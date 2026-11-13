Highest ODI Score by NZ Opener Against India: Will Young Joins Devon Conway and Nathan Astle in Record List

Highest ODI Score by NZ Opener Against India: Highest ODI Score by NZ Opener Against India: In the Ongoing 5-match ODI series between New Zealand & India, NZ’s opener Will Young scored 125 runs off 108 balls in 4th ODI match against India in 2026 as an opener, and became the the second player who smashed highest ODI Score by any New Zealand Openers Against India. Devon Conway who scored 138 runs in 2023 against India is still on top rank in Highest ODI Score by NZ Opener Against India. Here is the complete list of the highest ODI scores by New Zealand openers against India, along with the venues and years of their performances. Halfway at Bay Oval. Will Young leads the charge with his 125 (108). Watch all the action LIVE in NZ on Sky Sport. https://t.co/jiv2HprYiC — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 13, 2026

Also Read | Ind vs NZ ODI Series 2026: Shreyas Iyer to Replace Shubman Gill as Captain for 4th and 5th ODIs, Check Complete Squad Changes Highest ODI Score by New Zealand Openers Against India Runs Player Venue Year 138 Devon Conway Indore 2023 125 Will Young Mount Maunganui 2026 120 Nathan Astle Rajkot 1999 117 Nathan Astle Colombo 2001 115* Nathan Astle Harare 2005 Devon Conway: 138 Runs, Indore (2023) Devon Conway holds the record for the highest ODI score by a New Zealand opener against India. He scored 138 runs from 100 balls in the third ODI at Holkar Stadium, Indore, on January 24, 2023. Conway's innings included 12 fours and eight sixes. Despite his century, New Zealand lost the match by 90 runs as India completed a 3-0 series sweep.

Will Young: 125 Runs, Mount Maunganui (2026) Will Young with his 5th ODI Century and first against India 🖤🤍 Watch all the action LIVE in NZ on Sky Sport. https://t.co/0PzrqDsOmZ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 13, 2026 Will Young produced an impressive innings against India in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on November 13, 2026. He scored 125 runs to register the second-highest ODI score by a New Zealand opener against India. His innings brought him into a list previously dominated by Devon Conway and Nathan Astle. Young's performance also made him the latest New Zealand batter to cross the 120-run mark against India in this category. Nathan Astle: 120 Runs, Rajkot (1999) Former New Zealand opener Nathan Astle scored 120 runs against India in the first ODI at Rajkot on November 5, 1999.