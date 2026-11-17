QS Sustainability Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi Enters Global Top 200; 13 Indian Universities Feature in Top 500
IIT Delhi has emerged as India’s top institution in the QS World University Rankings in susainabilitu 2027 at 194th globally, followed by IIT Khargpur and University of Delhi. Read the complete the details in the article below.
Key Points
- IIT Delhi ranked 194th globally, Indias highest, in QS Sustainability Rankings 2027.
- 13 Indian universities made the global top 500 in 2027, up from 5 in 2023.
- IIT Kharagpur 224th and DU 237th secured 2nd and 3rd nationally in 2027.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has emerged as India’s highest-ranked higher education institution in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027, climbing into the global top 200 to be ranked at 194th position worldwide (up from 205th in the previous edition of the rankings). Released by global higer education education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the latest edition of the rankings has placed IIT Kharagpur second nationally at 224th and the University of Delhi (DU) third at 237th. There are a 99 Indian universities which featured in the 2027 sustainability rankings, including the eight debutants with 13 Indian institutions who secured the spots in the global top 500, up significantly from just five in the inaugural 2023 edition.
QS Sustainability Rankings 2027: Indian Universities Performance Highlights
In the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027 IIT Delhi entered the Global top 200 and there are 13 universities which featured in the top 500 in this seasons edition.
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Particulars
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Details
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Top Indian Institution
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Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi (Ranked 194th Globally)
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2nd and 3rd in India
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IIT Kharagpur (224th) and University of Delhi (237th)
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Total Indian Universities Ranked
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99 Institutions
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Indian Institutions in Top 500
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13 Universities (Up from 12 in 2026 and 5 in 2023)
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Indian Institutions in Top 1000
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42 Universities (Joint 3rd globally alongside Mainland China)
Also check, QS Asia Rankings 2027: Five Indian Universities Lead in Research Output, But Impact Lags
Remarkable Gains Across Public and Private Indian Universities
There are several Indian universities which recorded substantial upward growth in the 2027 ranking evaluations:-
- JNU jumped to 192 places to 432nd globally, re-entering the world’s topp 500 for the first tome since 2023.
- Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) broke into the global top 300 for the first tome, while the Manipal Academy of Higher education (MAHE) entered the top 400.
- Chandigarh University and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATs) which made theor debut appearances inside the global top 600.
In the indicator-level performance, IIYT Delhi has stood out as the sole Indian Insitution on the global top 100 for Environmental Impact (89th), while IIT Kharagpur (41st), VIT (43rd), and IIT Delhi (74th) ranked among the world’s top 100 in Environemental Sustainability. The ranking placement of the Indian Institutions have been praised by the Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, in which he stated that the rise of 38 Indian Institutions and 13 entries in the top 500 reflects Indian universities growing commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sustainable innovation.
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