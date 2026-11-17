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Key Points IIT Delhi ranked 194th globally, Indias highest, in QS Sustainability Rankings 2027.

13 Indian universities made the global top 500 in 2027, up from 5 in 2023.

IIT Kharagpur 224th and DU 237th secured 2nd and 3rd nationally in 2027.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has emerged as India’s highest-ranked higher education institution in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027, climbing into the global top 200 to be ranked at 194th position worldwide (up from 205th in the previous edition of the rankings). Released by global higer education education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the latest edition of the rankings has placed IIT Kharagpur second nationally at 224th and the University of Delhi (DU) third at 237th. There are a 99 Indian universities which featured in the 2027 sustainability rankings, including the eight debutants with 13 Indian institutions who secured the spots in the global top 500, up significantly from just five in the inaugural 2023 edition. QS Sustainability Rankings 2027: Indian Universities Performance Highlights

In the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027 IIT Delhi entered the Global top 200 and there are 13 universities which featured in the top 500 in this seasons edition. Particulars Details Top Indian Institution Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi (Ranked 194th Globally) 2nd and 3rd in India IIT Kharagpur (224th) and University of Delhi (237th) Total Indian Universities Ranked 99 Institutions Indian Institutions in Top 500 13 Universities (Up from 12 in 2026 and 5 in 2023) Indian Institutions in Top 1000 42 Universities (Joint 3rd globally alongside Mainland China) Also check, QS Asia Rankings 2027: Five Indian Universities Lead in Research Output, But Impact Lags Remarkable Gains Across Public and Private Indian Universities There are several Indian universities which recorded substantial upward growth in the 2027 ranking evaluations:-