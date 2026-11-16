OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Admission Certificate PDF at opsc.gov.in
VAS Admit Card 2026: OPSC has released the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS/AVAS) admit card for 535 posts. Candidates can now download their admission certificate and check the written exam instructions given in this article.
Key Points
- OPSC released VAS/AVAS exam 2026 admit card on November 16, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 535 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts.
- The revised exam date for VAS/AVAS is November 19, 2026 (Thursday).
OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026 OUT: OPSC has released the admit card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS/AVAS) recruitment exam 2026 on November 16, 2026. The Odisha Public Service Commission is filling 535 posts through this drive. Candidates who applied can now download their admission certificate from the official website, opsc.gov.in. The admit card carries important details such as the roll number, exam date, shift timing and exam centre. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam hall. In this article, we explain the steps to download the admit card and the key instructions for the written exam.
OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026 PDF Download
OPSC has activated the admit card link for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS/AVAS) exam on its official website. Candidates can download the admission certificate in PDF format by logging in with their credentials. It is a good idea to download it early, so that any error in the details can be reported to the Commission well before the exam day.
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VAS Admit Card 2026 Link
VAS Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The table below gives a quick snapshot of the OPSC VAS admit card 2026 release. Candidates can use it to check the key details at a glance before moving to the download steps.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
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Department
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Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department, Govt. of Odisha
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Post Name
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Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) / Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (AVAS) (Group-B)
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Advertisement No.
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04 of 2026-27 (Dated 18 July 2026)
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Total Vacancies
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535
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Document Released
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Admission Certificate (Admit Card) & Instructions to Candidates
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Admit Card Status
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Out / Released
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Exam Mode
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Written Examination (Offline OMR-based, Objective Type — Paper-I & Paper-II)
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Revised Exam Date
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19 November 2026 (Thursday)(Rescheduled from 26 September and 8 November 2026 via 3rd Corrigendum Notice No. 5509/PSC)
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Selection Process
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Written Examination (2 Papers) followed by Certificate Verification
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Login Credentials Required
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PPSAN / Registration Number / User ID and Date of Birth / Password
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Official Website
Steps to Download OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps below to download their admission certificate from the OPSC website. Keep your login details ready before you start.
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Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, look for the "Admit Card" or "Admission Certificate" link for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS/AVAS) exam.
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Click on the link. A new login page will open.
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Enter your Registration Number / User ID and Password (or date of birth, if asked).
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Click on the "Submit" or "Login" button.
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Your OPSC VAS admit card 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully, then download the PDF.
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Take a clear printout and keep it safe for the exam day.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com