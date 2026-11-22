Russian film ‘New Home’ team interacts with media at IFFI 2026

PM Modi pays tribute to Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute, recalls his service to poor

Here are the latest news headlines for the school assembly on November 23, 2026. Today’s news covers important national developments, major international events, education updates, and business announcements. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcements and developments at IFFI 2026 to updates on JEE Main 2027 registration, NEET PG counselling and India’s economic developments, these headlines will help students stay informed about current affairs.

West Bengal May Review Class 11, 12 Semester Exam Pattern After Feedback from Schools, Parents

Thousands march in Lisbon as living costs fuel anger

Seven body bags recovered, 50 missing after Indonesian factory fire

At least 14 people missing after Russian drone hit building in Kyiv region, Zelenskiy says

Russian cargo ship still on fire off Finland after attack

Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute passes away at AIIMS Delhi

President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan and PM Modi express grief over Kota accident

“Make cycling a fashion and a passion”, says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

PM announces ₹2 lakh assistance to families of deceased in Kutch mishap

India-EU free trade pact likely to be signed on Dec 16 in Brussels

Aluminium product makers seek zero import duty on raw metal ahead of Budget

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility eyes IPO in 18 months to fund next growth phase

Govt tightens terms for extending contracts of 7 pre-NELP oil, gas blocks

Oil, gas import bill up 60% in Oct as Brent surges, LPG use declines

Google to invest $5 million in IIT Kharagpur’s AI research and infrastructure

CJI Surya Kant calls for mandatory legal aid work, AI-use guidelines in law courses

NEET PG 2026: 10,105 Medical Seats Flagged as Blocked, Government May Examine Float Counselling Policy

Thought of the Day

“Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”

- Vincent van Gogh

Questions and Answers for School Assembly

Q1. Who is the Union Home Minister of India?

Answer: Amit Shah.

Q2. Which city is hosting the 2026 International Film Festival of India (IFFI)?

Answer: Goa.

Q3. Who is the Prime Minister of India?

Answer: Narendra Modi.

Q4. Which examination’s Session 1 registration is closing on November 23, 2026?

Answer: JEE Main 2027.

Q5. Which IIT is set to receive a $5 million grant from Google for AI research and infrastructure?

Answer: IIT Kharagpur.

Q6. Who is the President of India?

Answer: Droupadi Murmu.

Q7. Which country is hosting the BRICS Roundtable at IFFI 2026?

Answer: India.

Q8. Which Indian state is associated with the recent IFFI 2026 events?

Answer: Goa.

Q9. What is the name of the Indian examination for postgraduate medical admissions mentioned in today’s headlines?