difficult
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TBA
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.