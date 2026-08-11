The annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its optimal peak tonight and tomorrow. This meteor shower promises to be one of the most brilliant skywatching events of 2026.

Earth is currently traveling through the dense debris field left by Comet 109P/Swift Tuttle. The very same debris is generating up to 100 fast moving meteors per hour.

What makes this year truly exceptional is its timing alongside a total solar eclipse on August 12. It will create dark and moonless skies which is best to see the meteor shower with naked eyes.

NASA astronomer Zach Vanderbosch states that the absence of moonlight allows even faint meteors to shine vividly across the night sky.

Let’s read more about the 2026 Perseid peak time, date, and visibility guidelines to note as a skywatcher beforehand.