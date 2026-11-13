IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online Begins for 409 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
The IOCL has started the online application process for 409 Trade, Technician and Graduate Apprentice vacancies in the Eastern Region. Eligible candidates can apply through the NAPS/NATS portal until December 12, 2026. Check the notification, eligibility criteria, age limit, direct application links and steps to apply here.
Key Points
- IOCL released the ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification on Nov 13, 2026.
- 409 vacancies for Trade, Technician, and Graduate Apprentices are available.
- Apply online from Nov 13, 2026, with the deadline on December 12, 2026.
IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the notification for Eastern Region (ER) Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on November 13, 2026. Under this recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 409 vacancies for Trade, Technician and Graduate Apprentice posts across various states and Union Territories. The online application process started from November 13, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the NAPS/NATS portal. The last date to submit the online application is December 12, 2026.
Here you will find all the important details related to the application process, direct application link, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and more details.
IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 has started. Candidates will have to register on the respective NAPS or NATS portal as per their apprenticeship category. After applying through the relevant portal, candidates must submit a separate Microsoft Form providing their preferred training locations and other required details. Check the direct application link and official notification pdf below.
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IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
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IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Trade Apprentice (ITI/DEO) Link
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IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Technician/Graduate Apprentice Link
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IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Microsoft Form
IOCL ER Apprentice Notification 2026: Overview
Indian Oil Corporation Limited has announced a total of 409 apprenticeship posts across the Eastern Region. Candidates can check the important recruitment details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
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Region
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Eastern Region
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Post Name
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Trade, Technician & Graduate Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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409
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Advertisement No.
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IOCL/MKTG/ER/APPR/2026-27
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Notification Release Date
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November 13, 2026
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Application Start Date
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November 13, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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December 12, 2026
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Training Duration
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12 Months
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Age Limit
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18 to 24 Years
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Selection Process
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Merit-Based
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Official Website
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iocl.com
IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the educational qualification and age requirements prescribed by IOCL in the official notification. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
The qualification depends as per the apprenticeship discipline. Some of the post specific qualification are given below-
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Trade Apprentice (ITI): Candidate must have passed Class 10th pass along with a regular, full-time two year ITI course in the relevant trade recognised by NCVT/SCVT.
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Technician Apprentice: Candidates must have a 3 year regular, full-time Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline.
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Graduate Apprentice: Regular or full time graduation in BA, B.Com, B.Sc or BBA is required.
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Data Entry Operator (Fresher): Candidates must be Class 12th pass but below graduation.
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Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders): Class 12th pass along with a Domestic Data Entry Operator skill certificate.
2. Age Limit (As of November 30, 2026)
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The minimum age is 18 years.
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The maximum age is 24 years.
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Age relaxation would be provided to reserved categories as per government rules.
How to Apply for IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the application process
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Visit the respective NAPS or NATS portal according to your apprenticeship category.
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Now you have to register on the portal using your valid email ID and mobile number.
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Log in using your registration credentials.
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Search for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Marketing Division), Eastern Region.
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Apply for the apprenticeship opportunity using the establishment ID.
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After submitting the application click on the Microsoft Form link.
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Enter the required details and provide your choice of three training locations.
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Submit the Microsoft Form and save it for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.