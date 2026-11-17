The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The fair is being held from November 14 to 27 and a large number of visitors are expected to travel to the venue during this period. The traffic police has warned of congestion on several important roads around the exhibition complex, including Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, Purana Qila Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Tilak Marg. Commuters who are not visiting the trade fair have been advised to avoid these routes and use alternative roads. Visitors have also been encouraged to use the Delhi Metro to reach Bharat Mandapam. Keep reading for knowing about the important traffic restrictions, parking arrangements and entry details. Delhi Traffic Advisory: Which Roads Are Likely to Be Affected?

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic congestion is expected on several roads around Bharat Mandapam during the trade fair. No. Road Traffic Advisory 1 Mathura Road Heavy traffic expected; stopping and parking prohibited 2 Bhairon Marg Heavy traffic expected; stopping and parking prohibited 3 Ring Road Congestion expected 4 Shershah Road Congestion expected 5 Purana Qila Road Congestion expected 6 Bhagwan Das Road Congestion expected 7 Tilak Marg Congestion expected What Are the Traffic Restrictions Around Bharat Mandapam? The Delhi Traffic Police has announced specific restrictions to manage vehicle movement around the exhibition venue. Road or Location Traffic Restriction Mathura Road No halting or parking Bhairon Marg No halting or parking Mathura Road between W-Point and Subramaniam Bharti Marg No U-turns Mathura Road towards Purana Qila Road Right turns restricted

Where Can Visitors Park Their Vehicles During IITF 2026? Visitors travelling in private vehicles can use designated parking facilities around Bharat Mandapam. Parking inside the ITPO premises will not be permitted. Parking Location Access Route ITPO Basement Parking Through the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road tunnel Bhairon Mandir Parking Designated parking facility near the venue Bharat Mandapam Basement 2 Through Pragati Tunnel and Mathura Road Underpass 4 Which Gates Are Open for India International Trade Fair 2026? The traffic advisory specifies separate gates for pedestrian entry and exit. Business visitor entry was scheduled between 9:30 am and 7:30 pm during November 14-18. General visitors should follow the entry gate mentioned in their tickets and the instructions issued by security personnel. The Delhi Traffic Police has arranged 25 designated pick-up points on both sides of Bhairon Marg for visitors using taxis and auto-rickshaws.

Purpose Gate Numbers Pedestrian entry Gates 1, 4, 6 and 10 Pedestrian exit Gates 1, 4, 7, 9 and 10 Business visitor entry from November 14 to 18 Gates 3, 4, 6 and 10 Where Are the Cab and Auto Pick-Up Points? Visitors should board cabs and autos only from these numbered locations. Drivers have also been instructed not to wait for passengers or pick them up outside the exit gates of ITPO and Bharat Mandapam. Which Is the Nearest Metro Station to Bharat Mandapam? The Supreme Court Metro station on the Blue Line is the nearest Metro station to Bharat Mandapam. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised visitors to use public transport instead of private vehicles to reduce congestion around the venue. Visitors should note that Supreme Court Metro station is not among the designated stations selling IITF tickets. Tickets can be purchased online or at other selected Metro station.