The Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW), Government of Telangana, will release the Telangana Anganwadi Merit List 2026 soon on its official website, i.e., wdcw.tg.nic.in and mis.tgwdcw.in. Following the close of online application windows across major districts like Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nizambad, and Sangareddy, thousands of female candidates who applied for the Anganwadi Teacher (AET) and Anganwadi Helper (AWH) posts are awaiting the district-wise selection result. Although there are around 4 districts whose applications have not opened yet, the WDCW has closed the application submission process for major districts.

Telangana Anganwadi Selection Process and Merit List 2026

Unlike state-level competitive recruitment exams, the Telangana Anganwadi recruitment drive does not involve a written exam. District Selection Committees prepare provisional merit lists purely on the basis of the academic marks which the candidates have obtained in the qualifying exam, local residency status and the applicable category weightage:-