The AYUSH NEET UG provisional allotment PDF contains the names of candidates allotted seats in the second special stray vacancy round. Candidates allotted seats must wait for the release of the final allotment round before reporting to the colleges for admissions. A total of 123 seats have been allotted in the provisional special stray vacancy round. Those allotted seats can report to the colleges for admissions from November 25 to 30, 2026.

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has released the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round provisional allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the special stray vacancy round can download the provisional allotment PDF through the link on the official website.

Steps to Check the AYUSH UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment

The link for candidates to download the AYUSH Provisional Allotment PDF is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of AYUSH counselling

Step 2: Click on UG Round 2 special stray vacancy provisional allotment

Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Check the list for allotment details

Step 5: Download the allotment for further reference

What After the Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result?

After the second round provisional allotment result is released, the final allotment will be issued. Candidates can report to the colleges for admissions only after the final allotment result is announced. Candidates can download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admissions with all the required documents. Candidates must make sure they havethe originals and photocopies of all documents with them when reporting to the colleges.