CAT 2026 Last Minute Tips: How to Crack the Exam and Get an IIM Call

CAT 2026 Last Minute Tips: With the CAT 2026 exam approaching, aspirants should focus on revising important concepts, improving accuracy and strengthening their exam day strategy. This is not the right time to start preparing new topics or experiment with unfamiliar study techniques. Instead, a candidate should concentrate on their strengths, analyse previous mock tests and work on areas where they frequently lose marks. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a competitive MBA entrance exam conducted for admission to 22 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and approximately 1,000 several other leading business schools. A well planned approach in the final days can help candidates manage exam stress and make better use of their time. Read the article to know some important CAT 2026 last minute exam tips that aspirants should follow before appearing for the IIM CAT 2026 on November 29, 2026.

10 Important CAT 2026 Last-Minute Tips Candidates can follow these practical preparation strategies to improve their performance: Revise Important Concepts: Focus on topics already studied instead of starting unfamiliar chapters. Revise important maths and reasoning formulas, grammar concepts, reading strategies and frequently practised question types. Candidates can also refer to the CAT 2026 Preparation Strategy To Score 99 Percentile for additional preparation guidance. Attempt CAT Full Length Mock Tests: Take approx 25-30 full-length mocks to understand preparation level and practise completing all three sections within the prescribed time. Analyse Previous CAT Mock Tests: Do not simply check mock scores. Identify incorrect answers, calculation mistakes, time-consuming questions and topics that need revision. Improve Accuracy: Avoid attempting questions just to increase the question number count. Focus on solving questions correctly, particularly those involving multiple-choice answers with negative marking. Practice Time Management: Set a clear time strategy for VARC, DILR and QA. Avoid spending too much time on a single difficult question. A better approx can be dividing exam duration into 3 parts and sticking to it for solving a particular section. Strengthen Your Strong Areas: Identify the topics where you consistently perform well and ensure that you do not lose easy marks in those areas. Avoid Learning New Topics: The final days should be dedicated to revision and practice. Learning unfamiliar concepts at this stage may create unnecessary confusion. Practice Question Selection: Learn to identify questions on the basis of difficulty level and pick the easiest first and then move on to the next difficulty level question. In this way, you will save some more time for medium and difficult questions. Maintain a Healthy Routine: Get a minimum of 8 hours of sufficient sleep, eat properly healthy food and avoid excessive screen time or late-night study sessions. Stay Calm and Confident: Do not compare mock scores with other candidates. Focus on your own preparation and follow the strategy that works best for you.

CAT 2026 Section-Wise Preparation Strategy CAT consists of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Candidates should approach each section differently. Before revising these topics, candidates can go through the detailed CAT 2026 Syllabus to understand the important topics covered in each section. CAT 2026 Section-Wise Last-Minute Preparation Strategy Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): Practise 2–3 reading comprehension passages daily and focus on identifying the main idea, author's tone, arguments and supporting details. Revise para jumbles, para summaries and odd-sentence-out questions.

Read passages carefully, eliminate incorrect options and avoid making assumptions beyond the information given.

Focus on accuracy, reading speed and question selection rather than attempting every question.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): Practise different types of Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning sets, including tables, bar graphs, pie charts, caselets, seating arrangements, puzzles and games & tournaments. Focus on identifying the easiest and most manageable sets before attempting them.

Read the given information carefully, organise data systematically and use tables or diagrams wherever required.

Avoid spending too much time on a single difficult set; prioritise accuracy and complete the sets you can solve confidently. Quantitative Ability (QA):Candidates preparing for the Quantitative Ability section can also refer to these CAT 2026 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Tips to revise important concepts and improve their problem-solving approach. Revise important concepts from arithmetic, algebra, geometry and number systems.

Memorise multiplication tables (at least up to 20), squares (1–30), cubes (1–15), square roots, cube roots, common percentage-to-fraction conversions, and divisibility rules.

Also revise prime and composite numbers, factors, multiples, LCM and HCF.

Practise mental calculations and shortcuts to save time in the exam. Prioritise questions you can solve accurately and confidently.

How Many Mock Tests Should You Attempt Before CAT 2026? There is no fixed number of mock tests that guarantees a good CAT percentile. However, candidates should aim to attempt around 25–30 full-length mock tests, depending on their preparation level and the time available before the exam. More importantly, every mock test should be followed by a detailed analysis. Identify which questions consumed too much time, where you made avoidable mistakes and whether your section-wise strategy worked effectively. Avoid attempting multiple mock tests back-to-back without analysing your performance. Quality practice and learning from mistakes are more valuable than simply increasing the number of tests attempted. CAT aspirants can practise free mock tests, sectional tests and topic-wise tests to improve their exam preparation. Jagran Josh provides these practice tests to help candidates evaluate their performance, improve accuracy and identify areas that need more attention. Refer to the table below for the different types of CAT tests and their direct links.

