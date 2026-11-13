RRB Group D Score Card 2026: Download Scorecard PDF at rrbapply.gov.in from November 16

Key Points RRB Group D Score Card 2026 will be released on November 16, 2026, by 5 PM.

Scorecard download link will be active from Nov 16 to Dec 1, 2026, at rrbapply.gov.in.

Candidates can view percentile scores & normalized marks; qualified candidates proceed to PET.

RRB Group D Score Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) released the Group D Result on November 12, 2026. Along with the declaration of the results the board has provided an important update related to the issuance of the Score Card. The RRB is all set to release Group D Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be able to check their percentile scores and normalized marks through the official website at rrbapply.gov.in. The scorecard link will be activated by 5 PM. Candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the scorecard. The RRB Group D CBT was conducted from August 3 to August 25, 2026 for recruitment to various Level 1 posts. The answer key was issued on September 7, 2026. Candidates who have qualified in the CBT have been shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The scorecard download link will remain available till December 1, 2026.

RRB Group D Score Card 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the RRB Group D scorecard in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name RRB Group D Exam 2026 CEN Number 09/2025 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Boards Exam Dates August 3 to 25, 2026 Result Release Date November 12, 2026 Scorecard Release Date November 16, 2026 Scorecard Link Activation By 5 PM Last Date to Download December 1, 2026 Login Credentials Registration Number and Date of Birth Official Website rrbapply.gov.in RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 Download Link The RRB Group D scorecard link will be available on the official RRB websites from November 16, 2026. Candidates can use their login credentials details to view their percentile scores and normalized marks. The link will remain active until December 1, 2026 at 11:55 PM. The direct download link will be provided below once it gets activated.

RRB Group D Score Card 2026 Link Click Here (Activated Shortly) How to Download RRB Group D Score Card 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their scorecards when it gets released- Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

On the homepage look for the link titled “RRB Group D Score Card 2026”.

Now Click on the scorecard download link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

Submit the login details.

The RRB Group D scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and save for future reference. Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 The scorecard will provide overall information about the candidate percentile score and normalized marks. Candidates must check the details available on their scorecards after downloading them.