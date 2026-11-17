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The Medical Counselling Committee will commence the registration process for the sixth round of NEET UG special stray vacancy round counselling. Candidates interested in participating in the special stray vacancy round can complete the registration and fee payment process through the link provided. The window for students to enter the choices for the special stray vacancy round 6 will also open today. After completing the registration and fee payment process, students can click on the choice-filling link and enter their choice of course and college in order of preference for allotment. Candidates must also make sure they refer to the seat matrix provided before entering the choices for allotment. The last date for candidates to register and enter the choices for the special stray vacancy round 6 is November 19, 2026. The Choice Locking window will be available from 04:00 P.M. on November 18, 2026 to 09:00 A.M. on November 19, 2026.

MCC NEET UG 2026 special stray vacancy round registration and choice-filling link is available on the official website: mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the online registration and application process through the direct link provided below. NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round 6 Registration and Choice Filling - Click Here How to Register for the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round The link for students to register for the special stray vacancy round 6 is available on the official website. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling round must follow the steps provided below to register Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling Step 2: Click on New Registration Step 3: Log in using the application number and password Step 4: Fill out the details Step 5: Upload necessary documents