Highest ODI Score by NZ Opener Against India: Will Young Joins Devon Conway and Nathan Astle in Record List
Check the highest ODI scores by New Zealand openers against India. See Devon Conway, Will Young and Nathan Astle's highest scores, venues and match years.
Highest ODI Score by NZ Opener Against India: Highest ODI Score by NZ Opener Against India: In the Ongoing 5-match ODI series between New Zealand & India, NZ’s opener Will Young scored 125 runs off 108 balls in 4th ODI match against India in 2026 as an opener, and became the the second player who smashed highest ODI Score by any New Zealand Openers Against India.
Devon Conway who scored 138 runs in 2023 against India is still on top rank in Highest ODI Score by NZ Opener Against India.
Here is the complete list of the highest ODI scores by New Zealand openers against India, along with the venues and years of their performances.
Halfway at Bay Oval. Will Young leads the charge with his 125 (108). Watch all the action LIVE in NZ on Sky Sport. https://t.co/jiv2HprYiC— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 13, 2026
Also Read | Ind vs NZ ODI Series 2026: Shreyas Iyer to Replace Shubman Gill as Captain for 4th and 5th ODIs, Check Complete Squad Changes
Highest ODI Score by New Zealand Openers Against India
|
Runs
|
Player
|
Venue
|
Year
|
138
|
Devon Conway
|
Indore
|
2023
|
125
|
Will Young
|
Mount Maunganui
|
2026
|
120
|
Nathan Astle
|
Rajkot
|
1999
|
117
|
Nathan Astle
|
Colombo
|
2001
|
115*
|
Nathan Astle
|
Harare
|
2005
Devon Conway: 138 Runs, Indore (2023)
Devon Conway holds the record for the highest ODI score by a New Zealand opener against India. He scored 138 runs from 100 balls in the third ODI at Holkar Stadium, Indore, on January 24, 2023.
Conway's innings included 12 fours and eight sixes. Despite his century, New Zealand lost the match by 90 runs as India completed a 3-0 series sweep.
Will Young: 125 Runs, Mount Maunganui (2026)
Will Young with his 5th ODI Century and first against India 🖤🤍 Watch all the action LIVE in NZ on Sky Sport. https://t.co/0PzrqDsOmZ— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 13, 2026
Will Young produced an impressive innings against India in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on November 13, 2026.
He scored 125 runs to register the second-highest ODI score by a New Zealand opener against India. His innings brought him into a list previously dominated by Devon Conway and Nathan Astle.
Young's performance also made him the latest New Zealand batter to cross the 120-run mark against India in this category.
Nathan Astle: 120 Runs, Rajkot (1999)
Former New Zealand opener Nathan Astle scored 120 runs against India in the first ODI at Rajkot on November 5, 1999.
He faced 136 balls and hit 12 fours and two sixes. His innings helped New Zealand post 349 runs, and the visitors won the match by 43 runs.
Nathan Astle: 117 Runs, Colombo (2001)
Nathan Astle also scored 117 runs against India in the Coca-Cola Cup match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on July 20, 2001.
He faced 150 balls and hit nine fours and one six. New Zealand won the match by 84 runs.
Nathan Astle: 115 Not Out, Harare (2005)
Nathan Astle featured for the third time on this list with his unbeaten 115-run innings against India at Harare Sports Club on September 6, 2005.
He scored 115 not out from 131 balls as New Zealand chased India's target of 277 runs. New Zealand won the match by six wickets with 11 balls remaining.
Key Facts About New Zealand Openers' Highest ODI Scores Against India
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Devon Conway holds the record with 138 runs.
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Will Young is second on the list with 125 runs.
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Nathan Astle appears three times in the top five.
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Astle scored his three centuries against India between 1999 and 2005.
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Indore, Mount Maunganui, Rajkot, Colombo and Harare are the venues featured in this list.
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