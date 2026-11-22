School Assembly News Headlines (November 23, 2026): Top National, World, Education and Business News
Read the top school assembly news headlines for November 23, 2026, covering national, international, education and business updates. Also, find the thought of the day and important questions with answers for students.
Here are the latest news headlines for the school assembly on November 23, 2026. Today’s news covers important national developments, major international events, education updates, and business announcements. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcements and developments at IFFI 2026 to updates on JEE Main 2027 registration, NEET PG counselling and India’s economic developments, these headlines will help students stay informed about current affairs.
Top National News
HM Amit Shah stresses self-reliance, cooperative development in Arunachal Pradesh
IFFI 2026 hosts BRICS Roundtable to strengthen film industry partnerships
PM Modi pays tribute to Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute, recalls his service to poor
IFFI 2026 showcases restored classics to celebrate India’s cinematic heritage
Russian film ‘New Home’ team interacts with media at IFFI 2026
President Murmu, VP condole demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute
PM announces ₹2 lakh assistance to families of deceased in Kutch mishap
“Make cycling a fashion and a passion”, says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan and PM Modi express grief over Kota accident
Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute passes away at AIIMS Delhi
Top World News
Russian cargo ship still on fire off Finland after attack
At least 14 people missing after Russian drone hit building in Kyiv region, Zelenskiy says
Myanmar's army-backed government calls ASEAN decision 'unfair and imbalanced'
Seven body bags recovered, 50 missing after Indonesian factory fire
Thousands march in Lisbon as living costs fuel anger
Top Education News
West Bengal May Review Class 11, 12 Semester Exam Pattern After Feedback from Schools, Parents
PM Modi Inaugurates AI Centre At IIT Patna, Initiates Rs 400 Crore Research Park Project
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Closing Today, Application Form Link Here
NEET PG 2026: 10,105 Medical Seats Flagged as Blocked, Government May Examine Float Counselling Policy
CJI Surya Kant calls for mandatory legal aid work, AI-use guidelines in law courses
Google to invest $5 million in IIT Kharagpur’s AI research and infrastructure
Top Business News
Oil, gas import bill up 60% in Oct as Brent surges, LPG use declines
Govt tightens terms for extending contracts of 7 pre-NELP oil, gas blocks
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility eyes IPO in 18 months to fund next growth phase
Aluminium product makers seek zero import duty on raw metal ahead of Budget
India-EU free trade pact likely to be signed on Dec 16 in Brussels
Thought of the Day
“Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”
- Vincent van Gogh
Questions and Answers for School Assembly
Q1. Who is the Union Home Minister of India?
Answer: Amit Shah.
Q2. Which city is hosting the 2026 International Film Festival of India (IFFI)?
Answer: Goa.
Q3. Who is the Prime Minister of India?
Answer: Narendra Modi.
Q4. Which examination’s Session 1 registration is closing on November 23, 2026?
Answer: JEE Main 2027.
Q5. Which IIT is set to receive a $5 million grant from Google for AI research and infrastructure?
Answer: IIT Kharagpur.
Q6. Who is the President of India?
Answer: Droupadi Murmu.
Q7. Which country is hosting the BRICS Roundtable at IFFI 2026?
Answer: India.
Q8. Which Indian state is associated with the recent IFFI 2026 events?
Answer: Goa.
Q9. What is the name of the Indian examination for postgraduate medical admissions mentioned in today’s headlines?
Answer: NEET PG 2026.
Q10. Which European Union-related trade agreement is expected to be signed on December 16 in Brussels?
Answer: The India-EU Free Trade Agreement.
ALSO READ| NEET PG 2026: 10,105 Medical Seats Flagged as Blocked, Government May Examine Float Counselling Policy
ALSO READ| West Bengal May Review Class 11, 12 Semester Exam Pattern After Feedback from Schools, Parents
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.