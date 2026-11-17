Delhi Traffic Advisory for Trade Fair 2026: Check Roads to Avoid, Parking Locations and Entry Gates at Bharat Mandapam
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the India International Trade Fair 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Check affected roads, traffic restrictions, parking locations, entry gates and the nearest Metro station.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The fair is being held from November 14 to 27 and a large number of visitors are expected to travel to the venue during this period. The traffic police has warned of congestion on several important roads around the exhibition complex, including Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, Purana Qila Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Tilak Marg. Commuters who are not visiting the trade fair have been advised to avoid these routes and use alternative roads. Visitors have also been encouraged to use the Delhi Metro to reach Bharat Mandapam. Keep reading for knowing about the important traffic restrictions, parking arrangements and entry details.
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Which Roads Are Likely to Be Affected?
According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic congestion is expected on several roads around Bharat Mandapam during the trade fair.
|No.
|Road
|Traffic Advisory
|1
|Mathura Road
|Heavy traffic expected; stopping and parking prohibited
|2
|Bhairon Marg
|Heavy traffic expected; stopping and parking prohibited
|3
|Ring Road
|Congestion expected
|4
|Shershah Road
|Congestion expected
|5
|Purana Qila Road
|Congestion expected
|6
|Bhagwan Das Road
|Congestion expected
|7
|Tilak Marg
|Congestion expected
What Are the Traffic Restrictions Around Bharat Mandapam?
The Delhi Traffic Police has announced specific restrictions to manage vehicle movement around the exhibition venue.
|Road or Location
|Traffic Restriction
|Mathura Road
|No halting or parking
|Bhairon Marg
|No halting or parking
|Mathura Road between W-Point and Subramaniam Bharti Marg
|No U-turns
|Mathura Road towards Purana Qila Road
|Right turns restricted
Where Can Visitors Park Their Vehicles During IITF 2026?
Visitors travelling in private vehicles can use designated parking facilities around Bharat Mandapam. Parking inside the ITPO premises will not be permitted.
|Parking Location
|Access Route
|ITPO Basement Parking
|Through the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road tunnel
|Bhairon Mandir Parking
|Designated parking facility near the venue
|Bharat Mandapam Basement 2
|Through Pragati Tunnel and Mathura Road Underpass 4
Which Gates Are Open for India International Trade Fair 2026?
The traffic advisory specifies separate gates for pedestrian entry and exit. Business visitor entry was scheduled between 9:30 am and 7:30 pm during November 14-18. General visitors should follow the entry gate mentioned in their tickets and the instructions issued by security personnel. The Delhi Traffic Police has arranged 25 designated pick-up points on both sides of Bhairon Marg for visitors using taxis and auto-rickshaws.
|Purpose
|Gate Numbers
|Pedestrian entry
|Gates 1, 4, 6 and 10
|Pedestrian exit
|Gates 1, 4, 7, 9 and 10
|Business visitor entry from November 14 to 18
|Gates 3, 4, 6 and 10
Where Are the Cab and Auto Pick-Up Points?
Visitors should board cabs and autos only from these numbered locations. Drivers have also been instructed not to wait for passengers or pick them up outside the exit gates of ITPO and Bharat Mandapam.
Which Is the Nearest Metro Station to Bharat Mandapam?
The Supreme Court Metro station on the Blue Line is the nearest Metro station to Bharat Mandapam. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised visitors to use public transport instead of private vehicles to reduce congestion around the venue. Visitors should note that Supreme Court Metro station is not among the designated stations selling IITF tickets. Tickets can be purchased online or at other selected Metro station.
|Travel Detail
|Information
|Nearest Metro station
|Supreme Court
|Metro Line
|Blue Line
|Venue
|Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
|Recommended Transport
|Delhi Metro
|Traffic Helpline
|1095
When Is India International Trade Fair 2026 Being Held?
The 45th India International Trade Fair is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
|Event Detail
|Information
|Event
|45th India International Trade Fair
|Venue
|Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
|Start Date
|November 14, 2026
|End Date
|November 27, 2026
|Business Days
|November 14–18
|General Public Days
|November 19–27
|Fair Timings
|10:00 am to 7:30 pm
|Last Entry for General Visitors
|5:30 pm
|Theme
|Vikas aur Virasat
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.