SJVN Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 100 Apprentice Posts; Check Eligibility and Other Details Here

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2026: SJVN Limited has announced apprentice recruitment for 2026. A total of 100 vacancies are available for Graduate, Diploma and ITI apprentices. Candidates who have completed their graduation, diploma or ITI can apply for these posts. The online application process will begin on November 18, 2026. Selected candidates will get training in the company as per the Apprentices Act. This is a good chance for young candidates to gain practical work experience in a reputed power sector company. In this article, we have shared all the important details such as eligibility, important dates, stipend, selection process and how to apply.

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights

SJVN Limited is inviting applications for 100 apprentice posts for Graduate, Diploma and ITI candidates. The online application starts on November 18, 2026. Here are the key points in one place so candidates can check them quickly.