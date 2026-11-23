AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 2 Special Stray Vacancy Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out
AACCC has released the provisional seat allotment result for round 2 special stray vacancy round. Candidates can download the provisional allotment PDF through the direct link here
Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has released the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round provisional allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the special stray vacancy round can download the provisional allotment PDF through the link on the official website.
The AYUSH NEET UG provisional allotment PDF contains the names of candidates allotted seats in the second special stray vacancy round. Candidates allotted seats must wait for the release of the final allotment round before reporting to the colleges for admissions. A total of 123 seats have been allotted in the provisional special stray vacancy round. Those allotted seats can report to the colleges for admissions from November 25 to 30, 2026.
AYUSH UG Counselling 206: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment - Click Here
Steps to Check the AYUSH UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment
The link for candidates to download the AYUSH Provisional Allotment PDF is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of AYUSH counselling
Step 2: Click on UG Round 2 special stray vacancy provisional allotment
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Check the list for allotment details
Step 5: Download the allotment for further reference
What After the Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result?
After the second round provisional allotment result is released, the final allotment will be issued. Candidates can report to the colleges for admissions only after the final allotment result is announced. Candidates can download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admissions with all the required documents. Candidates must make sure they havethe originals and photocopies of all documents with them when reporting to the colleges.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.