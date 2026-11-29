AYUSH 2026 Counselling Stray Round Provisional Seat Allotment List Out, PDF Download Link Here
AACCC has released the AYUSH 2026 Stray Vacancy Round provisional seat allotment result. Check the allotment PDF, download steps and admission-related updates here.
The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the provisional seat allotment result for AYUSH UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status through the PDF available on the official website, aaccc.gov.in. The list includes details of over 500 candidates who participated in the stray vacancy round.
The allotments have been made for undergraduate courses, including Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) and BPharm.
The provisional allotment PDF contains details such as candidates’ NEET UG roll numbers, ranks, allotted colleges, courses, quotas and categories. Candidates can search for their roll numbers in the document to check their allotment status.
How To Download AYUSH 2026 Stray Round Allotment PDF?
Candidates can follow these steps to download the provisional seat allotment list:
- Visit the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in.
- Open the UG Counselling 2026 section.
- Click on the Stray Vacancy Round 2 provisional result link.
- The allotment PDF will appear on the screen.
- Search for your NEET UG roll number in the list.
- Download the PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned In The AYUSH Stray Round Seat Allotment
- All India Rank
- Course Code
- Name of the Allotted College
- Course Name
- Allotted Category
- Course Fees
- Status
Candidates should note that this is a provisional allotment result and not the final confirmation of admission. The final allotment result will be released separately. Candidates allotted seats can proceed with the admission process after the final result is declared.
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