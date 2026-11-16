SJVN Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 100 Apprentice Posts; Check Eligibility and Other Details Here
SJVN Recruitment 2026: SJVN Limited has announced 100 apprentice vacancies for Graduate, Diploma and ITI candidates. Online applications start on November 18, 2026. Selection will be merit-based, followed by document verification. Candidates should carefully check eligibility, age limit and stipend details in this article.
Key Points
- SJVN Limited announces 100 apprentice vacancies; online applications start Nov 18, 2026.
- The application deadline for Graduate, Diploma, and ITI apprentice posts is Dec 17, 2026.
- Only Himachal Pradesh domicile candidates are eligible for these apprentice positions.
SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2026: SJVN Limited has announced apprentice recruitment for 2026. A total of 100 vacancies are available for Graduate, Diploma and ITI apprentices. Candidates who have completed their graduation, diploma or ITI can apply for these posts. The online application process will begin on November 18, 2026. Selected candidates will get training in the company as per the Apprentices Act. This is a good chance for young candidates to gain practical work experience in a reputed power sector company. In this article, we have shared all the important details such as eligibility, important dates, stipend, selection process and how to apply.
SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights
SJVN Limited is inviting applications for 100 apprentice posts for Graduate, Diploma and ITI candidates. The online application starts on November 18, 2026. Here are the key points in one place so candidates can check them quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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SJVN Limited (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam — Navratna CPSU)
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Advertisement No.
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128/2026
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Post Name
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Graduate, Technician (Diploma), and Technician (ITI) Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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100(Graduate: 40, Technician Diploma: 25, Technician ITI: 35)
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Domicile Requirement
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Only Himachal Pradesh domicile candidates are eligible
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Educational Qualification
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Graduate Apprentice: Full-time 4-year B.E. / B.Tech. in the relevant discipline
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Full-time 3-year Engineering Diploma in the relevant discipline
Technician (ITI) Apprentice: Class 10 pass with full-time ITI certificate (NCVT/SCVT) in the relevant trade
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Age Limit
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18 to 30 years (as on 17 December 2026; upper age relaxation: +3 yrs OBC-NCL, +5 yrs SC/ST, +10 to 15 yrs PwBD)
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Training Duration
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1 Year (under the Apprentices Act, 1961)
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Monthly Stipend
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Graduate Apprentice: ₹15,000
Diploma Apprentice: ₹13,500
ITI Apprentice: ₹12,500
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Application Mode
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Online only
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Application Fee
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₹100 (Exempted for SC / ST / EWS / PwBD candidates)
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Application Start Date
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November 18, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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December 17, 2026
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Selection Process
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Academic Merit (based on Class 10, Class 12, and Degree/Diploma/ITI marks; no written exam or interview) followed by Document Verification
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Official Website
Also Check: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE
SJVN Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
SJVN Limited has released the official notification PDF for the apprentice recruitment. It contains every detail of the drive, so candidates should read it fully before applying. The PDF is available on the official website, sjvn.nic.in.
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SJVN Apprentice 2026 Notification PDF
SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the educational qualifications and age limits set for each apprentice category. Check the complete eligibility criteria listed below:
Educational Qualification
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Graduate Apprentice: Degree/BE/B.Tech in the relevant discipline from a recognised university or institute
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Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline from a recognised board or institute
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Technician (ITI) Apprentice: ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a recognised institute
Age Limit
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The Minimum age is 18 years
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The Maximum age is 30 years
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Age relaxation for reserved categories as per government rules
Other Conditions
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Candidate must be an Indian citizen
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Candidate should not have completed or be undergoing apprenticeship elsewhere
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Candidate must register on the NATS or NAPS portal, as required in the notification
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com