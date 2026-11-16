OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Admission Certificate PDF at opsc.gov.in

OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026 OUT: OPSC has released the admit card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS/AVAS) recruitment exam 2026 on November 16, 2026. The Odisha Public Service Commission is filling 535 posts through this drive. Candidates who applied can now download their admission certificate from the official website, opsc.gov.in. The admit card carries important details such as the roll number, exam date, shift timing and exam centre. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam hall. In this article, we explain the steps to download the admit card and the key instructions for the written exam.

OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026 PDF Download

OPSC has activated the admit card link for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS/AVAS) exam on its official website. Candidates can download the admission certificate in PDF format by logging in with their credentials. It is a good idea to download it early, so that any error in the details can be reported to the Commission well before the exam day.