Telangana Anganwadi Result 2026 at wdcw.tg.nic.in, Download Merit List PDF Direct Link soon
Telangana Anganwadi Merit List 2026 for Teacher (WT) and Helper (AWH) posts will be released on the official website. Check district-wise results, download steps and the selection process. Read the complete details below.
The Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW), Government of Telangana, will release the Telangana Anganwadi Merit List 2026 soon on its official website, i.e., wdcw.tg.nic.in and mis.tgwdcw.in. Following the close of online application windows across major districts like Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nizambad, and Sangareddy, thousands of female candidates who applied for the Anganwadi Teacher (AET) and Anganwadi Helper (AWH) posts are awaiting the district-wise selection result. Although there are around 4 districts whose applications have not opened yet, the WDCW has closed the application submission process for major districts.
Telangana Anganwadi Selection Process and Merit List 2026
Unlike state-level competitive recruitment exams, the Telangana Anganwadi recruitment drive does not involve a written exam. District Selection Committees prepare provisional merit lists purely on the basis of the academic marks which the candidates have obtained in the qualifying exam, local residency status and the applicable category weightage:-
- Academic Qualification and Weightage:- Shortlisting is based on marks secured in Class 12 for Anganwadi Teacher posts and Class 10 for Anganwadi Helper posts, along with special weightage criteria for widows, orphans, and differently abled applicants, as specified in the respective district notifications.
- Provisional List and Verification:- Once the district-wise provisional merit lists are uploaded, shortlisted candidates will be called to their respective Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) or Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) offices for physical verification of original certificates. These original certificates include SSC, local residence proof, caste certificate, Aadhaar card, intermediate memos, and marriage or special category certificates before the final appointment orders are issued.
Also check, Anganwadi Selection Process 2026: Eligibility Criteria, Merit List Rules, and Document Verification
How to Check Telangana Anganwadi Merit List 2026 Online?
Once the Telangana Anganwadi recruitment is activated by the respective District Selection Committees, applicants can download the district-wise merit list PDF by following these steps:-
- Go to the official WDCW Telangana website at wdcw.tg.nic.in or the recruitment website at mis.tgwdcw.in.
- Look for the Recruitment, Notifications, or Latest Updates section on the homepage.
- Click on the link for the Telangana Anganwadi Teacher and Helper Merit List 2026 corresponding to your applied district and CDPO project.
- Open the PDF file and search for the Application Number or candidate's name to verify the shortlisting status and document verification schedule.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.