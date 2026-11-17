NEET UG 2026 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round 6 Registration Begins Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in
MCC NEET UG 2026 special stray vacancy round registration and choice-filling process for round 6 begins today. Candidates interested in participating in the stray vacancy round must complete the registration and choice filling by November 19, 2026, at mcc.nic.in
The Medical Counselling Committee will commence the registration process for the sixth round of NEET UG special stray vacancy round counselling. Candidates interested in participating in the special stray vacancy round can complete the registration and fee payment process through the link provided.
The window for students to enter the choices for the special stray vacancy round 6 will also open today. After completing the registration and fee payment process, students can click on the choice-filling link and enter their choice of course and college in order of preference for allotment. Candidates must also make sure they refer to the seat matrix provided before entering the choices for allotment. The last date for candidates to register and enter the choices for the special stray vacancy round 6 is November 19, 2026. The Choice Locking window will be available from 04:00 P.M. on November 18, 2026 to 09:00 A.M. on November 19, 2026.
MCC NEET UG 2026 special stray vacancy round registration and choice-filling link is available on the official website: mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the online registration and application process through the direct link provided below.
NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round 6 Registration and Choice Filling - Click Here
How to Register for the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round
The link for students to register for the special stray vacancy round 6 is available on the official website. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling round must follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on New Registration
Step 3: Log in using the application number and password
Step 4: Fill out the details
Step 5: Upload necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the registration fee
Step 7: Click on the choice-filling link
Step 8: Enter the course and college as per preference
Step 9: Save and lock choices
Step 10: Submit
What After the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Registration?
After the registration and choice-filling window closes, the allotment processing will be done on November 19, 2026, and the seat allotment result will be issued on November 20, 2026. Candidates allotted seats are required to download their allotment letter from the website and report to the colleges for document verification and admission. Candidates must also note that admissions to the allotted seats are mandatory in the special stray vacancy round.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.