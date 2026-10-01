WCL Admit Card 2026 at westerncoal.in: Download Mining Sirdar Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Active

Key Points WCL released Admit Card 2026 for various posts; Mining Sirdar card awaited.

WCL 2026 recruitment aims to fill 444 posts including Mining Sirdar & Foreman.

Download WCL Admit Card 2026 from westerncoal.in using login credentials.

WCL Admit Card 2026: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has released the WCL Admit Card 2026 for various posts on its official website. You will get all the specific details regarding the date, time, and duration of the examination on the admit card. The written exam is scheduled to be held on October 14, 2026. The Authority has launched the recruitment drive for various posts, including Mining Sirdar, Technical & Supervisory (T&S) Grade-C post, and Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Electrical) / Electrical Supervisor. A total of 444 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive, our ot which 220 are for Mining Sirdar and 224 for Assistant Foreman posts. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in a computer-based test containing of 100 multiple-choice questions.

The authority has not yet released the WCL Mining Sirdar 2026 admit card so far. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-westerncoal.in.

WCL Mining Sirdar 2026 Exam Day Instructions Candidates set to appear in the written exam for the Mining Sirdar and Assistant Foreman posts are advised to download the hall ticket and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. You must follow the crucial instructions when appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below is a set of guidelines you should keep in mind- Reach the center at least 60 minutes before reporting time.

Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.

Avoid electronic equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials.

Follow the instructions of the invigilators strictly. WCL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2026:Download Link Candidates appearing for the written exam round for the posts of Mining Sirdar, Technical & Supervisory (T&S) Grade-C post and Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Electrical) / Electrical Supervisor can download the WCL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2026 from the website westerncoal.in. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

WCL Admit Card 2026 Download Link 1 (Active) Download Link 2 WCL Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights A total of 444 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive, including Mining Sirdar, Technical & Supervisory (T&S) Grade-C post and Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Electrical) / Electrical Supervisor. Candidates can find the relevant details related to the WCL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2026 in the table given below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) Recruitment Name WCL Recruitment 2026 Posts Mining Sirdar, Assistant Foreman Total Vacancies 444 Exam Date Awaited Admit Card Status Out Official Website westerncoal.in How To Download WCL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2026? Once released, candidates will be able to download the WCL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2026 through the official website. Candidates can download the same after following the steps given below-