IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online Begins for 409 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the notification for Eastern Region (ER) Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on November 13, 2026. Under this recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 409 vacancies for Trade, Technician and Graduate Apprentice posts across various states and Union Territories. The online application process started from November 13, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the NAPS/NATS portal. The last date to submit the online application is December 12, 2026.

Here you will find all the important details related to the application process, direct application link, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and more details.

IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application process for IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026 has started. Candidates will have to register on the respective NAPS or NATS portal as per their apprenticeship category. After applying through the relevant portal, candidates must submit a separate Microsoft Form providing their preferred training locations and other required details. Check the direct application link and official notification pdf below.