MLSU Result 2026 OUT at mlsu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

MLSU Result 2026: Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) has released the annual/semester results for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses. The university recently announced the Ba and MBA 2nd semester results 4th semester results for MA Sanskrit, MA Sociology, MSc Biotechnology and MSc Chemistry. Previously, the MLSU released the results of other courses like MCA, BA, BBA Hotel Management and other exams. Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: mlsu.ac.in or mlsuresults.sumsraj.com. Students can check and download their MLSU result for the exams held in May-June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the MLSU result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

Mohanlal Sukhadia University released semester and annual results for UG and PG programs like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc and MCom. The students can check their MLSU results on the official website of the University: mlsu.ac.in.

Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2026 Click here

How to Download MLSU Results 2026

Mohanlal Sukhadia University has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the MLSU results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mlsu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Exams & Results’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Exam Notification’ available there.

Step 4: Scroll down, check your course in the list, and click on it.

Step 5: The MLSU result PDF will appear on the screen. Check your roll number.