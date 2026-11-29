The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the provisional seat allotment result for AYUSH UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status through the PDF available on the official website, aaccc.gov.in. The list includes details of over 500 candidates who participated in the stray vacancy round.

The allotments have been made for undergraduate courses, including Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) and BPharm.

The provisional allotment PDF contains details such as candidates’ NEET UG roll numbers, ranks, allotted colleges, courses, quotas and categories. Candidates can search for their roll numbers in the document to check their allotment status.