Jagran Josh CAT Test Type Direct Link Free mock test series Jagran Josh Free CAT mock tests Sectional Tests Jagran Josh Free CAT sectional tests Topic wise tests Jagran Josh Free CAT Topic Wise Tests CAT 2026 Exam-Day Strategy: What Should You Do? A good preparation strategy must be supported by a sensible exam day approach. Candidates should plan their travel, keep the required documents ready and manage their time effectively during the exam. Here are some important points to keep in mind: Reach the exam centre early: Check the exam centre's location, travel distance and reporting time mentioned on the CAT 2026 admit card. Plan the journey in advance to avoid last-minute delays. Follow the entry deadlines strictly, as late entry may not be permitted.

Check the exam centre's location, travel distance and reporting time mentioned on the CAT 2026 admit card. Plan the journey in advance to avoid last-minute delays. Follow the entry deadlines strictly, as late entry may not be permitted. Carry the necessary documents: Keep a printed copy of the CAT 2026 admit card and an accepted original photo ID proof ready. Check the official exam instructions for the list of permitted documents and items before leaving home.

Keep a printed copy of the CAT 2026 admit card and an accepted original photo ID proof ready. Check the official exam instructions for the list of permitted documents and items before leaving home. Read the exam instructions carefully: Listen to the invigilator's instructions and read the on-screen guidelines before starting the test. Understand the navigation tools, question status indicators and marking scheme to avoid mistakes during the exam.

Listen to the invigilator's instructions and read the on-screen guidelines before starting the test. Understand the navigation tools, question status indicators and marking scheme to avoid mistakes during the exam. Attempt easy questions first: Begin with questions that can be solved confidently and avoid spending too much time on lengthy or complicated problems. Identify manageable questions, secure marks where possible and return to unanswered questions if time permits.

Begin with questions that can be solved confidently and avoid spending too much time on lengthy or complicated problems. Identify manageable questions, secure marks where possible and return to unanswered questions if time permits. Avoid blind guessing: Incorrect MCQ responses attract negative marks, so avoid random guessing. Read every question carefully, eliminate incorrect options wherever possible and attempt questions only when there is a reasonable understanding of the answer. Remember that non-MCQ (TITA) questions do not carry negative marking.

Incorrect MCQ responses attract negative marks, so avoid random guessing. Read every question carefully, eliminate incorrect options wherever possible and attempt questions only when there is a reasonable understanding of the answer. Remember that non-MCQ (TITA) questions do not carry negative marking. Manage sectional time effectively: CAT has separate time limits for VARC, DILR and QA. Keep track of the time available in each section and distribute it wisely among questions. Remember that unused time cannot be transferred from one section to another, so complete each section within its allotted time.

How to Get an IIM Call After CAT 2026? Scoring a good percentile in CAT 2026 is an important step towards securing admission to an Indian Institute of Management. However, getting an IIM interview call does not depend on the overall CAT percentile alone. Each IIM follows its own admission and shortlisting criteria, which consider several factors, including academic performance, sectional percentiles, work experience and diversity. Candidates can also understand the CAT Selection Process to know the different stages involved in IIM admissions. Candidates should understand the following factors that can influence their chances of receiving an IIM call. Overall CAT Percentile: A high overall CAT percentile improves the chances of meeting the shortlisting requirements of IIMs. However, the required percentile varies across institutes and depends on the admission category and other selection criteria. For instance, candidates targeting IIM Ahmedabad can check the IIM Ahmedabad Admission 2026 Shortlisting Criteria And Expected Cutoff to understand its admission requirements. Candidates should also understand Can You Get an IIM Call With 99 Percentile in CAT 2026 before estimating their admission chances. Sectional Percentile: IIMs may prescribe separate minimum percentile requirements for VARC, DILR and QA. Candidates must perform reasonably well in all three sections because a high overall percentile may not compensate for failing to meet an individual sectional cutoff. Academic Performance: Academic records from Class 10, Class 12 and graduation can play an important role in the selection process. Some IIMs assign weightage to past academic performance while preparing their initial shortlist. Therefore, candidates with consistent academic records may receive an advantage under the applicable selection criteria. Work Experience: Relevant full-time professional experience can contribute to the selection score at certain IIMs. Institutes may consider the duration and nature of work experience while evaluating candidates. The weightage and eligibility requirements differ across institutes. Academic and Gender Diversity: Some IIMs provide additional weightage to candidates from different academic backgrounds and female or transgender candidates to encourage diversity in their classrooms. The criteria and weightage vary from one institute to another. Written Ability Test and Personal Interview: After the initial shortlisting process, candidates may have to participate in a Written Ability Test and Personal Interview, depending on the institute's admission policy. These stages help institutes evaluate communication skills, subject knowledge, career goals, general awareness and overall suitability for an MBA programme.