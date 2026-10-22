MLSU Result 2026 OUT at mlsu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2026 OUT: Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) released the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- mlsu.ac.in. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the MLSU result.
Key Points
- MLSU has released annual/semester results for various UG, PG, and diploma courses.
- Results for May-June 2026 exams are available on mlsu.ac.in or mlsuresults.sumsraj.com.
- Recent results for BA, MBA, MA, MSc courses released on Oct 1 & Sep 30, 2026.
MLSU Result 2026: Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) has released the annual/semester results for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses. The university recently announced the Ba and MBA 2nd semester results 4th semester results for MA Sanskrit, MA Sociology, MSc Biotechnology and MSc Chemistry. Previously, the MLSU released the results of other courses like MCA, BA, BBA Hotel Management and other exams. Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: mlsu.ac.in or mlsuresults.sumsraj.com. Students can check and download their MLSU result for the exams held in May-June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the MLSU result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.
Mohanlal Sukhadia University Results 2026
Mohanlal Sukhadia University released semester and annual results for UG and PG programs like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc and MCom. The students can check their MLSU results on the official website of the University: mlsu.ac.in.
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Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2026
How to Download MLSU Results 2026
Mohanlal Sukhadia University has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the MLSU results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mlsu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Exams & Results’ segment given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on ‘Exam Notification’ available there.
Step 4: Scroll down, check your course in the list, and click on it.
Step 5: The MLSU result PDF will appear on the screen. Check your roll number.
Step 6: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Download MLSU Result PDF
The students can check the list of recently released results below. Also, we are providing the course-wise direct link to download the result PDF.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Links
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BA (CBCS) NEP IV Sem Examination Result
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October 01, 2026
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MA Sanskrit(NC) NEP II Sem Examination Result
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October 01, 2026
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MA Sociology(NC) NEP II Sem Examination Result
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October 01, 2026
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MSc Biotechnology NEP II Sem Examination Result
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October 01, 2026
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MSc Chemistry NEP II Sem Examination Result
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October 01, 2026
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MBA NEP IV Sem Examination Result
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October 01, 2026
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MCA(Two Year) IV Sem Examination Result
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September 30, 2026
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BA (CBCS)(NC) NEP II Sem Examination Result
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September 30, 2026
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BBA Hotel Management Nep VI Sem Examination Result
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September 30, 2026
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BBA - Entrepreneurship NEP IV Sem Examination Result
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September 29, 2026
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MA Sanskrit NEP II Sem Examination Result
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September 29, 2026
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MA Sociology NEP II Sem Examination Result
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September 29, 2026
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MSc Chemistry NEP IV Sem Examination Result
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September 29, 2026
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MA Sanskrit NEP IV Sem Examination Result
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September 29, 2026
Details Mentioned on MLSU Marksheet 2026
MLSU has released the MLSU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The MLSU Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course Code
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Subject Name
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Subject Code
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Highlights of Mohanlal Sukhadia University
Mohanlal Sukhadia University, formerly known as Udaipur University, is located in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in 1962. In 1984, it was renamed Mohanlal Sukhadia University in memory of politician Mohanlal Sukhadia. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
MLSU offers diploma, UG, and PG, programs in various departments like faculty of commerce, faculty of humanities, faculty of management, faculty of science, and faculty of social science. for students, staff, and faculty members, the university has modern and upgraded facilities.
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Mohanlal Sukhadia University: Highlights
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University Name
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Mohanlal Sukhadia University
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Established
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1962
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Location
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Udaipur, Rajasthan
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MLSU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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