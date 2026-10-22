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MLSU Result 2026 OUT at mlsu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 18:21 IST

Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2026 OUT: Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) released the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- mlsu.ac.in. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the MLSU result.

Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2026
Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2026

Key Points

  • MLSU has released annual/semester results for various UG, PG, and diploma courses.
  • Results for May-June 2026 exams are available on mlsu.ac.in or mlsuresults.sumsraj.com.
  • Recent results for BA, MBA, MA, MSc courses released on Oct 1 & Sep 30, 2026.

MLSU Result 2026: Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) has released the annual/semester results for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses. The university recently announced the Ba and MBA 2nd semester results 4th semester results for MA Sanskrit, MA Sociology, MSc Biotechnology and MSc Chemistry. Previously, the MLSU released the results of other courses like MCA, BA, BBA Hotel Management and other exams. Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: mlsu.ac.in or mlsuresults.sumsraj.com. Students can check and download their MLSU result for the exams held in May-June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the MLSU result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

Mohanlal Sukhadia University Results 2026

Mohanlal Sukhadia University released semester and annual results for UG and PG programs like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc and MCom. The students can check their MLSU results on the official website of the University: mlsu.ac.in.

Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2026

Click here

How to Download MLSU Results 2026

Mohanlal Sukhadia University has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the MLSU results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mlsu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Exams & Results’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Exam Notification’ available there.

Step 4: Scroll down, check your course in the list, and click on it.

Step 5: The MLSU result PDF will appear on the screen. Check your roll number.

Step 6: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download MLSU Result PDF

The students can check the list of recently released results below. Also, we are providing the course-wise direct link to download the result PDF. 

Course

Result Date

Result Links

BA (CBCS) NEP IV Sem Examination Result

October 01, 2026

Click here

MA Sanskrit(NC) NEP II Sem Examination Result

October 01, 2026

Click here

MA Sociology(NC) NEP II Sem Examination Result

October 01, 2026

Click here

MSc Biotechnology NEP II Sem Examination Result

October 01, 2026

Click here

MSc Chemistry NEP II Sem Examination Result

October 01, 2026

Click here

MBA NEP IV Sem Examination Result

October 01, 2026

Click here

MCA(Two Year) IV Sem Examination Result

September 30, 2026

Click here

BA (CBCS)(NC) NEP II Sem Examination Result

September 30, 2026

Click here

BBA Hotel Management Nep VI Sem Examination Result

September 30, 2026

Click here

BBA - Entrepreneurship NEP IV Sem Examination Result

September 29, 2026

Click here

MA Sanskrit NEP II Sem Examination Result 

September 29, 2026

Click here

MA Sociology NEP II Sem Examination Result

September 29, 2026

Click here

MSc Chemistry NEP IV Sem Examination Result

September 29, 2026

Click here

MA Sanskrit NEP IV Sem Examination Result

September 29, 2026

Click here

Details Mentioned on MLSU Marksheet 2026

MLSU has released the MLSU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The MLSU Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course Code

  • Subject Name

  • Subject Code

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Highlights of Mohanlal Sukhadia University

Mohanlal Sukhadia University, formerly known as Udaipur University, is located in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in 1962. In 1984, it was renamed Mohanlal Sukhadia University in memory of politician Mohanlal Sukhadia. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

MLSU offers diploma, UG, and PG, programs in various departments like faculty of commerce, faculty of humanities, faculty of management, faculty of science, and faculty of social science. for students, staff, and faculty members, the university has modern and upgraded facilities.

Mohanlal Sukhadia University: Highlights

University Name

Mohanlal Sukhadia University 

Established

1962

Location

Udaipur, Rajasthan

MLSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 18:21 IST
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FAQs

  • What details are mentioned in the MLSU Result 2026?
    +
    The MLSU result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the MLSU result.
  • How can I check the Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their Mohanlal Sukhadia University results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The Mohanlal Sukhadia University result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • When will the MLSU Result 2026 be released?
    +
    MLSU Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.

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