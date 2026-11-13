RRB Group D Score Card 2026: Download Scorecard PDF at rrbapply.gov.in from November 16
RRB Group D Score Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the Group D Scorecard on November 16, 2026. Candidates can then download their scorecards from the official website at rrbapply.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth. Check all details here.
Key Points
- RRB Group D Score Card 2026 will be released on November 16, 2026, by 5 PM.
- Scorecard download link will be active from Nov 16 to Dec 1, 2026, at rrbapply.gov.in.
- Candidates can view percentile scores & normalized marks; qualified candidates proceed to PET.
RRB Group D Score Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) released the Group D Result on November 12, 2026. Along with the declaration of the results the board has provided an important update related to the issuance of the Score Card. The RRB is all set to release Group D Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be able to check their percentile scores and normalized marks through the official website at rrbapply.gov.in. The scorecard link will be activated by 5 PM. Candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the scorecard.
The RRB Group D CBT was conducted from August 3 to August 25, 2026 for recruitment to various Level 1 posts. The answer key was issued on September 7, 2026. Candidates who have qualified in the CBT have been shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The scorecard download link will remain available till December 1, 2026.
RRB Group D Score Card 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the RRB Group D scorecard in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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RRB Group D Exam 2026
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CEN Number
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09/2025
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards
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Exam Dates
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August 3 to 25, 2026
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Result Release Date
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November 12, 2026
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Scorecard Release Date
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November 16, 2026
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Scorecard Link Activation
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By 5 PM
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Last Date to Download
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December 1, 2026
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Login Credentials
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Registration Number and Date of Birth
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Official Website
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rrbapply.gov.in
RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 Download Link
The RRB Group D scorecard link will be available on the official RRB websites from November 16, 2026. Candidates can use their login credentials details to view their percentile scores and normalized marks. The link will remain active until December 1, 2026 at 11:55 PM. The direct download link will be provided below once it gets activated.
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RRB Group D Score Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (Activated Shortly)
How to Download RRB Group D Score Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their scorecards when it gets released-
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Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.
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On the homepage look for the link titled “RRB Group D Score Card 2026”.
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Now Click on the scorecard download link.
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Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.
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Submit the login details.
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The RRB Group D scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Download the scorecard and save for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Scorecard 2026
The scorecard will provide overall information about the candidate percentile score and normalized marks. Candidates must check the details available on their scorecards after downloading them.
What After RRB Group D Result 2026?
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the CBT will now be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) will conduct the PET, Document Verification and Medical Examination. The PET schedule and e call letters will be made available through the respective RRC websites. Candidates will also receive SMS and email notifications on their registered contact details regarding the e call letter.
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.